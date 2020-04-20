UDR: Incessant Apartment Rent Increases And Growing Dividends

UDR (UDR) is a large apartment REIT with a strong track record of raising rents and growing its bottom line. With minimal debt maturities in 2020 and a balance sheet backed by a high credit rating, UDR appears to have adequate liquidity to survive any potential shortcomings in rent. In the long term, I see UDR being able to raise rents on a consistent basis for many years if not decades beyond 2020. UDR is a classic growth at a reasonable price stock and I rate shares a buy.

Introducing UDR

UDR is a large operator of apartments in top markets across the nation, and a member of the S&P 500:

(2020 Presentation)

Apartments are benefiting from attractive backdrops. It is very popular to own real estate, which has driven prices higher. This has in turn made renting even more popular, as can be seen by the increase in propensity to rent across all age groups and geographies:

(2020 Presentation)

Another contributing factor is the rise in student debt. As we can see below, an increasing amount of individuals aged between 18 and 34 are living with their parents, suggesting an increasing market for apartment REITs such as UDR.

(2020 Presentation)

UDR has outperformed apartment REIT peers since 2013 in terms of SS NOI growth, FFO per share growth, and dividend growth:

(2020 Presentation)

UDR attributes its outperformance to its technological investments and cost-saving initiatives. It makes sense for larger companies to be able to achieve significant synergies from technological improvements since they can afford such investments. Over the past few years, UDR has worked towards centralizing its administrative and sales teams across the portfolio (synergies at its core) while outsourcing maintenance tasks. It has also installed SmartHome technology which helps to further reduce maintenance overhead. UDR is working towards improving its self-service capabilities.

(2020 Presentation)

The company's emphasis on technological advances and self-service capabilities has allowed it to increase profitability per employee (which is a friendly way of saying downsizing its employee base).

(2020 Presentation)

This hasn't had a negative effect on tenant satisfaction, as tenant turnover has actually decreased slightly. Controlling tenant turnover is important because UDR is able to primarily increase rents on lease renewals (new leases generated 0% spreads YTD in 2020):

(2020 Presentation)

UDR estimates that its technological initiatives contributed to the bulk of its SS NOI growth outperformance as compared to peers:

(2020 Presentation)

The company saw strong 2019 financial results in which revenue grew 3.6% and SS NOI grew 4%. UDR previously guided for 2020 to see 3.4% SS NOI growth and AFFO of $2.03 per share, representing growth of 5.8%. While I don't see UDR being able to grow SS NOI by 4% moving forward, as a lot of the low-hanging fruits in terms of improving operating efficiencies appear to have been realized, I do anticipate 2-3% SS NOI growth annually in the long term from annual rent increases. Being an apartment landlord is a rather enviable business model due to the consistency in both revenues and growth - paving the way for potential significant multiple expansion.

BBB+ Balance Sheet

UDR has a strong balance sheet rated BBB+ or equivalent with normalized debt to EBITDA of 5.8 times:

(2020 Presentation)

The company has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule with manageable maturities in 2020.

(2020 Presentation)

UDR recently priced $200 million of 10-year notes at a 3.2% interest rate.

I don't anticipate any issues with debt refinancing, but in a recent COVID-19 update, UDR highlighted $900 million in available liquidity under its credit facilities. I think that UDR should have a solid year without drama cash flow wise, but even in the event of volatility, it has the balance sheet flexibility to help it weather the storm.

Valuation And Price Target

UDR trades at around 20 times 2019 AFFO of $1.92 per share and at a 3.7% yield. While 2020 may end up seeing some volatility in the bottom line, I see a quick recovery in 2021 at the latest with a return to 5-6% bottom-line growth. My 12-month fair value estimate is $51, representing a 2.8% yield. At that price, shares would potentially deliver 7-9% forward returns based on the dividend growth profile. Shares have 35% total return upside to that target.

Risks

If COVID-19 persists longer than expected, then UDR may need to issue rent concessions. I don't see material issues with collecting rent thus far, as peer Equity Residential (EQR) recently disclosed that it has received 93% of April rent. UDR's conservatively managed balance sheet also gives it room to handle significant decrease in rent, but again, I don't anticipate much drama in this area.

Much of my upside case relies on multiple expansion. I am counting on dividend investors to value the growing yield of UDR in comparison to the flat and low yields of US Treasuries. Without multiple expansion, shares may only deliver 8-10% forward returns, which is solid but perhaps not satisfactory for many investors.

Future regulatory measures may limit UDR's ability to raise rents, including rent control laws. These are entirely out of UDR's control, and if aggressive rent control laws are implemented, then the company may not be able to generate strong rent spreads in the future. In my view, this is the biggest potential obstacle to the long term thesis.

Conclusion

UDR is a leader in the apartment REIT sector and has utilized its scale to derive significant synergies and expense management. Aside from that, it has generated strong cash flow growth from consistent rent growth, which has translated to dividend growth around 5%. I anticipate a re-rating upwards due to the high quality of earnings growth. I rate shares a buy.

