IQVIA Holdings: No Premium Amid Uncertainty

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) withdrew its full-year financial guidance in early April, estimating a heavier blow to its contract research function. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, most of the company's global sites remain closed or inaccessible. Even though a well-diversified top-line makes IQVIA more insulated from a full-blown impact, its modest multiple doesn’t warrant a premium in our view as the company expects the disruption to continue well into the second quarter of this year.

In combination with the existing NTM (next twelve-month) EV/ EBITDA multiple, our EBITDA estimates for 2020 indicate an overvalued stock. However, the long-term prospects of the company remain intact, backed by a robust financial position. The delayed trials are waiting to start once the pandemic subsides, and the company is already capitalizing on the rising demand for COVID-19 trial needs. Given the overvaluation based on near-term data, we suggest a ‘Hold’ strategy for IQV until the pandemic subsides and brings more clarity to its long-term outlook.

A Sector Weighed Down by a Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 fears, the CROs (Contract Research Organizations) severely under-performed the broader market over the past two months as the pandemic threatened their global operations and clouded the financial outlook. Since the market rout began in late February, IQV, and its rival, Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) had dropped ~35.9% and ~50.6%, compared to ~24.3% and ~13.5% of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Biotechnology Indices, respectively.

Source: koyfin.com

Hoping for the epidemic’s containment within China, the full-year guidance of both companies, issued in February, didn’t account for any impact from a global pandemic. While IQV limited the revenue impact at $25M for the Q1 2020, SYNH projected a hit of $5M - $10M to the top-line. While the former termed the drop through of the impact to EBITDA as ‘heavy’, the latter put the figure at 60% - 70%. With more and more sites forced to shut down or become inaccessible as pandemic raged globally, the sector peers were compelled to withdraw their full-year financial guidance in early April. Since then, the stocks have recovered with IQV rising ~21.2% and SYNH ~41.3% outperforming ~12.5% and ~12.1% gains of the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Biotechnology Indices, respectively.

Diversified Top-line To Lessen the Impact

However, with no full-year guidance yet, IQV’s near-term prospects are far from clear. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to overwhelm the healthcare systems, and disrupt the company operations in some of its largest revenue-generating regions such as North America and Europe. According to the initial guidance, the R&DS (Research & Development Solutions) business, the biggest revenue and profit generator of the company, was set to become the only segment to see faster revenue growth in 2020. The company now estimates $60M - $70M hit to its revenue, as 35% of global sites remained closed with 70% inaccessible as of Q1 2020. The pandemic will delay patient enrollment for new trial startups while the restrictions to resources such as hospital beds and medical professionals will severely hamper the ongoing trial operations. Despite the abatement of the epidemic in China, with 60% of sites becoming operational there up from 20% at the peak of the infection, the benefit will hardly offset the negative impact as China accounts for only a couple of thousands of nearly 10K global sites of IQV.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials

However, the TAS (Technology & Analytics Solutions) segment. the most profitable of all three, will be more immune from the disruption as the recurrent license income anchors its revenue generation. Since the merger between Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and IMS Health Holdings, Inc. over three years ago, the combined entity, later named IQVIA, has expanded its analytics division sourcing ~40.5% of total revenue in 2019 up from ~38.0% in 2017. However, the inadequate on-site monitoring will impact Real-World Solutions, while the virus fears will undermine the business activities relying on face-to-face interactions such as gatherings, events, or conferences. The segment is likely to have headwinds of $20M - $30M, less than a third of the overall impact, according to the revised guidance for Q1 2020. Meanwhile, the CSMS (Contract Sales & Medical Solutions) business, which made up ~7.3% of total revenue in 2019, is expected to perform in line with the prior forecast.

IQV projects the disruptions in North America and Europe to continue until at least the end of Q2 2020, while SYNH is bracing itself for disruptions until Q3 2020. As opposed to ~4.9% YoY (year-over-year) growth in the original forecast, the revised estimate, accounting for the COVID-19 global impact, suggests a rise of only ~1.5% YoY in revenue for Q1 2020. That, along with consensus revenue forecasts for the remaining quarters, indicates ~$10.9B of revenue for 2020 with a decline of ~1.7% YoY compared to ~6.5% YoY growth in the previous year.

