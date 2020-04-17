Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 4/15/20

Includes: LQDT, MYOV, NCMI, SMPL
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/15/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Simply Good Foods (SMPL),
  • National CineMedia (NCMI), and
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Liquidity Services (LQDT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Silvercrest Asset Mgt (SAMG),
  • Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY),
  • Yunhong CTI (CTIB),
  • Apogee Enterprises (APOG),
  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO),
  • Okta (OKTA),
  • Copart (CPRT),
  • Cadence Design (CDNS),
  • Alteryx (AYX), and
  • Aprea Therapeutics (APRE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Huntington Ingalls (HII), and
  • Cloudera (CLDR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,456,651

2

Kilts James M

DIR

Simply Good Foods

SMPL

B

$783,122

3

Standard General

BO

National CineMedia

NCMI

B

$770,220

4

Bilden Philip M

DIR

Huntington Ingalls

HII

AB

$600,864

5

Johnson Lloyd Emerson

DIR

Apogee Enterprises

APOG

B

$471,306

6

Angrick William P

CB,CEO,BO

Liquidity Services

LQDT

AB

$418,435

7

Li Yubao

DIR,BO

Yunhong CTI

CTIB

JB*

$260,000

8

Goolsby Michelle P

DIR

Simply Good Foods

SMPL

B

$167,350

9

Gray John Allen

MD

Silvercrest Asset Mgt

SAMG

AB

$99,987

10

Cagnoni Pablo J

CEO,PR,DIR

Rubius Therapeutics

RUBY

B

$98,694

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Johnson Willis J

CB,DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$71,319,280

2

Zelnick Strauss

CB,CEO

Take-Two Interactive

TTWO

AS

$26,173,026

3

Slatoff Karl

PR

Take-Two Interactive

TTWO

AS

$26,173,026

4

Icahn Carl C

BO

Cloudera

CLDR

S

$11,655,120

5

Grady Patrick W

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$6,654,502

6

Race Charles

O

Okta

OKTA

AS

$6,622,525

7

Kdev Inv Ab

BO

Aprea Therapeutics

APRE

JS*

$6,579,625

8

Losch William E

CFO

Okta

OKTA

AS

$3,996,150

9

Devgan Anirudh

PR

Cadence Design

CDNS

AS

$3,766,917

10

Stoecker Dean

CB,CEO,BO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$3,247,411

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.