Amazon: Measuring Free Cash Flow

There are different methodologies that can be used to measure free cash flow – it is important to consider the merits of each one.

In this article, I shall calculate Amazon’s (AMZN) free cash flow yield and share a perspective on the company’s valuation. Free cash flow (FCF) is an important metric for investors and Amazon has always emphasised it in shareholder communications. Indeed, unlike many other companies, the cash flow statement is the first set of accounts shown in the annual report. As the starting point, we shall consider FCF for 2019 and extrapolate what this may look like for 2020.

Free cash flow to equity is calculated by taking the operating cash flow after interest and tax and deducting capital expenditure. According to the 2019 annual report, Amazon generated $38.5 billion of net cash from operating activities compared to $11.5 billion of net income. The main bridge between these two figures is depreciation and amortization, a non-cash charge which came to $21.8 billion. Amazon had $120bn of gross property and equipment at the end of 2019 of which $47bn had already been depreciated to date.

Measuring Stock-based Compensation

Stock-based compensation accounts for most of the balance at $6.8bn. Stock-based compensation is a feature among technology businesses and serves a great way to motivate employees. Share options either expire if the employee leaves before the option conversion date or they vest which allows the employee to accumulate shares to supplement their cash income. Stock-based compensation represents a true P&L charge and needs to be accounted for when considering free cash flow. Whilst there are many complex methodologies, it is important not to get too caught up in the minutiae. An acceptable approach would be to divide the free cash flow to equity by the diluted share count.

Evaluating Capital Expenditure

Not all of Amazon’s equipment and property are purchased outright using cash. Some expenditure is funded by leases. Since buying assets on a capital lease involves an upfront payment and payment of the balance over time, there is less of an immediate cash outflow. In 2019, Amazon invested $16.8bn in property and equipment and received back $4.1bn in sales and incentives. For all intents and purposes, we can consider the $4.1bn to be grants by the Federal Government or other foreign entities and on a net basis, capital expenditure totalled $12.7bn. Under financial activities, we can also see principal repayment of financial leases and financing obligations, which combined totalled $9.7bn.

Summing It Up

One simple way of calculating free cash flow would be to take the operating cash flow and deduct net property and equipment purchases and principal lease repayments.

There is an alternative measure whereby instead of deducting the principal lease payments, the value of the assets acquired under the leases replaces this amount. Since the value of the equipment acquired under finance leases was $12.9bn, this figure is used to replace the principal lease payment amount of $9.7bn. Additional deductions are required for principal repayments of property in all other finance leases and financing obligations. Using this metric provides for FCF of $12.5bn.

There is a final adjustment to be made, which is property and equipment acquired under build-to-suit leases, which totals $1.4bn in 2019. Build-to-suit leases are development or construction agreements which Amazon would have put in place with developers, most likely who it contracts to build out fulfillment centres. Taking this into account provides free cash flow in 2019 of $11.1bn.

By dividing the FCF by the diluted share count, we derive an FCF per share of $22.02. Based on the current stock price, this equates to an FCFe yield of 0.9%. In an ideal world, we would be able to disaggregate growth from maintenance capital investments by Amazon. This would allow us to determine the underlying free cash flow generation in a no-growth, steady-state mode. Unfortunately, this is not broken out by management.

Implications For Valuation

For 2020, let us assume FCF expands by 25% to $13.9bn and the share count increases by 5m. This would provide an FCF per share of $27.26 and a forward FCF yield of 1.1%. These calculations reveal just how much of Amazon’s valuation resides in its terminal value.

Let’s make a guesstimate that Amazon grows its FCF by 25% until 2025 and then the growth rate declines by 1% per annum until 2030 to end the decade with growth of 20%. Again, this is a guesstimate and we may be way off, but such is the nature of growth investing. Using similar calculations, we derive an FCF per diluted share of $220 by the end of the decade. If we were to capitalize these cash flows per share at a discount rate range of 4-6%, the stock would be worth $3,670-$5,504. This would equate to a compound rate of return of 4.3-8.6% per annum. These are robust but not prolific rates of return, though the upper range would be quite satisfactory and Amazon’s resilience as a business is a key factor to consider. Time will tell. In the meantime, we can adjust these figures over time as future earnings are reported.

