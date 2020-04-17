ConocoPhillips Can Double Within The Next 2 Years

COP has plunged 47% in the last two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the collapse of the price of oil to an 18-year low.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has plunged 47% in the last two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the collapse of the price of oil to an 18-year low. As a result, the stock is now trading near its 10-year lows. The oil producer is vulnerable to the depressed prices of oil and natural gas prevailing right now but it learned its lesson well from the previous downturn of the energy sector and thus it is likely to recover strongly, the latest in two years from now. Therefore, the stock can double within the next two years.

Business overview – coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a collapse in economic activity and the global demand for oil products. OPEC, Russia and the U.S. recently agreed on production cuts of approximately 10 million barrels per day but the plunge in demand is much greater. As a result, analysts expect the U.S. storage tanks to be filled by the summer or earlier. This helps explain the slump of the oil price in the days that followed the announcement of the production cuts of OPEC.

ConocoPhillips is highly vulnerable to depressed oil prices. In fact, due to its pure upstream nature, it is much more vulnerable to the ongoing downturn than the well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP) and Total (TOT), which are integrated and hence their downstream segments somewhat mitigate the impact of depressed oil prices.

The high vulnerability of ConocoPhillips to suppressed oil prices was evident in the previous downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the oil price from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in early 2016. All the other oil majors remained profitable and defended their dividends throughout the downturn, mostly thanks to the steep increase in their refining earnings, which partly offset the impact of the collapse of the oil price. Only Chevron and BP posted marginal losses in 2016 whereas ConocoPhillips incurred material losses in 2015 and 2016 and posted a daunting profit of $0.61 per share in 2017. It also slashed its dividend by 66% in 2016. To cut a long story short, ConocoPhillips is much more vulnerable than the oil majors to the collapse of the oil price.

It is also unfortunate that ConocoPhillips spent $6.5 billion on share repurchases in the last two years, when its stock price was elevated thanks to the healthy conditions that prevailed in its business and in the global economy. As those share repurchases hardly enhanced shareholder value, it would have made much more sense to preserve those funds for a rough period. However, the management teams of most companies make the same mistake; they focus much more on the current shareholder returns than on the long-term returns.

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips learned its lesson well from the previous fierce downturn of the energy sector. The company drastically improved its asset portfolio in the last few years and thus it now has about 15 billion barrels of resource base, half of which has a cost of supply below $40 per barrel. It is also worth noting that management directed 95% of the capital expenses of last year to reserves that are profitable at oil prices below $40. Thanks to its shift to low-cost, high-margin barrels, ConocoPhillips can now generate sufficient free cash flows to fund its dividend even at an oil price of $40.

Due to the collapse that the pandemic caused in the global demand for oil products, the price of oil has now slumped to an 18-year low level of $20. At this level, ConocoPhillips is burning cash and hence it is expected to post losses of $1.01 per share this year. However, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to cause a permanent depression in the global economy. Many pharmaceutical giants are doing their best to identify an effective treatment and a vaccine and they will almost certainly succeed in the upcoming months. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far and may be able to develop a drug as soon as next month. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine early next year. It is thus reasonable to expect the energy market to begin recovering from coronavirus the latest from next year.

Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect ConocoPhillips to earn $2.64 per share in 2022 and $3.54 per share in 2023. In other words, they expect ConocoPhillips to post in 2023 essentially the same earnings per share it posted last year ($3.59). Therefore, as the stock market is a forward-looking mechanism, one can reasonably expect the stock to return to its pre-coronavirus level within the next two years. This means that the stock can double over the next two years.

Debt

A critical factor that investors should examine before investing in a stock, particularly in the fierce current downturn, is the debt situation. Fortunately, ConocoPhillips learned its lesson well from the previous downturn and thus it has a much stronger balance sheet than it had five years ago.

Its interest expense consumes only 8% of its operating income while its current assets of $16.9 billion are 2.4 times its current liabilities of $7.0 billion. As a result, the company can easily service its debt obligations for at least the next 12 months. Moreover, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $21.8 billion, which is only three times the earnings the company posted last year. Overall, ConocoPhillips has a healthy balance sheet and hence it can easily endure the coronavirus crisis without facing liquidity problems, even if the crisis lasts for another 12 months.

Dividend

Due to the plunge of its stock price, ConocoPhillips is currently offering a nearly 3-year high dividend yield of 4.9%.





The current dividend yield is undoubtedly attractive but investors should not base their investing decisions merely on the dividend yield due to the high cyclicality of this stock.

As mentioned above, ConocoPhillips cut its dividend by 66% in 2016, in the previous crisis of the energy sector. However, the company seems determined to defend its dividend this time. In response to coronavirus, the oil producer recently announced that it will cut its capital expenses by 10% and will reduce its quarterly share repurchases from $750 million to $250 million. Thanks to this strategy, ConocoPhillips will save $2.2 billion this year, with limited effect on its production level.

The key in this announcement is the fact that ConocoPhillips did not eliminate its share repurchases. A company under great financial stress or at the risk of cutting its dividend would eliminate its share repurchases immediately. However, ConocoPhillips will continue repurchasing its shares in the upcoming quarters. This confirms the strong financial position of the company and the safety of its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips has lost essentially half of its market cap in just two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In addition, due to its pure upstream nature, the oil producer is much more sensitive to depressed oil prices than the well-known integrated oil majors. However, it is critical to note that ConocoPhillips learned its lesson very well from the previous downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2016. The company drastically improved its asset portfolio, which now includes primarily low-cost barrels, while it also has a strong balance sheet. As a result, ConocoPhillips can easily endure the ongoing recession and is likely to enjoy a strong recovery whenever the pandemic subsides. Therefore, the stock can double (return to the level it was two months ago) within the next two years.

