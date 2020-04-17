Elastic: It Seems Locked Away In A Dusty Corner

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Rating Elastic as a COVID-19 recovery play

I am frequently asked about which names I would recommend for share price recovery. I have written on the subject recently when I wrote a couple of articles on the subject for SA a couple of weeks ago. One name that I didn't include at the time, and have been asked about on multiple occasions since, is Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). I don't like to write articles with what might be considered sensational terms such as "cheapest name" or "best buy out there." There are, as I pointed out in a recent article, qualitative elements in evaluating shares, and what is cheap for one individual may not be as cheap for another cohort of investors. But the fact is that Elastic, which I believe likely to have a mid-40% CAGR over the next 3 years, even including a couple of quarters of blip from the current world-wide economic contraction, has a far lower valuation than its peers - and to an extent, that was true even before the virus panic cut down all valuations. Right now, the shares are valued at about 50% below average for the company's growth cohort with a current EV/S of 6.7X based on forward unrevised revenues, and that is the biggest discount to average valuation amongst all of its peers whose growth is expected to be 40%-50%. The company has continued to achieve strong levels of DBE exceeding 130% for the last 10 quarters.

That valuation is despite the strength of the January quarter, during which the company exceeded its revenue forecast for the quarter by 6%, beat its loss projection by $.07 or more than 20%, and raised guidance for the current quarter as well. The company acquired 800 new logo users in the last quarter, consistent with prior quarters. Most of the company's newest customers are using the company's SaaS offering, which is a modest headwind to reported revenue growth.

The shares responded significantly, but briefly to the reports of the strong quarter - the timing was such that regardless of anything, valuations for all stocks were crushed by the overall market reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as context, the shares started the year at $64, reached $74 in the wake of the strong earnings report, and then fell as low as $44 at the current apex of the COVID-19 induced panic. Now, the shares are at around $58 as I write this article - with a slight positive reaction to the recent upgrade by the DA Davidson analyst. That kind of performance has been weaker than that of the Cloud Index (NASDAQ:CLOU), which is actually up marginally for the year to date. And of course, it is that underperformance that provides readers/investors with what I believe to be a substantial opportunity.

When I look at what a COVID-19 recovery play might look like, I am trying to assess what are basically the growth drivers that a company has, and whether or not these growth drivers have been significantly impacted by the longer-term impacts of the virus on behavior. There are many commentators who suggest that the world will never return to the way it was prior to the pandemic. I assume the work-at-home trend will accelerate somewhat, although it was already in place long before the impact of the virus. I expect that e-commerce and distance learning will continue to grow, perhaps at stronger rates than in the past. And I expect the overall trend to web application deployment will continue its inexorable acceleration. Whether or not people continue to wear masks in public or maintain social distancing over any extended period, or become less enamored with a consumer society are trends that I do not think will likely be sustained.

As I will explain shortly, parts of the offering from Elastic will probably see more favorable demand trends by requirements to enhance web security and log analytics. And parts of the company's offering will be used by developers in ways that meet demands from users that might exist in a post COVID-19 world. It is important to understand that the core of Elastic's business is selling its Elasticsearch tools to developers who then create applications for end users. Elasticsearch is much faster than other search technologies, and it affords developers other ease of use/performance functionality that enables them to build applications that were never feasible in the past. Just like MongoDB's (NASDAQ:MDB) Atlas, and Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) core API technologies, the key to success for this company has been, is, and will be its appeal to the developer community. That is where much of the 60% revenue growth is coming, and in a post COVID-19 world, that will continue to be the case. Hence, my contention that Elastic is a name investors should consider in developing a portfolio for the post-virus world that is likely to shortly emerge.

At this point, with a couple of weeks to go in the quarter, management has not made any indication of how the company's selling activity has been impacted for the economy. Does this company have enough "work-from-home" components to help it avoid the worse aspects of the lockdowns and shut-ins. It would only be a guess on my part, and I do not think it greatly matters. We are right now apparently at the time of the maximum impact of the COVID-19 virus on the economy and on demand for IT solutions. I would suggest that, rather than focusing on who has the best "work-at-home" portfolio, it might be better to look at what people are doing with Elasticsearch, its SIEM capability and now its security offering in determining some kind of valuation construct - although I would not ignore the "work-at-home" paradigm as a long legged demand driver.

The company has not yet reached cash flow breakeven, and its cash burn was larger in its January quarter than in the prior year. I rarely look at quarterly cash flows in making judgement regarding financial resources and liquidity. Much of the higher cash burn last quarter related to the timing of cash items in other assets and liabilities. The company's free cash burn margin through 9 months was about 10%. At the time of the conference call, the company had been projecting that it would see gradual improvement in its free cash flow margin; while it may seem strange, the more slowly a high-growth software company grows, the less will be its short-term cash burn.

