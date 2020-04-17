Chineseinvestors.com Was Dying Long Before The Coronavirus

The CEO has a three-step plan for saving the company, none of which seems remotely feasible.

Despite the CEO trying to leak revenue figures, they don’t seem to add up. It simply raises more questions about the company’s future and the the CEO’s leadership.

After an 82% share price fall since February 2019, Chineseinvestors.com is left in dire straits. Its addiction to debt will likely come under immense pressure in 2020.

It's been just over a year since I last looked into financial media/marijuana hodgepodge Chineseinvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX). The stock price has fallen from 47 cents to 8.3 cents during this time. But what's interesting about this 82% decline is that it has been a consistent trend downwards, instead of a recent plunge. The coronavirus cannot be blamed for the fall, but I believe this recession will see Chineseinvestors.com on the brink of bankruptcy by the end of 2020.

Data by YCharts

Some good news from Crazy Mr Wang?

CEO Warren Wang made yet another bumbling appearance on the investor relations channel MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. Despite the 82% stock price fall since February last year, Wang announced what he thought was some good news for shareholders: the company's YouTube channel has a new program called Crazy Mr Wang (Crazy 老王).

Chinese Investors [.com] I think we will give you some good news, give update. Since February, we launch a new influence [sic] YouTube program called Crazy Mr Wang, which is the program show [sic] how I trade the markets, how I trade the options.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Wang announces the new program on his YouTube channel. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

This may not seem like anything interesting, but following Warren Wang's trading was part of the premium service he offered to clients. It seems odd that he's now making this publicly available to everyone, unless there simply is no fee-paying demand for this service. This thesis makes sense, as subscription revenues of $181,462 in the three months ending in November 2019 were the lowest in two years. It would suggest that this revenue source will continue to decline and leaves investors wondering what will drive revenues going forward.

Wang leaks this quarter's earnings, but the figures don't make much sense

In the interview discussed above, Wang gives some clues as to what we should expect from the next quarterly earnings reports.

Our company, in February and March, today is the end of the March [sic], we generate over, I think, $200,000, $210,000, up even $250,000, the revenue, cash flow, with non-GAAP, you know, accounting method on the February. On the March, we're probably close to $300,000. I don't have the raw number yet, but that's definitely cash flow, it's very cash flow positive things [sic].

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

First, apologies to those struggling to read that, because it's mostly gibberish, yet concerning that the CEO of a public company doesn't seem to know the difference between revenues and cash flow. The following quote makes it slightly clearer:

[Our YouTube channel] currently just exceeding [sic] 20,000 subscribers, and we generate over 300, I think, estimate $300,000 revenue on the [sic] March.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

A YouTube channel with 20,000 subscribers does not generate $300,000 in revenues a month - Social Blade suggests the channel earns between $143 and $2.3k a month - so, he must be referring to total operating revenues.

Based on both quotes, he's suggesting that revenues in February were between $200,000 and $250,000, and revenues in March were $300,000. I find these numbers curious. China was essentially closed down in February - people weren't at work - and the US has gone into semi-lockdown in March and April, so it seems odd that revenues are continuing at their normal pace. Is Wang really suggesting that there has been little effect from the coronavirus? Another thing to note from this is that Chineseinvestors.com has never reported non-GAAP financial figures, so I'm not sure why he's discussing non-GAAP figures now. I hope for investors' sake that we won't start seeing some new profitability metrics that hide continued losses.

Wang is clearly disappointed the stock price of his firm has fallen immensely in the past two years and has highlighted a three-step plan to boost the market capitalization of the firm.

First generate enough cash flow, secondly pay off the debt, thirdly to regroup our stock. That's the main goal.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Let's take each of these points individually. Positive cash flows may sound good, but it is important to highlight the cash flow trends for reference. The company has been hemorrhaging cash consistently since 2014, barring a few anomalous quarters of small positive net operating cash inflow. The company has survived primarily on its ability to issue equity (common and preferred) and debt to the market, as well as asset sales. So, when Wang claims the company will start making positive net cash flows, it is most likely that he means the firm has managed to raise outside capital again to fund net operating losses. Investors should not assume otherwise, despite the suggestions by the CEO.