Revising Down the Margins

From 2017 to 2019, IQVIA has seen its EBITDA growth decelerating from ~8.0% YoY to ~4.8% YoY with margins hovering at ~17.0% - ~17.2% during the period. For the next three years, the company expects more pressure on EBITDA growth until TAS completes its business deployments in Asia for big pharma before the high-margin revenue from the segment ramps up.

Source: koyfin.com

However, the consensus forecast for 2020 indicates ~$2.2B for EBITDA with a growth rate of ~19.4% YoY and a margin of ~20.6%, a stark deviation from the past despite the tougher operating environment ahead. However, given the cost-containment efforts going forward, we assume IQV’s EBITDA margins to range from ~17.0% - ~19.0% during 2020, bringing the full-year EBITDA to ~$1.9B - ~$2.1B based on the above-mentioned consensus revenue estimate posting a growth rate of ~-1.1% YoY - +11.6% YoY.

Robust Financial Position

With the revised guidance, the company highlighted its robust liquidity position where ~$900M of cash and equivalents as of the last quarter-end was supplemented by the available borrowing capacity of $1.4B. In March, Moody’s Investors Service rated IQV’s recently-issued senior secured term loan A as Ba1. The rating standing just below the investment grade reflects IQV’s ability to raise more debt without an undue burden on cash-flows. Meanwhile, despite the authority to repurchase a further $1.3B worth of common stock under the existing Repurchase Program, the company is more likely to suspend or severely pare down share buybacks to conserve cash-flows until the tough operating environment eases. Last year, it repurchased ~$949M worth of shares, nearly two thirds higher than the year’s capital expenditure.

Source: koyfin.com

No Premium Amid Uncertainty

In terms of the consensus NTM EV/EBITDA multiple, IQV, currently, trades at ~16.1x, largely in line with its past-year average of ~15.9x. Meanwhile, despite their heavy reliance on contract research for revenue generation, the multiples for SYNH and Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) currently stand at ~14.1x and ~20.5x, respectively. Compared to IQV’s ~40.5%, SYNH sourced ~73.2% of its 2019 revenue from contract research, MEDP’s only source of revenue. Though we believe, IQV’s modest NTM EV/EBITDA multiple doesn’t adequately reflect its risk diversification benefits, which cushions its top-line from a severe impact from the pandemic, the near-term uncertainty doesn’t warrant a sizable premium either. Therefore, using the current consensus NTM EV/EBITDA multiple, our EBITDA estimates highlight an overvalued stock illustrating the near-term downside of the stock.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials, Seeking Alpha, koyfin.com, and Author Estimates

Capitalizing on the Opportunity

However, IQV’s long-term revenue prospects are secure. When the epidemic subsides, the delayed trials will resume as hospitals, currently overwhelmed with patients, see their capacity returning to normal. Turning a threat into an opportunity, IQV has already launched a trial matching tool to capitalize on the ever-increasing number of clinical trials racing for a COVID-19 cure. The tool, leveraging the data analytics of the company, could speed up the Phase I-IV trials in the U.S. as it accesses the publicly available information through an algorithm-based questionnaire matching the subjects and investigator requirements.

Consistently hovering above 1.0x, the IQV’s book-to-bill ratio of R&DS looks impressive. Even though the company has ruled out any COVID-related business cancellations in Q1 2020, the ratio will attract more scrutiny in Q1 2020 earnings release as any deterioration will confirm the revenue pressure in the near-term.

Conclusion

As the COVID-19 pandemic impacts its R&DS business, IQV is bracing for near-term headwinds to its top-line and profits. However, the company’s financial position is robust, and the long-term prospects are secure as the delayed trials could resume once the pandemic subsides. The well-diversified top-line, making the company more immune to a widespread disruption than its peers, doesn’t, however, warrant a premium multiple given the uncertain near-term outlook. With the current consensus NTM EV/EBITDA multiple with our 2020 EBITDA estimates indicating an overvalued stock, IQV is a ‘Hold’ for us until the uncertainty from the pandemic clears.