Overall, the company had $294 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter, and it has yet to take advantage of the opportunities that have emerged to sell low-interest, high-premium convertibles. I would actually be surprised if the company does not add to its cash balances in the coming weeks through a convertible offering that will provide it with the flexibility to make additional strategic acquisitions similar to the recently concluded purchase of Endgame and other acquisitions, including Perched and Insight.io.

Currently, the company has $426 million of remaining performance obligations, which are contractual arrangements that will turn into cash over the coming 1-2 years. The RPO balance rose 4% sequentially, a relatively small level, partially because of the strength of the company SaaS business which often has little or no RPO depending on the length of its term but mostly because of some fluctuation in terms that drove down both billings and RPO in this latest quarter. Duration is always variable for enterprise software companies, which is why I much prefer to see ARR data, but this company has yet to start to disclose that.

The company's Elastic Cloud offering generated about 22% of total revenue last quarter and grew at 115%. About half of the company's cloud business is contracted on monthly terms, which inevitably creates a headwind in terms of gross margins. Overall, non-GAAP gross margins have been consistent for several quarters at 74.5% more or less. The stability of gross margins despite the headwind from the increasing proportion of SaaS revenues which carry lower initial gross profits suggests that the company is seeing little in the way of pricing pressure. Last quarter, the company reported $9 million in professional services revenue up 44% year over year, and flat sequentially. The company operates its professional service business as an enabler of its product business; professional services has a modest negative gross margin.

The company generates 44% of its revenue outside the US and through the end of January, the APJ region had been its fastest growing quarter. I imagine that the early impact of the COVID-19 virus on the economies in APJ might possibly have created an outsize impact on Elastic operational performance in that region in the current quarter, but so far, the APJ regions seem to be the first in resuming normal business operations.

Elastic has proven to be a rather complicated company to analyze and explain, and it seems to me that is one reason for its very compressed valuation. Its solutions are based on open source similar to those of MongoDB and even IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Red Hat, but some commentators seem to be fixated on that issue for Elastic more than other companies whose offerings are derived from an open source distro.

Elastic has had one quarter in which its bookings were a bit less than had been anticipated because of the slippage of some large deals in the company's Federal vertical. Last quarter, the company closed some of those deals, and in general, the company exceeded its forecast target revenues and margins and even calculated billings as mentioned earlier. I am not sure that it is terribly relevant, but this company has exceeded its earnings forecasts on the 4 prior occasions it has reported numbers since it went public in October 2018. The miss, I wrote about earlier in this article, was on calculated billings, a specific metric that the company does not forecast.

What do customers do with the Elastic Stack

As mentioned earlier, Elastic is first and foremost a search company, and the tools it sells enable developers to put search functionality onto many different types of applications. Simply expressed, Elastic can allow its developer/users to add solutions based on search, observability, and security. The search functionality can be used in just about any kind of application. Over the years, many enterprises have developed search applications simply to facilitate basic work routines. Other enterprises have not done so because the performance of search prior to the advent of Elastic was simply too slow, and the enterprise development tools were too cumbersome to provide users with the kinds of returns they are seeking.

When Elastic prepared its S-1 in 2018, it developed a TAM estimate of $45 billion, using estimates of the market size for search, operations management, big data and analytics and security analytics. The TAM has inevitably grown because the company is now a major competitor in what is known as the observability space, it has a significant set of solutions in the SIEM space, and it is developing a full-fledged security capability. While sales execution is always a key to success for an enterprise software vendor, the opportunity set that Elastic has is so large that developing an appropriate strategy to focus on specific opportunities is going to be a significant challenge. There are so many opportunities and just finite resources.

Many enterprises have built applications using Elastic and their own proprietary data. Last quarter, Dow replaced a previous technology and started using Elastic so its employees could connect to more data sources which provides the employees better results. RE/MAX engaged with Elastic to enhance the ability to find the right real estate listings that are used by brokers to sell properties. These days, Elastic has more than 10k users, so its range of use cases is very broad. A company called Zero Latency uses Elastic for an advanced gaming experience. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) uses the Elastic Stack to "search, observe and protect" to use the Elastic motto. I have linked here to a video that can provide readers with a wide variety of use cases. T-Mobile and Others Rely on the ELK Stack for Success. The fact is that the Elastic Stack can be used by most enterprises, almost regardless of scale or specific vertical.