The quarterly sources of cash flows for Chineseinvestors.com. Source: Chineseinvestors.com Investor Relations

One look at recent SEC filings suggests that it's probably the case. In March 2020, the firm issued $10m of stock, of which $132,120 was bought by investors as of the start of March, and it issued convertible notes of $75,000 to Crown Bridge Partners, $75,000 to BHP Capital NY, and $53,000 to PowerUp Lending Group. This $335,120 in additional funding is likely the cause of the claimed "net positive cash flows in March". If so, it's a lot less impressive than Wang makes it out to be.

The most recent earnings report was far from promising

Fortunately, some of these claims can be tested. During the writing of this report, the firm released its latest fiscal quarterly earnings (three months ending February 2020), and this gives us the opportunity to see whether progress is being made.

It's not.

Headline revenues of $443,765 are the lowest since the three months ending August 2017. In the space of two quarters, investor relations revenues have slumped 87.4%, and hemp product sales have slumped 91%. However, credit where it is due, subscription revenues - individuals paying to know more about the CEO's (and his analysts') views on the market - has grown 36%.

An operating loss of $2.2m represents a -501.3% operating margin, which is the lowest in the firm's history, and the $2.9m net loss to common shareholders represents a -649.1% net margin.

Balance sheet assets have fallen to their lowest level since November 2016, liabilities are at an all-time high, and, unsurprisingly, the large net cash outflow from operations has once again been supported by large net cash inflows from external financing.

None of this is particularly surprising, given the current trend of the company's finances, but it allows us to compare the reality to what the CEO leaked a week before the earnings release. So, let's start with revenues.

Wang claimed that the company made between $200,000 and $250,000 in revenues in February. For this to be true, February represented between 45% and 56% of revenues for the quarter. I can't imagine December would have been affected much by seasonality or the pandemic, so was January a very poor month?

Wang made vague claims about positive cash flows. As referenced above, I'm not entirely sure if he is confusing revenues and cash flow. But if we assume the CEO of a public company knows the difference between the two, he is correct that the company had positive cash flows in the quarter. However, net operating cash flows were -$1.35m, net investing cash flows were $3.8k, and net financing cash flows were $1.43m. Overall, net cash flows were positive ($93k) but it is once again solely due to raising external financing.



How long can financing be relied upon?

This brings us nicely onto Wang's second step. I've made the argument many times that Chineseinvestors.com's addiction to external financing is unsustainable. In an economic expansion, the company can keep finding buyers of its debt and stock, but bull markets don't last forever; we're now looking into the eyes of a global recession. The funding source will dry up, and creditors may even begin to call their debts. This would be catastrophic for the firm.

This is a company with a debt-to-assets ratio of almost 300%, the vast majority of which is in current liabilities. Its current assets would cover around 20% of these, and its market capitalization is less than half of its current liabilities.

The rising liabilities of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: Chineseinvestors.com Investor Relations

It is incredible to think that the board or the CFO allowed Wang to leverage the company to such extreme levels. It was obvious the US was coming to the late stage of the largest economic expansion in its history and that a recession was forthcoming, yet summer 2018 saw the spike in external fundraising. There is over $10m of current liabilities on the balance sheet, most of which is in short-term secured debt, and the firm hasn't made an operating profit (i.e. profit before interest and debt repayments) since the three months ending February 2015. Instead of the vacuous claims that the firm will pay back its debt, Warren Wang should give investors a concrete plan about how he actually plans to do that. Unless his idea of paying back the debt means paying off older debt by issuing new debt. As ridiculous as that sounds, it is the most likely outcome.

This brings us to the third step of Wang's plan. By no means is the bankruptcy of Chineseinvestors.com a foregone conclusion. To avoid this fate, I believe a serious round of cost cutting needs to take place. A starting point will be executive compensation, which was 66% of revenues in 2018, over half of which was in cash. With the plummeting stock price, investors should be keeping a close eye on how much Warren Wang pays himself and his wife for the 2019 fiscal year (annual report expected in August), and whether he gives himself a higher salary in cash to compensate for equity losses. Unfortunately, Wang has signaled what to expect for his salary:

I think, after we generate enough cash flow, and I get my salary right, I think I will definitely buy my stock back.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Until the horrendous financial situation Wang has driven this company into is over, he should not be talking about how he plans to spend his salary. This highlights a continued problem with Wang in that he appears to not be acting in the best interests of shareholders.

Wang presenting a program on his YouTube channel during the coronavirus outbreak. Source: Chinesefn

Investors have already suffered heavily in the past 12 months. Unfortunately, I expect them to continue to suffer under Wang's leadership.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.