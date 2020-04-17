ECC Baby Bonds Look Like The Best Risk/Reward In The Capital Structure

This along with attractive yields and a planned buyback makes the two baby bonds: ECCX and ECCY relatively attractive in the ECC capital stack.

Equity CLO funds have been hammered over the past several weeks with a number of substantial risks still on the horizon.

The Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) is one of the more interesting CEFs in the space, not only for its high-octane portfolio, composed largely of equity CLO tranches, but also because of its deep capital structure. Apart from common shares, the company has one preferred outstanding - the 7.75% Series B due 2026 (ECCB) and two baby bonds - the 6.6875% Notes due 2028 (ECCX) and the 6.75% Notes due 2027 (ECCY). In this article, we take a look at the relative pricing across these instruments alongside estimated asset coverage. While all ECC instruments are highly speculative, our takeaway is that the baby bonds look relatively attractive over the preferreds and the common stocks due to their more senior position in the capital structure and attractive yields. Additional mitigative steps taken by the fund to protect its senior securities and a further technical tailwind from buybacks should further support the bonds.

Continued Risks To Equity CLO Funds

Any part of the capital structure of equity CLO funds, however senior, face a number of risks. First, is the very high volatility of the underlying assets which is further boosted with leverage. This excessive volatility can impair the ability of fund managers from trading and risk-managing the fund's portfolio.

Another risk comes from the CLO structure itself. CLOs have a number of quality tests which ensure that the holders of rated tranches are protected. For example, there is a limit on how much of the underlying portfolio can be composed of CCC-rated loans. As downgrades increase and CCC-rated portfolio buckets push through their caps, residual cash flow, that would normally go to the equity tranche, will be rerouted to the mezzanine tranches. This will reduce the ability of the CEF to service its senior securities as well as pay distributions to common shareholders.

Finally, the most obvious risk is the likelihood of increased defaults and continued stress in the market. This may lead to the forced redemption of senior tranches of the CLOs which would erode the residual cash flows to the equity tranche as well as reduce the ability of CLO managers from creating value from principal reinvestments.

All of this is to say that is no equity CLO fund instrument, however senior in the capital structure, is truly "safe" or "high-quality." This doesn't mean that they are uninvestable, however - it just means that investors should treat them as speculative.

A Number Of Mitigants From ECC

In light of the above, ECC does have in place a number of mitigants designed to support the fund and its senior securities.

The fact that ECC does not use repos or credit facilities as a source of leverage provides a certain advantage. Short-term bank facilities are significantly cheaper than senior securities - for instance, Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) pays about half the cost of the ECC weighted-average debt cost on its repo. The problem with repos, however, has been clearly observed in the mREIT space where banks have seized and sold down counterparty collateral due to apparent margin call failures. Reliance on repo is particularly fraught for non-observable and illiquid collateral such as non-agency mortgages or equity CLO tranches.

The bank providing the financing typically has full power to mark the collateral where it sees fit and, if the counterparty fails to post additional collateral, can liquidate it in the market. The borrower can, of course, sue the bank but that's a difficult case to argue and it will take time. The key point here is that, so long as the bank is able to cover their loan, it is not particularly sensitive to whether the prices they get in the market are "reasonable." This can further destroy the asset position of the borrower, leading to a potential death spiral.

Because ECC does not use repos or bank facilities means its leverage position is much stronger. There are rules around asset coverage for senior notes and preferred stocks but there is no way in which senior securities holders can seize and liquidate the collateral. Unlike the banks, senior security holders are incentivized to preserve the value of the company's assets since it enhances asset coverage.

Another mitigant by ECC is the recent large dividend cut which has been well in excess of the drop in the NAV. While the dividend was most likely cut primarily because of lower cash generation ability of the fund's assets if the market continues to be stressed, we suspect another reason was to conserve cash in the fund in order to be able to service debt as well as reduce leverage. This is clearly a positive development for holders of senior securities.