As I mentioned earlier, Elastic is an open software technology and thus Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has an offering that many of its AWS users have adopted. A company called InfoTrack which has a specialized search service for lawyers started with AWS. It switched to Elastic Cloud and claims that its customer base rose by 15% and its Net Promoter rose by 10% because of the switch. This kind of result is comparable to what MDB talks about in terms of how its NoSQL database compares to the comparable AWS offering. In general, AWS has neither the strategy or capabilities to build tools of great sophistication that facilitate the development of sophisticated applications.

Part of the Elastic competitive strategy in the cloud is its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elastic runs on Azure, and that has become an increasing business driver for the company since the partnership was initiated.

The Elastic technology is built on a single stack, and that has allowed the company and its developers to do lots of different things with data that have created different market opportunities for Elastic. I have written about many other companies that are specialists in terms of observability, log analytics and application performance monitoring. Obviously, all of that has to be facilitated by some kind of search paradigm. Elastic offers developers the opportunity to "roll their own" so to speak in this area. Management called out several use cases in which their customers are doing just that. It is relatively straightforward to go from using Elastic with its common UI, to develop apps that are used to analyze and find data, to apps that analyze logs and application phases. Logically, the next step after that is data security. Just recently, Elastic announced that it had developed a prepackaged set of rules to use its SIEM application in the security space. This is a part of a deliberate strategy to become a significant cyber-security vendor using the company's core technology.

Within a couple of years, observability has become an important part of the budgets of many users. I have read studies that say users are committing about 10% of their budget A little less than 3 years ago, Elastic entered the market for observability through the purchase of Opbeat and subsequently the purchase of Datanami. One doesn't really think of ESTC as a leader in the space - but it has built a major revenue stream through the melding of its search technology and the specific technology in Opbeat which was always a cloud native product. Indeed, the Opbeat technology is one of the foundational technologies of the Elastic Cloud offering.

I think, like many things in software these days, it is the platform that matters most. The fact that users are able to use Elastic for search, performance monitoring, SIEM and security, gives it a leg up in this space, just as DataDog (DDOG) has an advantage with its 3 pillars of observability on a single platform. While the observability market, as defined, is so new that there are not yet valid market size statistics available, I think the TAM will be measured in tens of billions of dollars.

For many years now, Splunk (SPLK) has dominated the SIEM market, and it will be extremely hard to displace that company from its leadership position. I have linked here to a comparison between Splunk and Elastic when it comes to SIEM: Splunk vs ELK: Which Works Best For You? The advantage, by just a bit, goes to Elastic, but I would not make an investment case for ESTC based on it becoming the absolute leader in the SIEM space. Overall, the SIEM space is a very substantial market ($5.5 billion according to this analysis: Security Information and Event Management Market.

I have no way of forecasting if Elastic can achieve a 10% market share in the SIEM in the next 3 years. The offering was just announced a year ago, and the offering went into general availability at the end of June 2019. And the company's SIEM detection engine, which self-evidently is a key part of what users do with SIEM from a security standpoint, just went into GA in the last few weeks. The Kubernetes version of the offering, a key element for some users, was recently announced. Obviously, a 10% share of the SIEM market, would just by itself, more than double the size of ESTC when compared to its current run rate.

One of the major components of SIEM use cases these days is its deployment as a security solution. Log analysis by itself, is an interesting application but not something that is of the highest priority. But the use of log analysis as a security solution has become a key component of demand for Splunk and for some of the other vendors in the SIEM space. As some readers are aware, Elastic recently bought Endgame. Endgame uses a technology similar to the of CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) to provide end-point security. I believe that market is wide open for multiple newer vendors due to the issues of McAfee and Symantec and the acquisition pains of Carbon Black.

Just how long will it take for Elastic Security to be a major revenue generator? It should be noted that as it currently exists, Elastic Security is an integration of Elastic SIEM and Elastic's acquired Endgame. Endgame was acquired for a consideration of cash and stock aggregating $234 million. The company had a revenue run rate of about $30 million when it was acquired last October, with some major customers, including the Dept. of Defense. The way that Elastic is managing the business is such that the revenue run rate of Endgame has not been "discreetly additive" to Elastic revenue run rate based both on the product integration and purchase accounting considerations. The acquisition did add 140 heads and other costs to Elastic's expense base, so it will prove to be dilutive for some additional quarters.

It apparently has taken about 2.5 years between the time Elastic launched into the APM space, and the time it achieved significant penetration. The fact that it is a larger and more credible vendor these days, with a rather extensive platform of interrelated solutions is one factor that might make its march to significant revenue generation in security shorter than was the case for observability. And some of its launch is obviously based on the technology and customer base it acquired recently with the acquisition of Endgame. But I would not count on substantial early success simply because a failure in the security area would be catastrophic for a customer but also because the offering Elastic is making is one based on an integration of SIEM and endpoint security. Using Elastic as a major IT security building block will be a process and not a single event, I believe.

