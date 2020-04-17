Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 4/15/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/15/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Simply Good Foods (SMPL),

National CineMedia (NCMI), and

Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Liquidity Services (LQDT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Silvercrest Asset Mgt (SAMG),

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY),

Yunhong CTI (CTIB),

Apogee Enterprises (APOG),

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO),

Okta (OKTA),

Copart (CPRT),

Cadence Design (CDNS),

Alteryx (AYX), and

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Huntington Ingalls (HII), and

Cloudera (CLDR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,456,651 2 Kilts James M DIR Simply Good Foods SMPL B $783,122 3 Standard General BO National CineMedia NCMI B $770,220 4 Bilden Philip M DIR Huntington Ingalls HII AB $600,864 5 Johnson Lloyd Emerson DIR Apogee Enterprises APOG B $471,306 6 Angrick William P CB,CEO,BO Liquidity Services LQDT AB $418,435 7 Li Yubao DIR,BO Yunhong CTI CTIB JB* $260,000 8 Goolsby Michelle P DIR Simply Good Foods SMPL B $167,350 9 Gray John Allen MD Silvercrest Asset Mgt SAMG AB $99,987 10 Cagnoni Pablo J CEO,PR,DIR Rubius Therapeutics RUBY B $98,694

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Johnson Willis J CB,DIR Copart CPRT S $71,319,280 2 Zelnick Strauss CB,CEO Take-Two Interactive TTWO AS $26,173,026 3 Slatoff Karl PR Take-Two Interactive TTWO AS $26,173,026 4 Icahn Carl C BO Cloudera CLDR S $11,655,120 5 Grady Patrick W DIR Okta OKTA AS $6,654,502 6 Race Charles O Okta OKTA AS $6,622,525 7 Kdev Inv Ab BO Aprea Therapeutics APRE JS* $6,579,625 8 Losch William E CFO Okta OKTA AS $3,996,150 9 Devgan Anirudh PR Cadence Design CDNS AS $3,766,917 10 Stoecker Dean CB,CEO,BO Alteryx AYX AS $3,247,411

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.