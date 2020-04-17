Medical Properties Trust Is A Strong Buy With Stability

MPW is a stable play in an otherwise unstable market with the government, all but guaranteeing operator rental payments.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect lives and businesses all over the world, we continue to live and trade through high levels of uncertainty. Uncertainty tends to bring high levels of volatility, which is exactly what we have seen these past few months in the financial markets across the globe.

The US markets have been just as volatile if not more so: We experienced the fastest 30% drop in the S&P 500 in March, only for that to be closely followed by the best week in the S&P 500 since 1974. This rally has come amidst continued negative news surrounding the ongoing pandemic. The combination of government and the Fed are pouring all the resources they have at one’s disposal into small businesses and consumers to try and keep the economy afloat, and maybe that is why investors seem so confident. But I am in the camp that believes this rally is way overdone and will be short lived.

As I discussed in a piece published this week in my article titled, “Retirement: I Do Not Trust This Relief Rally":

The WSJ published an interesting article last week looking at previous bear markets that saw strong declines similar to what we are living through in this bear market. One angle they looked at was how the VIX played a role in those past bear markets. The average lead time of the VIX’s peak to the eventual bear market low was roughly 90 days.

Add that to the day on which the VIX hit its recent peak on March 16th and you get a projected low on June 14th.

Another angle they looked at was the time between a bear market’s first leg down and the eventual bottom of the bear market. On average, the number of days between these two points was 137 days looking at the past 11 bear markets that we similar to the one we are currently in. Source

It was an interesting piece nonetheless, but I do agree with them in the point that negative pressures will return to the market in the near future. The number of cases across the globe and particularly in the US continue to increase. Combine that with the negativity we will hear in terms of earnings and new guidance that will eventually come out, and I believe we will see more downward pressure. With that being said, I do not short stocks so I hope that is not the case, but I am just giving my honest opinion.

As many of you know, I am a big advocate when it comes to investing in REITs. REITs are a large part of my portfolio and those portfolios I manage.

Today, I am going to discuss one of my strong buy REITs that I believe has a stable future that investors can invest in confidently, and that is none other than Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW).

MPW Is A Pure-Play Hospital REIT

As I introduced in my “3 REITs To Buy During This Pandemic Sell-Off” article, published last week,

Medical Properties Trust is the only pure-play hospital REIT trading in the market today. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised REIT that invests exclusively in hospitals and has carved out a niche in hospitals with long-term net leases. MPW is currently the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospital beds in the United States. The company works directly with hospital operators through the sale leaseback approach, which gives operators greater financial flexibility.

As of Q2 2019, the company owned 389 facilities containing 41,000 licensed beds within eight countries. General Acute Care Hospitals make up over 80% of the company’s total and domestic revenue.

The primary location of the hospitals is still domestic, roughly 67%, but company management continues to look to expand outside of the US. During 2019, the company acquired $4.5 billion in hospital assets, which was a 64% increase from prior year.

Hospitals have a high barrier of entry, which further strengthens the company’s leading position in the industry and the primary landlord. The regulatory standards for building new hospitals must gain numerous approvals - much more than, say, that of senior housing.

As the company enters into sales leaseback transactions with their tenants, they are effectively utilizing the triple-net lease structure, in which they purchase the building in exchange for a long-term lease from tenants. Hospital tenants tend to be more defensive due to the need in general, but because MPW enters into sales leaseback transactions, they are effectively able to perform proper due diligence prior to engaging with the tenant.

I am serious when I say the company looks to enter into “long-term” leases with their tenants. Here is a look at the company’s lease expiration by year using base rent.

As you can see, this is a stable and reliable portfolio with built in step-ups with their tenants. In regards to their tenants, Steward Health Care made up roughly 38% of 2019 revenue. If there were one issue I had with the company it would be this exposure they have with only one operator. The operators are not as ultra-reliable as I would like, but I also believe this is the nature of the healthcare industry. Steward right now has converted many of their hospitals into COVID-19 care facilities, which means they will be backed by the government, which I will discuss more below.

This day and age, we are currently living through a pandemic not seen since the flu of 1918. The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise to this day and hospitals are more needed than ever before. Every bed is filled, and some hospitals have elected to use pop-up tents outside to use as overflow.

For investors in hospital landlords, such as MPW, this is constructive from a purely financial standpoint (and obviously not in terms of the virus or the human cost of the pandemic). But some analysts have referenced the lack of surgical procedures, which happens to be of higher margins, taking place during this pandemic as a reason to worry. I can see where they are coming from, yet, in this day and age, I am looking for stability, and that is exactly what MPW brings. MPW is more focused on the hospital operators making rent and less on how high margins could be.

A Stable Future Backed By The Government

The stability I am speaking of above not only comes from having more patients than beds, but also greatly from the recent $2 trillion stimulus package that was signed into action at the conclusion of March. This package is the largest emergency aid package in US history, and not only is it constructed to enhance unemployment insurance, provide relief for small businesses, but there was also a clause to rally behind American hospitals.

For hospitals, it means they will receive a $100 billion influx of cash from this emergency aid package. This week, the government rolled out the first $30 billion of that to “hospitals struggling with the financial effects of this pandemic. This first roll out of funds were apportioned in grants based off hospitals Medicare revenue.”

CMS Administrator Seema Verma, said the “second tranche of funding will address providers that receive their revenue from non-Medicare sources, such as pediatricians, children’s hospitals, OBGYNs and nursing homes.” In addition to these funds, hospital operators are also receiving expedited Medicare payments to further support cash flow.

Another way the stimulus package assisted hospital operators, and thus landlords, is by allowing for a 50% reduction in payroll taxes, in order to increase operating cash flows. All in all, hospitals asked and government officials delivered and have promised to deliver in future bills, if needed. As a result, with operators being all but guaranteed to survive this pandemic and the foreseeable future, landlords can take solace in knowing the government is backing operators' rent.

In addition to the stability of rents being backed by the government, the company yields a dividend of 5.90% and has a solid balance sheet with no major debt due until 2024.

Investor Takeaway

Medical Properties Trust is a stable play in an otherwise unstable market. An opportunity to add stocks at suppressed valuations is the name of the game after all. Refrain from buying into media hype because I do believe more negative pressure is ahead as earnings and new guidance is provided by companies in the weeks ahead.

However, MPW has continue to build out their portfolio both here in the US and internationally. The company, like any company, does have its risks with high exposure to a single operator and possibly the lack of new hospitals domestically, but that is where the international plan comes into play.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet and operating cash flow that supports the growing dividend, which currently sits at a yield of 6.1%.

There is no doubt we are in tough times, and the current pandemic is awful, but with a proper mindset, there are trading opportunities out there today that could change your future for years to come.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!



