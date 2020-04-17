Lovesac: Upgrading To Neutral On Crisis Response, But Risks Still Remain

Lovesac also noted that a surge in online sales has covered the drop in retail closures, with post-closure sales now up single-digits (though that pales in comparison to Q4's >40% y/y growth).

Thanks to these extreme austerity measures, Lovesac now expects to operate on a cashflow-neutral basis for the rest of the year.

Since shuttering its stores on March 17, Lovesac has laid off more than half of its workforce and cut executive pay by 20%.

Shares of Lovesac soared more than 25% after reporting beats to Q4 results, though that quarter had not yet folded in the impacts of the coronavirus.

Lovesac (LOVE), a recent IPO and manufacturer of high-end sectional furniture, enjoyed one of its strongest one-day pops after posting surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results and sounding off optimism for the rest of the fiscal year, despite dour earnings releases from many other companies especially in the retail sector.

Lovesac popped more than 25% in response to the earnings release, though it's still down about 50% year-to-date and more than 80% from all-time highs above $40.

Data by YCharts

In my last update on Lovesac, I sounded off a bearish note on Lovesac based on the following two hypotheses:

A surge in online activity would not be able to make up for storeroom closures

Lovesac may not have sufficient liquidity to make it through an extended lockdown

Lovesac's most recent investor update offers partial relief on the first concern, and total reassurance on the second - hence my new stance on the stock to neutral. But while I no longer believe Lovesac is in any immediate danger, risks still remain. Lovesac is still a small-cap company with limited resources and a limited history of operations; and its higher-priced, millennial-focused product lineup may see an overall demand hit from the widespread loss of jobs and household income across the U.S.

Online sales take off

Let's start with one of the most important pieces of news that Lovesac delivered to investors alongside its fourth-quarter update: online sales are up, as we expected thanks to a leading indicator in Google Trends search data that we researched last quarter. What we did not expect, however, was that the bump in online sales would be meaningful enough to offset the loss of sales from Lovesac's store closures.

Here's some helpful detail from CEO Shawn Nelson on the Q4 earnings call that showcases online performance post-shutdown (emphasis added):

Our website has performed very well in the phase of the showroom closures year-to-date. Since closing showrooms on March 17 through April 12, our e-commerce point of sales transaction dollar have been up over 400% with total POS dollars up 3.6% versus the same period last year which included showroom sales. Thankfully because our three-tier warehousing and distribution system has a share of the grocery market. Our distribution centers have remained open and our shipping Lovesac products in regular course even since the shutdown of many non-essential businesses in certain states."

The key point here: sales are still up roughly 4% y/y, with a ~4x surge in online sales roughly just about covering the loss of retail sales. Performance seems to have accelerated in April, where Lovesac additionally noted that its Easter sales produced a 7% y/y comp in sales.

In my view, however, this surge in online sales is only a partial reassurance to investors' concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on Lovesac's demand. This is because in the fourth quarter (Lovesac's most recently reported quarter, which covers the period through the first week of February), Lovesac generated 44% y/y growth in revenue.

Figure 1. Lovesac Q4 results Source: Lovesac 4Q20 earnings release

This essentially signifies that in spite of strong online sales, Lovesac's underlying growth has decelerated by forty points. It's unclear where Lovesac's growth will stabilize after the lockdowns abate and stores re-open; Lovesac has suspended its guidance for FY21 in the face of deep uncertainty.

There's one silver lining to loo forward to: Lovesac has announced a new retail partnership with Best Buy, similar to its pop-up showrooms with Costco (COST) and Macy's (M) which have been influential in driving incremental sales to Lovesac. But with stores still closed for an indeterminate time, it's unclear whether Lovesac can return to >40% y/y growth anytime soon.

Quick response to address liquidity crisis

The more reassuring news that Lovesac gave us, in my view, was its swift response to the near-term cash crunch.

First, a balance sheet update:

Figure 2. Lovesac 4Q20 balance sheet Source: Lovesac 4Q20 earnings release

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Lovesac had $48.5 million of cash on its balance sheet, plus the full $13.5 million of liquidity available on its line of credit. CFO Donna Dellomo has also provided a more recent update, saying that after accounting for early Q1 cash burn, she expects to end the first quarter with ~$35 million in net cash and full availability on the revolver, indicating roughly ~$50 million of liquidity as of the end of March.

More important, however, are the steps that Lovesac has taken to reduce its cash burn since the March shutdowns began. The company has sadly had to let go of its part-time store associates, representing 445 heads and 57% of the company's workforce, while also implementing a 20% pay cut for executives.

Per CFO Dellomo's detailed remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Traditionally, fixed expenses such as payroll are swiftly being reduced and occupancy and other expenses are being deferred. All variable expenses are being flexed to card sales trends. As of yesterday April 15, our quarter to date cash burn has been approximately $14 million versus a $10 million cash burn rate in Q1 of last year. Q1 is seasonably a cash burn quarter for us and while we have taken swift action on the cost side in response to COVID-19 disruption, the impact of these actions is not yet reflected in this cash burn rate. [...] CapEx is also variable this year and given the vast majority of our CapEx spend is related to new showrooms, delays on this front have a significant impact on CapEx spend. Depending on the timing of showroom reopening our new showroom opening plans for the year could range from 0 to 18. CapEx spend not including new and remodeled showrooms will be in the $3 million to $4 million range this year. We do expect to generate cash from working capital this year through inventory reductions and vendor approved extended payment terms. With the actions we are taking, the strength we are seeing from our e-commerce business, our cash position and revolver availability, the variable nature of the majority of our costs as well as our debt-free balance sheet we feel confident that we have sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to weather this period even if showroom closures continue for an extended period of time."

CEO Nelson has also added that the company expects to operate on a cash flow neutral basis through the rest of the year if its stores are closed, giving us confidence that Lovesac's ~$50 million of liquidity is sufficient to tide it over through the next critical holiday season.

Key takeaways: no immediate danger, but risks remain

The bottom line on Lovesac: the company's immediate situation doesn't look as dire as we originally thought, but neither is Lovesac in tiptop shape. We like the fact that Lovesac has seen online sales partially make up for the closure in retail stores, but the roughly forty-point gap in Lovesac's growth rates between pre- and post-crisis is still a cause for concern. We're also wary of the fact that Lovesac's gross margins are down roughly 600bps year-over-year, thanks to the impact of China tariffs (though the company has worked to step up production outside of China to mitigate this impact).

Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.