Does Elastic meet the criteria for being a COVID-19 recovery play? I think it does. Search may not strike everyone as something related to what is happening in the world, but I defy anyone to challenge the need for search at any major enterprise, and more so as a post potential post COVID-19 world evolves to even more data driven. I think in a world of greater reliance on the web as a venue to host critical applications, both observability and security solutions will find increased levels of demand. I think Elastic's growth was likely to have remained at a high level in the absence of pandemic, and I think that whatever specific issues have arisen in terms of growth due to economic perturbations will rapidly be resolved as the world hopefully returns to something resembling a new normal.

Elastic's Business Model and Path to Profitability

As mentioned, Elastic is still a company in hyper-growth mode, and I feel confident in suggesting that it will return to its former high-growth strategies when the economic impact of the pandemic subsides. The company still has a significant number of job postings-I have linked to the open job opportunities here: Home | Elastic Careers. I do assume that the pace of hiring has diminished somewhat, but the company is also offering jobs based on a "work-from-Home" paradigm, and has been doing so for some time now. Elastic - Remote Work From Home and Flexible Jobs | FlexJobs This might suggest that the impact of the economy on the company's growth has been over-estimated by some-companies that are suffering substantial revenue shortfalls because of the current economy have typically downshifted noticeably when it comes to hiring.

In terms of the company's business model, as mentioned earlier, the gradual transition to a SaaS business model has probably had a small but noticeable impact on non-GAAP gross margins. At this point, 22% of the company's revenues come from its SaaS offering. That is up from 17% in the prior year's quarter, and up from 20% in the prior sequential quarter. Despite the transition to SaaS type revenues, last quarter saw a small uptick in non-GAAP gross margins to 74.8%.

The company has one of the highest research and development expense ratios that I recollect having seen. Last quarter non-GAAP research and development expense rose by 88% and came to 35% of revenues. Some of that outsize increase was a function of the company's acquisition of Endgame and its 140 engineers.

The company spends a substantial 42% of revenues on sales and marketing expense, but the growth was a more constrained 45%. The general and administrative cost ratio at 15% is typical for a company such as this, but the increase of 79% year on year is obviously an outlier. Much of the increase seen in the general and administrative expense line has to do with option vesting due to the company's recent IPO and does not represent some specific cash cost.

When the company provided guidance at the end of February, it had not forecast any margin improvement in its fiscal Q4 despite forecasting a 6% increase in sequential revenues. I am not too sure just what kind of results should be anticipated. The 1st call consensus has revenues a few million below the company's forecast, but EPS at previously guided levels. Given the company is still hiring, I have to wonder if the company has actually seen much, if any demand shortfall at this point. Trying to figure out some valid, long-term unit economics in the midst of a significant acquisition, and with revenue expectations harder than ever to forecast is probably not a useful speculation.

At this point, I do not think readers/prospective investors should expect any short-term path to profitability. My guess is that it will take until the end of calendar year 2021 before expense ratios start to show noticeable improvements that might yield non-GAAP profits.

As mentioned, this company is not cash flow break-even at this point, and one of the levers to get to that place is being constrained because of the company's increased level of SaaS revenue contribution. SaaS constrains the reported level of calculated billings as monthly SaaS contracts, essentially by definition, have no deferred revenue, but they are an extremely easy way to on-board new name accounts. Again, readers who are looking for short-term free cash flow generation from Elastic are not going to find it in the next year.

Wrapping Up!

There is no denying that Elastic shares have under-performed many other high-growth names since the company's red-hot IPO. I am not entirely sure why that has been so, but it has left the shares at a valuation 50% below average for its growth rate. That alone is worth the price of admission, I believe.

I have tried to make the case that investors ought to consider Elastic shares as a recovery play from the current level of the economy. The shares are down 20% or thereabouts from their post earnings high set on the last trading day of February - and yet based on the level of hiring, the company's business may be proceeding as planned.

But regardless of that, I look at the company's offering in terms of SIEM and cyber-security as being quite in tune with and IT landscape becoming more and more dependent on Web based applications and security. And search is, has been and will be a key component of the digital transformation strategy of all enterprises - how else can masses of people find what they want to make decisions about what to buy, or how to research or find out what is in style. The company's mantra of "Search, Observe and Protect" is, I believe, well suited to the world of a post COVID-19 recovery. I believe that this company will continue its strong growth, and that will fuel strong positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.