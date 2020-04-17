Crushing It: A New All-Time High For Five9

The stock is breaking out to all-time highs. When the market speaks, you should listen.

Long-term prospects are rosy, given that enterprises are converting to cloud-based contact centers which allow integration with CRM and collaboration tools.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is one of my favorite stocks at the moment. I expect that Five9 will navigate the pandemic quite nicely and, longer term, will benefit from the enterprise shift to the cloud, which is still in the early innings. Adding icing to the cake, the Five9 stock price is breaking out to an all-time high. As I like to say: "when the market speaks you want to listen."

I have written two previous articles on Five9, the most recent being written three months ago, long before the coronavirus pandemic was a thing. I gave Five9 a very bullish rating and have been rewarded with a 27% gain versus the S&P 500 which lost more than 14% in the same time period.

Why I Like Five9

Five9 was "born in the cloud", offering cloud-based contact center software. This company has no legacy hardware-based solutions to weigh on its performance. In fact, Five9's annual revenue growth is a decent 27% and has been pretty steady for the last 5 years.

Not only is Five9's revenue growth rate steady but also its free cash flow margin, which has hovered around 10% for the last 1 1/2 years.

The enterprise segment now accounts for more than 80% of Five9's revenue, and enterprise subscriptions are growing by 34% YoY.

Short-Term Outlook

The large proportion of enterprise customers should prove beneficial during the pandemic as I expect enterprises to fair much better than small businesses. While it remains to be seen whether Five9 will come out ahead during this difficult time, the company appears to be quite active as new and existing customers are shifting to remote operations:

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that as part of their ongoing efforts to help organizations execute their business continuity plans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Five9 has enabled tens of thousands of contact center agents to work from home across the globe. "We are experiencing a huge influx of enterprises needing to quickly pivot to a fully work from home model during the spread of COVID-19," said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. "Our existing enterprise clients have largely made this transition already and are delivering uninterrupted service to their customers during this trying time. We are thankful that our Five9 solutions allow agents to work from anywhere out of the box as a standard capability." For existing customers, the move was simple and easy. Five9 helped its customers move tens of thousands of agents seamlessly between working from the office to working from home with no change in the customer or agent experience. All the contact center agents need is a computer, a headset, and an internet connection.

Long-Term Outlook

While I expect that Five9 will hold its own during the pandemic, I believe that the company's long-term outlook is quite promising. Enterprises are in the early stages of contact center transformation from physical to cloud-based.

The transformation is being driven by the desire for businesses to integrate their customer relationship management (CRM) with other functionality, including their contact center and collaboration tools.

Physical contact centers also require a great deal of support/maintenance and tend to be upgraded on roughly an eight to ten-year cycle. As enterprises see the need to replace their existing contact center solution, the no-brain decision is to move to the cloud, which is an easy transition, allowing the contact center to be integrated with not only the CRM application but also with emerging collaboration tools such as video conferencing. Five9 has a strong partner ecosystem:

We have cultivated a robust ecosystem of partners including a variety of leading CRM software vendors such as Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Microsoft and ServiceNow; Workforce Optimization, or WFO, vendors such as Calabrio, Inc., or Calabrio, Verint Systems Inc., or Verint, and Coordinated Systems, Inc., or CSI (rebranded as Virtual Observer); unified communications vendors such as Microsoft Teams (formerly Skype for Business), Fuze, Zoom Video Communications; system integrators such as Accenture PLC, Deloitte Consulting LLP and PwC LLP; master agents and value-added resellers; independent software vendors; and telephony providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Communications, LLC.

I expect that the market for virtual contact centers will be strong for the foreseeable future. One report estimates that the cloud-based contact center market will grow at a CAGR of 24.5% until 2025. Five9 is a leader in this market segment.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher growth stocks are valued more than lower growth stocks and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Five9 stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Five9 is situated above the best-fit line; in fact, above the +1 standard deviation (green) line. This suggests that Five9 is significantly overvalued on a relative basis.

However, when I perform a similar evaluation by substituting next year's earnings estimate/EV for EV/forward sales estimate, then I come to the conclusion that Five9 is fairly valued.

Therefore, I believe that Five9 is overvalued based on its EV/forward sales multiple, but I am refining that assessment based on the company's earnings estimate for next year. The stock is reasonably valued so long as the company produces the valuation is not a problem.

Investment Risks

I have assumed that Five9's leadership in the virtual contact center market will be a net benefit during the pandemic and the seismic shift to work-from-home. It is very possible that Five9 does not thrive in this environment or that a global recession impedes the company's revenue growth.

The stock price is frothy if one considers the sales multiple in isolation while not considering anticipated future earnings. If Five9 cannot maintain margins going forward, then I would expect the stock price to drop.

Five9 is moving to the public cloud for its international operations. The public cloud has a higher cost associated with it, but is also more agile. This initiative may reduce operating margins in the future.

Five9 is operating in a very competitive market and may not come out the winner. In fact, the company could lose market share to one of its competitors.

Summary and Conclusions

This is my third article on Five9, the most recent article being very bullish on Five9's prospects. I continue to like Five9's future. I believe that Five9's virtual contact center offering will thrive in the current economic setting which is dominated by a mass shift to work-from-home. Five9 can move a customer to the cloud in less than 48 hours and has been doing so for thousands of agents.

Longer term, I can see Five9 benefiting from the enterprise shift to the cloud, integration with CRM, and collaboration tools that are already cloud-based. Five9 has steady and fairly strong annual revenue growth of 27% and a steady positive free cash flow margin of approximately 10%.

The stock has a high EV/S valuation but also has a nominal forward earnings/EV ratio. Given that the stock price is in breakout mode, fundamentals are good, and the company's future appears to be sound, I am giving Five9 a bullish rating.

