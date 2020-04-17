Nvidia Clears The Last Major Hurdle In The Mellanox Deal

It took longer than expected, but Nvidia (NVDA) announced on Thursday (April 16, 2020) that it finally secured Chinese government approval to proceed with its acquisition of high-speed interconnect specialist Mellanox (MLNX). With that, Nvidia believes they can close the deal in about 10 days (April 27), bringing the company the acknowledged leader in high-speed interconnect for data centers.

From the perspective of someone who has followed Mellanox over the years, I find this a bittersweet development. The $125 per share in cash is arguably nice to have, particularly given the current uncertainties in the market, but as I wrote in other articles, I believe Mellanox could likely have surpassed that value on their own had the deal broken up. Now, though, investors will need to redeploy that cash into other ideas.

Securing The Final Sign Off

Nvidia announced on April 16 that Chinese authorities had approved the company's acquisition of Mellanox. Looking at the announcement from the relevant Chinese office, I don't see anything onerous, but I do see a few interesting points. I also want to apologize for linking to a Mandarin-language document, but I have not seen an English-language summary as of this writing, so I will summarize the content I found most interesting. First, Chinese officials pegged Mellanox's market share at around 55% to 60% of the global interconnect market (and 80% to 85% of the Chinese market), and 60% to 65% share of the global Ethernet adapter market (with 65% to 70% share in China). Chinese officials also found that the combination could increase Nvidia's control of both the GPU accelerator and interconnection markets, as the performance of either component can effectively limit the performance of the other.

Second, it seems to me that the Chinese had some real reservations about this deal, which likely explains the long review process. Nvidia apparently submitted a proposed mitigation strategy to the Chinese government on April 10, and it seems as though that made a meaningful difference. I don't believe these conditions are all that onerous or unusual, but they're worth noting.

As per the Chinese approval, Nvidia cannot tie the purchase of GPU accelerators or interconnection devices to each other, nor offer any discrimination in pricing or service. If a customer wants an Nvidia GPU accelerator but not a Mellanox interconnect product (or vice versa), Nvidia can't block that. It's unclear to me whether "no discrimination" means that Nvidia cannot offer bundling or other discounts, but that would seem like a plausible interpretation.

Nvidia must also ensure ongoing interoperability of its GPU accelerators with other interconnection devices, and likewise Mellanox's interconnection devices with other GPU accelerators.

I would also note that there was a clause included that says the company must continue to supply product to China. Normally I might dismiss this as boilerplate, but I wonder if it may cause any challenges for Nvidia in the future if there is another round of U.S. government restrictions on technology sales to China. I had previously wondered if that was part of the hold-up in this deal - as an Israeli company, Mellanox wasn't directly under U.S. government control, but as part of Nvidia it will be part of a U.S. company.

Lastly, Nvidia can apply for these conditions to be lifted after six years.

Still A Logical Move For Nvidia

With Mellanox under its umbrella, Nvidia will add $10 billion or more of fast-growing addressable market in the data center. Mellanox has separated itself from the competition with its high-speed interconnect; frustrating Intel's (INTC) attempt to compete in InfiniBand and providing a serious challenge to Broadcom (AVGO) and others in Ethernet. Not only should ongoing adoption of AI/machine learning increase the need for higher-speed interconnect, combining Nvidia's GPU technology with Mellanox's RDMA should be a powerful combination, and I believe Nvidia will be integrating Mellanox into its next DGX system.

What Now For Mellanox Shareholders?

With the Chinese approval in hand, I don't see any probable cause for thinking the deal won't close. As the approval process dragged on, it had seemed as though it were at least possible that there may have been an extension of the deal (which could have allowed Mellanox to push for a sweetened price) or an outright rejection, in which case I believe Mellanox could have eventually secured a higher independent valuation.

That's no longer on the table, and Mellanox shareholders will soon have cash to reinvest. Those who wish to remain focused on the data center may want to look at Inphi (IPHI) - a fast-growing company leveraged to the optical side of data center components - or II-VI (IIVI), which is likewise focused on optical components. Broadcom would be another solid data center player to consider, but the growth and risk profile is much different. Marvell (MRVL), too, is a name with meaningful leverage to the data center, and Lattice (LSCC) has some leverage as well. Obviously readers need to do their own due diligence, but those are at least a few names worth looking at today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.