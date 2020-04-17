The Duration Of The Lockdown Is A Major Wild Card: Natural Gas Price Could Be Anywhere Between $0.90 And $2.50 Per MMBtu By June

The uncertainty about the duration of the lockdown is one of the reasons why it is currently almost impossible to estimate the "fair value" for natural gas.

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 42 bcf next week, 50 bcf smaller than a year ago and 7 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

In the absence of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, total demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) would have totaled around 690 bcf for the week ending April 17.

This report covers the week ending April 17, 2020.

Total Demand (if there was no coronavirus)

In the absence of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, we estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) would have totaled around 690 bcf for the week ending April 17 (up +3.8 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and up +15.1 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm would have remained positive and actually increased from +12.8 bcf/d to +20.3 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

In reality, however, total demand was a lot weaker. For example, natural gas consumption by industrial users has already dropped below the norm and below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) jumped by almost 40% w-o-w (from 75 to 105). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be as much as 52.1% above last year's level.

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending April 17:

Nuclear outages were mostly above the norm (20.0 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will be subsiding in the weeks ahead as nuclear power plants are expected to begin to return to service soon - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal decreased by -$0.044 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went down (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.6 bcf/d this week (+0.8 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.2 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending April 17, these three factors probably spurred some 100 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors (excluding solar generation) was positive at around +4.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 1.5 bcf/d above last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports

Total exports were essentially flat w-o-w. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 11 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 39 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.5 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 3.2 bcf/d in the week ending April 17.

U.S. natural gas remains "the cheapest" in the world, while the price for Gulf LNG futures contract (GCL) is 25% lower than the price of natural gas in Europe. It is reasonable to assume that key LNG buyers on the spot market will increasingly favor U.S. LNG, since it is so much cheaper than elsewhere. We currently expect total exports to average 14.20 bcf/d over the next three months (April-May-June).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production has been essentially flat for the past three months. It seems to be trending down, but very slowly. Today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) decreased (again), but yesterday's nominations were revised higher.

In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 176 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening. Currently, we project that dry gas production (in Lower-48 states) will average 92.73 bcf/d in April, 91.82 bcf/d in May, and 91.35 bcf/d in June. In the week ending April 17, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 99.3 bcf/d (down -0.2 bcf/d w-o-w and up +2.5 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 42 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +76 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +4 bcf over the next three weeks from +370 bcf today to +374 bcf for the week ending May 1.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns. The impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown.

Two weeks ago, we introduced statistical adjustments in all our storage forecasting models, which resulted in a short-term bearish bias.

Following the latest EIA report (which was bearish even relative to own bearish expectations), we have further fine-tuned our COVID-19 natgas adjustments. These adjustments are now producing a major long-term bearish bias. EOS storage index currently stands above 4,000 bcf. In the future, however, once the pandemic situation normalizes and COVID-19 adjustments are removed, the EOS storage index will drop sharply.

The uncertainty about the duration of the lockdown is one of the reasons why it is currently almost impossible to estimate the "fair value" for natural gas. Indeed, by June this year, natural gas price can be anywhere between $0.90 and $2.50 per MMBtu, depending on the scenario.

For the bulls, the worst-case scenario (associated with the minimum "fair value" - see the chart below) would be if the lockdown remains in place for the rest of April and in May and if production continues to fall only gradually. The best-case scenario (associated with the maximum "fair value") would be if the lockdown is significantly eased by mid-May and production declines accelerate.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Important Notice

"Fair value" - a rational and unbiased estimate of the potential market price of natural gas. It is totally hypothetical in nature and is derived entirely from historical observations over a certain time period. Please note that "fair value" is a statistical experiment, not a fundamental indicator. "Fair value" can deviate substantially from the market price.

Forecasting the price of natural gas is exceptionally difficult, especially in the long run. The purpose of the "fair value" model is not to provide an exact price projection, but rather to show a theoretical trend potential based on fundamentals. It is equally important to remember that market is forward-looking and near-term price level can be determined by price expectations several weeks from now.

Extreme sentiment (which is very common in natural gas market) can easily drive the price below or above the "fair value". Overall, the concept of a "fair value" - even if it is econometrically sound - may not be particularly useful in trading.

