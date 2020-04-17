Ascot Resources Delivers A Robust Feasibility Study For Its Gold Project

Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) released the results of the feasibility study for its combined Premier-Red Mountain gold project. Just a small reminder, the project is 100%-owned by Ascot and it is located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The feasibility study merges two brownfield projects, Premier and Red Mountain. The idea is to process ore mined from the Premier deposits (Premier, Big Missouri, Silver Coin) and from the Red Mountain deposit at the Premier mine facilities. The facilities including tailings dam, a water treatment plant, the mill, and assay buildings are already in place; however, the SAG & Ball mill has been removed.

The feasibility study outlined combined reserves of 1.17 million toz gold and 3.92 million toz silver, at a gold grade of 5.89 g/t and silver grade of 19.72 g/t. However, there is a significant expansion potential, as less than half of the known resources (measured and indicated resources of 1.85 million toz gold and 6.84 million toz silver and inferred resources of 1.25 million toz gold and 4.77 million toz silver) are included in the reserves. Moreover, as stated in the news release, inferred resources containing approximately 500,000 toz gold are located very close to the development area.

Source: own processing, using data of Ascot Resources

In the beginning, the processed ore should origin from deposits on the Premier property. After three years, the mining operations should start also at Red Mountain. The mill should be operating at a throughput rate of 2,500 tpd, and over the 8-year mine life, an average annual production of 132,000 toz gold and 370,000 toz silver should be reached. It is possible to see that gold production is lower compared to the rough estimate presented in my previous article. This difference is caused by lower mill throughput rate and lower gold grades. On the other hand, the feasibility study projects lower AISC, of only $769/toz gold. The CAPEX is approximately in line with original expectations. It should equal C$146.6 million ($111.4 million, using the base-case CAD-USD exchange rate of 0.76 or $104.47 million at the current exchange rate).

At a base-case gold price of $1,400/toz, silver price of $17/toz, and the CAD-USD exchange rate of 0.76, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $259 million and after-tax IRR equals 51%. At a gold price of $1,710/toz and CAD-USD exchange rate of 0.71, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $427 million and the after-tax IRR equals 78%.

Although the economics of the project are very good, Ascot has already identified several ways of their further improvement. The options include the introduction of shallow angle mining, conversion of approximately 500,000 toz gold contained in the near-mine inferred resources into reserves, and also some unspecified process enhancements.

The construction period should take only 40 weeks. It means that if everything goes well, production could start in H2 2021. The next steps include financing and permitting. As we are talking about a brownfield project, many permits are already in place and they only need to be amended. Financing may be a little more complicated given the current market situation. The true extent of the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the global economy is only to be seen which means that the potential creditors may be more cautious. On the other hand, the gold price is close to its multi-year highs and the project has great economics, which should help. The question isn't if the financing will be secured but when it will be secured. Fortunately, the CAPEX is only slightly above $100 million. A major part of it should be financeable via debt. Ascot held $3.8 million and convertible debt of $10 million (maturity on January 21, 2021; conversion price of $1.13 per share) as of the end of 2019. In February, the company completed a private placement worth approximately $7.5 million. As the feasibility study is completed, the cash burn rate should decrease. But despite it, it is possible to expect that Ascot will need to raise around $25 million to finance its non-construction activities and, given the current share price, also to repay the convertible debt. It means that Ascot will probably have to raise around $130 million.

If Ascot manages to cover only 60% (approximately $80 million) by debt, there will be still $50 million left. An equity financing of this size would lead to a 37% share dilution at the current share price. It is an acceptable level of share dilution; moreover, it can be even lower if it is made at a higher share price or if a bigger portion of the financing package is covered by debt.

But even at a 37% share dilution, there is a significant upside potential left. At a production level of 130,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $800/toz and a gold price of $1,500/toz, the annual free cash flow should be around $90 million. It equals to $0.27 per share (using an expected post-financing share count of 340 million). At the current share price of $0.56, the price-to-free-cash flow would be only 2.07, which indicates at least a 300-400% upside potential.

Conclusion

Although some aspects of Ascot's feasibility study are worse than I expected, some of them are better, and overall, the results are very good. At the current gold price and CAD-USD exchange rate, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $427 million and the after-tax IRR equals whopping 78%. What is also important, the initial CAPEX is only $105 million and the construction period should be only 40 weeks. It means that if everything goes well, there is a good chance to reach production sometime in H2 2021. Given the economics of the project and the current Ascot's share price, it is possible to expect 300-400% gains if the current gold price prevails. However, it is important to note that the markets are very volatile right now and the coronavirus-crisis is far from over. This is why the investors should be cautious, not investing the whole dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOTVF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.