Finally A Good Time To Buy IBM

IBM's well rounded profile, from its dividend strength to its value, relative momentum and quality make it a good pick for upcoming quarters.

Introduction

In the past 3 years, I have written 2 articles on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Both times I said that I was scared of the decline in the legacy business. In September, my caution came from the fact that IBM had yet to curb its declining revenue.

So what has changed in half a year? Two key elements. First IBM had a strong 4th quarter, during which it broke its 5 year streak of YoY revenue declines. Second, amid the COVID-19 pandemic the price has come down sufficiently to make an investment in IBM particularly attractive.

IBM is currently trading at $123.91 and yields 5.23%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives IBM a Dividend Strength score of 90 and a Stock Strength score of 88.

I believe that dividend investors should finally initiate a position in IBM. I know I will be.

Throughout this article, I will expose my case for investing in IBM now. Sam brought the name back to my attention a few days ago when he was compiling a list of superior large cap dividend stocks.

I will walk you through IBM's dividend profile, going from dividend safety to dividend potential. I will then look at IBM's stock strength, looking at its value, momentum and quality.

Dividend Strength

When investing in dividend stocks, dividend safety should always be at the forefront of your analysis. How can you build a long lasting income machine if you invest in assets which cut their dividends significantly? But the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential is an equally important aspect. The dividend payment and the rate at which it grows need to be powerful enough to fuel your income machine.

For higher yields you need lower dividend growth, and for IBM you'll come to notice that this is one of the key changes which makes the stock attractive today.

Dividend Safety

International Business Machines Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 61%. This makes IBM's payout ratio better than 29% of dividend stocks.

IBM pays 39% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

IBM pays 52% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 42% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $5.0000 $5.5000 $5.9000 $6.2100 $6.4300 Net Income $13.42 $12.38 $6.14 $9.52 $10.56 Payout Ratio 38% 45% 97% 66% 61% Cash From Operations $17.61 $17.92 $18.13 $17.08 $16.64 Payout Ratio 29% 31% 33% 37% 39%

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Free Cash Flow $13.42 $13.49 $13.96 $12.46 $12.55 Payout Ratio 38% 41% 43% 50% 52%

It is obvious that IBM lives up to its reputation of a super safe dividend stock. Even during 5 years of trouble, during which earnings and cash flow were challenged, IBM could still continuously increase its dividend, all while maintaining a fantastic margin of safety.

The company generates enough free cash to pay its dividend twice, which ensures that even if it gets hit hard during the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that the dividend will be cut.

IBM has an interest coverage ratio of 9x which is better than 74% of stocks. This level of coverage is very satisfying and boosts IBM's safety profile.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like IBM's dividend is very safe and not going anywhere.

Dividend Potential

IBM has a dividend yield of 5.23% which is better than 68% of dividend stocks. Such a yield is highly unusual for IBM. During the last decade, the stock has traded at much lower yields.

The dividend grew 3% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 8%. Three years ago I had anticipated that IBM's dividend growth would slow down, and it did.

I don't have the possibility to say at which rate the dividend will grow in upcoming years, but I can tell that IBM will not consider interrupting dividend growth, and will most likely continue growing at least by 2-3% yearly.

3 years ago, IBM yielded 3.9%. In September last year, IBM yielded 4.5%. At those yields, a dividend growth potential of 2-3% would have been less than ideal. But as yields go beyond 5%, we see an interesting factor whereby the required dividend growth goes down exponentially (read more about this here).

Therefore IBM's dividend potential is now very strong.

Dividend Summary

IBM has a dividend strength score of 90 / 100. The superior safety, combined with the newfound dividend potential thanks to the extreme movements in price places IBM as a top dividend strength candidate.

While dividend yield isn't the sole deciding factor in dividend strength, it is an important contributor, and when movements in price are as large as they have been, stocks like IBM become extremely attractive from an income perspective.

While revenues will likely be impacted by the pandemic, IBM was able to prove that they were finally turning this massive ship around. This company will remain relevant in the next decades, and is attractive for income oriented investors.

Stock Strength

But what of IBM's potential for capital appreciation? In the current environment, Sam & I decided that we weren't looking to generate positive returns, because the economic winter which is ahead of us will likely lead stocks significantly lower still. We do however want our picks to do better than the S&P 500. We use three factors -value, momentum & quality-to determine what we call stock strength: a simple score out of 100 which sums up the likelihood of a stock to do better than the market in upcoming quarters.

Value

IBM has a P/E of 11.73x

P/S of 1.42x

P/CFO of 7.44x

Dividend yield of 5.23%

Buyback yield of 0.60%

Shareholder yield of 5.83%.

According to these values, IBM is more undervalued than 85% of stocks, which is very encouraging. It is worth noting that IBM has been in the top 10-15% undervalued stocks based on multiples for the past few years. This won't be enough to significantly move the stock by itself, as the stock has gone nowhere in the last years. However, it is a rare occurrence when the shareholder yield goes above 5%. This has happened and significantly increases my interest in IBM.

Value Score: 85 / 100

Momentum

IBM trades at $123.91 and is down -8.77% these last 3 months, -12.76% these last 6 months & -14.16% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 64% of stocks, which is encouraging. The stock was hit just as hard as the S&P 500 during February and March, and is still lagging it year over year. How come it is doing better than two thirds of stocks then? Most stocks are not part of the S&P 500, and using it as a proxy for total market performance isn't necessarily a good view. Our momentum score compares stocks to a database of over 4,000 equities, which in turn gives a much clearer picture.

This sort of momentum score indicates that while IBM isn't investors' first choice in this pandemic, it is holding up a lot better than a large amount of equities.

Momentum score: 64 / 100

Quality

IBM has a Debt/Equity ratio of 6.3, which is better than 16% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by 23% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 11.3% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 48% of stocks. It depreciates 184.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 68% of stocks. IBM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -21.2%, which is better than 80% of companies. IBM also has an interest coverage of 9x, and a return on equity of 45%. This makes IBM's quality better than 64% of stocks. Here the leverage might be worrying, as the increase in liabilities required for the Red Hat acquisition. Nonetheless IBM is a cash generating machine, and the liability coverage is close to the US Median. Overall IBM has a solid quality profile. Not fantastic, but definitely better than the median US stock.

Quality Score: 64 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 88 / 100 which is very encouraging. I think IBM is well positioned to do better than the market in upcoming months, and will likely surprise more than one investor.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 90 & a stock strength of 88, IBM is finally a great choice for dividend investors.

IBM is one of only 12 large cap stocks which scores above 60 on Dividend Strength, value, momentum, quality AND which has an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

The fact that I am now finally initiating a position in IBM is a good example of the discipline we should have as dividend investors. There is no reason to rush into a struggling stock before we see clear signs of a turnaround. There is also no reason to discard a legacy stock forever. Patience will guide you to initiate a position when the odds are significantly in your favor.

I will initiate a position in upcoming days. In this environment I'm definitely not rushing into full positions, but rather increasing exposure gradually and cautiously.