Thirdly, in their last press release, the fund stated that their cash position was $23m. This is a drop of about $10m from 2019 year-end level. While a drop in the absolute cash level is not ideal, as a percentage of total assets, this is actually an increase from 6.9% to 7.7%.

Finally, the fund has indicated that they intend to buy back some of their outstanding baby bonds. This is another positive development as it will provide support for the baby bonds. It may seem odd for the fund to buy back the baby bonds since the preferred stock carries a higher coupon and a higher yield. However, we suspect this is because buying back the baby bonds addresses both the asset coverage of senior debt and preferred stocks at the same time, both of which serve as conditions for being able to make distributions to common shareholders.

A Look At Asset Coverage

In the table below we reconstruct the balance sheet of ECC with our estimates as of 16-April. Our estimates are shown in italics. From the end of last year, we estimate that debt asset coverage has moved from 476% to 333% and preferred asset coverage moved from 279% to 225%.

Source: Systematic Income

The asset coverage levels of 300% and 200% are very important for senior debt and preferreds, respectively. Below these levels, the fund would be unable to make distributions on common shares. Given the proximity to these levels, it is no surprise that the fund would be looking to create an additional buffer.

To make these calculations, we first estimate the fund's NAV which we do daily on the service for ECC as well as other CLO funds that do not provide daily NAVs. We estimate that the ECC NAV has increased from 6.12 to 6.56 which we then multiply by the number of common shares to calculate net assets which then allows us to back into total assets as the numerator for asset coverage figures.

We keep the 2028 notes marked at the fair value option as indicated by ECC in their disclosure with all other senior securities at their notional values less deferred issuance costs which are kept the same. Liabilities ex-senior securities are adjusted by the ratio of the NAVs. Both of these estimates are most definitely incorrect but they are too small to matter significantly.

Source: Systematic Income

Pricing Across The Capital Structure

Below we summarize the pricing across the four ECC instruments as of 16-April. There are two striking results from this table.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

First is that the yields on the baby bonds and preferred stocks are very close to each other with a differential of less than 1%. This seems too narrow in our view for two reasons. First, ECC will not be able to make dividends to preferreds holders below debt coverage of 200% or buy back its preferred stocks below debt coverage of 300%. And secondly, preferred dividends do not appear to count as qualified dividend income, making the preferreds less tax advantageous. It seems that the market's view is that the preferreds and senior notes either succeed or fail together, which for a highly volatile fund like ECC is not a necessarily ludicrous proposition, but it may be a step too far.

Why does the yield differential of 0.70% or so seem too little for the greater seniority of baby bonds? We can think of three scenarios where this more senior position in the capital structure makes a big difference. First is the scenario of the ECC asset base continuing to deteriorate. This will cause the debt coverage to drop below 200% at which point the fund will be unable to make distributions to preferred holders. If this continues for an extended period of time, then debt holders will come out ahead simply by virtue of having received more distributions even if the eventual recovery on both bonds and preferreds is zero.

In the second scenario, ECC continues to buy back the bonds in order to rightsize its leverage position allowing bond investors to take advantage of this technical support and sell their positions back to ECC. If ECC is still unable to save itself and defaults with low or no recovery then preferreds holders will come out far behind.

In the third scenario, ECC is simply liquidated at which point the baby bonds will have first dibs on the cash proceeds. Although banks are very different beasts from CEFs, the biggest failure of the GFC was arguably the Lehman default. In that case, senior unsecured holders recovered nearly 50% while preferreds holders lost everything.

Going back to the pricing table, the second odd result of the pricing across the capital structure is the yield differential between the common stock and the senior securities. A 5% boost in absolute terms and 50% in relative terms does appear, on the face of it, a pretty high yield bump. However, that should be taken alongside the much greater risk embedded in the common. The common has seen 3-5x worse return over the past year versus the senior securities.

Conclusion

It should be stressed that any security in the ECC capital structure is highly speculative in nature and should be treated as such in income portfolios. That said, the relative pricing suggests that investors should overweight the baby bonds given their attractive yield, more senior status as well as the technical tailwind from the expected buybacks by the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.