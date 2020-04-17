Greentown China: Provisions And Planned Spin-Off In The Spotlight

Greentown China trades at 5.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 0.30 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.7%.

Greentown China is planning to spin off the company's project management business, Greentown Management, as a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is a key positive.

Greentown China recognized provisions amounting to -RMB1,376 million in FY2019, which came as a negative surprise and makes investors question the quality and valuation of Greentown China's assets.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Greentown China Holdings, Ltd. (OTC:GTWCF) [3900:HK] from "Bearish" to "Neutral."

Greentown China recognized provisions for impairment losses amounting to -RMB1,376 million in FY2019, which came as a negative surprise and makes investors question the quality and valuation of Greentown China's assets. Greentown's high adjusted net gearing and refinancing risks are also concerns. The company's adjusted net gearing (treating perpetual securities as debt rather than equity) was approximately 135% as of the end of FY2019, and 36.6% of the company's total debt being short-term debt is due for maturity within a year.

On the flip side, Greentown China is planning to spin off the company's project management business, Greentown Management, as a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The planned spin-off of Greentown Management could help Greentown China to deleverage, finance future growth of its asset-light project management business to meet its 2025 revenue target, and unlock the "hidden value" of Greentown Management (which could trade at a significantly higher P/E multiple than the company).

Taking into account the positives from the planned spin-off, I upgrade my rating on Greentown China to "Neutral", but I remain cautious on the stock, given its high adjusted net gearing and the possibility of higher-than-expected provisions for impairment losses going forward.

This is an update of my initiation article published on Greentown China on October 31, 2019. Greentown China's share price has increased marginally by +0.7% from HK$7.44 as of October 30, 2019, to HK$7.49 as of April 16, 2020, since my initiation. Greentown China trades at 5.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.3 times and 5.2 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.30 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.44 times and 0.69 times, respectively. Greentown China also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in Greentown China shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3900:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $2.1 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

All Eyes On Provisions

Greentown China's gross profit and core net profit (excluding foreign exchange gains/losses, provisions and fair value changes) increased by +13.7% and +14.2% YoY to RMB15,640 billion and RMB4,336 billion, respectively. But all eyes were on the company's provisions last year.

Greentown China recognized provisions for impairment losses amounting to -RMB1,376 million in FY2019. While the company's FY2019 provisions were lower compared with -RMB1,735 million in FY2018, this still came as a negative surprise, and it does make investors question the quality and valuation of Greentown China's assets on its book. As such, it is no surprise that, while most Mainland China property developers trade above book value, Greentown China is currently valued by the market at 0.30 times P/B.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Greentown China explained why the company continued to recognize significant provisions relating to asset impairment in both FY2018 and FY2019. The company highlighted that the profitability of certain of its property projects was affected by property cooling measures and price controls implemented since 2017, and it also owns certain legacy assets and investment properties which have to be impaired in line with accounting rules.

Greentown China's Key Provisions For FY2019

Source: Greentown China's FY2019 Results Announcement

High Adjusted Net Gearing And Refinancing Risks Are Concerns

Greentown China's headline net gearing increased by +790 basis points from 55.3% in FY2018 to 63.2% in FY2019. But the company's financial position is weaker than what its headline numbers suggest, as its headline net gearing does not take into account perpetual securities.

Credit rating agencies typically consider perpetual securities as debt, versus financial accounting standards which treat perpetual securities as equity. If one adjusted for Greentown China's net gearing to include RMB21,229 million in perpetual securities to be treated as debt rather than equity, the company's adjusted net gearing was approximately 135% as the end of FY2019.

In addition, Greentown China has relatively high refinancing risks, with approximately 36.6% of the company's total debt being short-term debt due for maturity within a year. These include $950 million and $600 million of USD-denominated debt maturing in 3Q2020 and 4Q2020, respectively. If the USD continues to strengthen against the RMB in the coming months, Greentown China's refinancing burden will grow. This is partly mitigated by the fact that Greentown China's cash-to-short term debt ratio was a healthy 1.5 times as at the end of FY2019.

Greentown China assured investors at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020, that the company "has the capacity to repay or refinancing maturing debt", and it is considering a range of financing options such as "offshore syndicated loans, offshore borrowings secured by domestic assets, offshore bonds and other means to remit capital offshore".

Planned Spin-Off Is A Key Positive For The Company

In early March 2020, Hong Kong media publication The Standard cited a Reuters report stating that Greentown China is planning to spin off the company's project management business, Greentown Management, as a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and raise an estimated $250 million (HK$1.94 billion) from the IPO. Greentown China noted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020, that it has submitted the IPO application for Greentown Management to the stock exchange on February 28, 2020.

In the company's FY2019 results presentation slides, Greentown China refers to Greentown Management as the "largest and most professional project management service provider" in China and an "asset-light" business compared with the company's core asset-heavy property development business segment. Greentown Management had 260 projects under management, with an aggregate Gross Floor Area or GFA of 67.54 million sq m as of end-FY2019.

The planned spin-off of Greentown Management is positive for Greentown China in many ways.

Firstly, Greentown China could potentially use the IPO proceeds from the listing of Greentown Management to either deleverage or capitalize on acquisition opportunities emerging as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. As per media reports referenced above, the IPO of Greentown Management could raise $250 million or HK$1.94 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 12% of Greentown China's market capitalization.

Secondly, Greentown China has an ambitious six-year revenue target, which has a higher chance of being realized if the company's project management business, Greentown Management, has the ability to raise capital on its own to finance its future growth.

Greentown China generated RMB61.6 billion in revenue last year, of which 88% was derived from the company's core asset-heavy property development business. The company derived the remaining 12% of its FY2019 revenue from the asset-light project management business, the investment property and hotel businesses, and other businesses. Looking ahead, Greentown China has set a target of achieving RMB500 billion in revenue by 2025, of which RMB350 billion will be generated by the company's property development business, and the remaining RMB350 billion derived from asset-light businesses such as the project management unit, Greentown Management.

Thirdly, Greentown China could unlock the value of its asset-light project management business, Greentown Management, with the planned spin-off. In the Hong Kong stock market, asset-heavy property developers trade at single-digit P/E multiples on average, while the property developers' asset-light property management service subsidiaries can be valued by the market at P/E multiples exceeding 20 times.

As an illustration, property management services company Times Neighborhood [9928:HK], spun-off as a separate listed entity in December 2019, trades at 22.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, while its parent and property developer Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK] trades at 3.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Valuation And Dividends

Greentown China trades at 12.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$7.49 as of April 16, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.3 times and 5.2 times, respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Greentown China traded as low as 2.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 1.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Greentown China is also valued by the market at 0.30 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.44 times and 0.69 times, respectively. Greentown China is currently trading below its 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis trough P/B multiple of 0.31 times.

Greentown China offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.4% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.7%. The company proposed a final dividend of RMB0.30 per share for FY2019, which implies a +30% YoY growth in absolute terms versus FY2018 dividends per share of RMB0.23, and a dividend payout ratio of 25%. Greentown China guided at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020, that the company will maintain a dividend payout ratio in the 20%-30% range going forward.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Greentown China are higher-than-expected provisions for impairment losses going forward, an inability to refinance or repay its short-term debt, a delay in the spin-off of the company's project management business, and a cut in dividend payout ratio in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.