Valero Weathered Well But Profitability Risks Mount

It's important that companies don't clam up when times are bad. Indeed, Valero (VLO) signaled to the market with inside buys and now the latest 8-K to indicate that their business is safe. What we see is a confirmation that Valero's business is relatively resistant to the oil crash, with adjusted EBITDAs still positive due to positive crack spreads during this period. The safety of their business is substantiated by backing from a new $900 million credit-facility to shore up the business. Furthermore, the renewable diesel business seems to be relatively resistant in the COVID-19 environment, and HollyFrontier, the only other independent refinery who was able to start-up a renewable diesel project, is putting it as a high priority by not cutting the CAPEX. Although we think that there are certainly still short-term risks to the business, none of them should send Valero into insolvency, especially with renewable diesel holding the fort. When travel activity starts to re-initiate, they are once again a buy.

Profitability

On an accounting basis, Valero is definitely in the red. But this is mainly a consequence of the fact that the crude inventory used to be much more valuable before the crash. Adding back the inventory write-down, as well as other non-cash expenses, the EBITDA becomes positive which is consistent with the positive crack spreads maintained by Gulf Coast refiners.

(Source: VLO 8-K)

This indeed shows that refiners receive an offset for reduced oil prices even though they trade in tandem with oil majors. How will the profitability situation progress, though? We think that although crack spreads are actually holding up fairly well in the Gulf Coast despite substantial demand destruction, there are profitability issues in the making. We've already seen Gulf Coast refiners cut run-rates, and we expect this to continue as the market will stay disciplined to avoid a product glut. We think that refinery utilization rates could fall as much as 40%, which would seriously impact revenues and would channel fewer of the heavily discounted barrels into profits. Even adjusted margins should thin out for at least another couple of quarters, or longer if demand doesn't make a substantial V-shaped recovery. Thankfully, Valero has a relatively low-cost asset base, so they should trail competitors in cutting run-rates.

(Source: enggpost.com)

There is another risk to profitability as well. Although independent refiners are likely to stay disciplined in the current environment, the oil majors, which control over 30% of refinery capacity in the US, might run barrels at negative margins if they want to move product from their upstream businesses. There aren't all that many oil majors, so it would probably be enough for one major to decide that it can take a loss in their refineries for a cascade to follow that would lead to negative crack spreads. Given that Valero did manage to stay relatively robust in this period, a product glut eventuality in these circumstances might be what the market is pricing in.

Preserving Cash Means high-ROIC Dry-Powder

Valero is generally a very cash generative business, but it means nothing if there aren't high-ROIC opportunities to funnel money into. Valero is doing what it can to delay both capital, tax expenditures and share buybacks (ceased mid-march), deferring at least $100 million in cash outflows. Furthermore, Valero entered into a new credit facility for $875 million to further bolster cash balances. All this dry-powder means that if refinery assets come onto the market, Valero will have the cash to be able to generate value from potentially high-ROIC reinvestment opportunities, since most of these assets will come onto the market from forced selling.

Renewable Diesel Resilient and Substantiated

Since renewable diesel is directly associated with diesel because of blending requirements, we know that renewable diesel has been doing fairly well relative to refining. This isn't particularly surprising given that 70% of the diesel market in the US is from heavy duty trucks which are still freighting goods to support logistics for supermarkets and other essential businesses. Indeed, our outlook on renewable diesel is very optimistic, as our proprietary models show comparable land-efficiency and greater versatility than wind-turbine energy alternatives. It's also a market that is unlikely to be electrified any time soon. The supposed benefits of renewable diesel are substantiated when we see that HollyFrontier (HFC) is prioritizing the growth CAPEX into that project above all else.

(Source: HFC Investor Update)

We're glad that Valero will have 10x HFC's capacity by the time the HFC Artesia facility is set up toward 2025.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Overall, Valero has done reasonably well in the first quarter considering the sharp dive that the end-markets took in late February. The business continues to be far away from a bankruptcy story as they accumulate dry powder both from deferrals and financial institutions. Furthermore, the growth story regarding their renewable diesel J.V, which we valued at $14 billion, is relatively intact considering relative resilience of the diesel markets in the COVID-19 environment. We think that the long-term prospects of Valero are attractive, especially if they can employ their dry-powder on assets coming onto the market at the bottom of the cycle for high ROICs.

Nonetheless, Valero continues to be exposed in the short term. Although their business model is robust compared to upstream oil companies, there are several risks to profitability, including a product glut caused by undisciplined refining by oil majors, and continued declines in throughput meaning less profit in these times of discounted barrels. As such, Valero is likely to remain volatile until end-markets start to recover, and is likely to continue to perform with razor-thin profitability in the coming quarters. Given that crude might recover before the end-markets due to an OPEC deal, which would put pressure on their margins (although they'd probably trade up with the rest of oil regardless), we think that until important activities like travel resume, Valero is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.