T2 And COVID-19

The new CEO is getting introduced to his new post during a time of extremes.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been a favorite problem child of mine for the last year. I have documented its painful efforts to commercialize its advanced testing technology in three articles, "T2: Navigating The Danger Zone", "T2: A Catch With A Catch", and "T2: Navigating The Extreme Danger Zone".

In this article, I am going to review how T2's brand new CEO, John Sperzel, is trying valiantly to right this listing ship. I will further point out how his efforts are being vastly complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

T2's Q4 2019 earnings call confirmed exactly how difficult it can be to market a new product into an institutional setting

The tragedy in the T2 story arises because of its heroic accomplishments. As noted by CEO Sperzel in its Q4 2019 earnings call on 2/24/20:

... T2 Biosystems has successfully developed the only FDA-cleared products to identify sepsis-causing pathogens directly from blood, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture.

It's hard to overstate the significance of this accomplishment. Sepsis caused over a million hospital admissions in 2014 with ~270,000 resultant deaths. As noted by CEO Sperzel:

Current sepsis treatment protocols rely on empiric probability-based therapy. A key component of these protocols includes the use of empiric broad-spectrum antibiotics to cast a wide net in an attempt to treat the most common infections. Identifying and treating sepsis successfully is a race against time as each hour of delayed targeted treatment increases mortality risk by up to 8%. Not only does rapid detection enables faster targeted antibiotic therapy, it may also reduce unnecessary rounds of exposure to broad spectrum antibiotics, helping to prevent and combat further growth in antimicrobial resistance.

In cases where time can be the difference between life and death, T2's system offers clinicians an expedited path to a more appropriate therapy. It does not solve the sepsis problem; however, it can get a significant number of sepsis patients on the way towards a targeted therapy.

This likely explains why it has been so successful in securing support from organizations such as Vizient and BARDA. Unfortunately it has wholly failed in its efforts to generate significant revenues from its devices.

Further, it has made unfortunate choices; notably it has a secured loan which it has to amend periodically to avoid falling into default, always giving up a pound of flesh in the bargain (for latest example see p. 77). One particular aspect of this loan gives me concern; it has a subjective acceleration clause.

T2's new CEO has developed a broad based plan to move the company off its chronic underperformance

CEO Sperzel joined the company in January 2020. His first earnings call followed soon after in February with its Q4 2019 call during which he described T2's significant accomplishments as set out above in addition to a bevy of others.

Accomplishments are important. CEO Sperzel recognized that despite these accolades, all is not well in T2-land. Without bothering to describe T2's specific failings, he soon launched into a description of a broad program to correct the company's "performance issues". He divided his RX into three priorities:

Sales Operations Pipeline

Sounds like a plan. Are there any pharma companies in America that wouldn't agree that their company needed to enhance their performance in S.O.P., to coin an acronym? To be fair, Sperzel had only recently onboarded; he fleshed out his broad priorities with specific approaches to accomplish them.

Key to priority one, T2 promoted Tony Pare, its Vice President and General Manager - International, as its new chief commercial officer to spearhead the entirety of its new sales efforts. Pare had only been with T2 since the previous April so he could not be blamed for the company's longer-term lackluster sales.

Sperzel described Pare's charge as:

... focus 80% of ... [T2's] direct commercial resources on the U.S. market. ...[to] change ... [T2's] hospital targeting to focus on departments with high-risk patients like oncology, transplants, and intensive care. ...[T2] will focus more on adoption of ...[its] technology and increasing ... utilization of ...[its] tests as these are better metrics for ......[its] business and less on the absolute number of the ...[instruments] ...[it] place[s] in a given quarter. ...[T2] will expand ... messaging within the hospital to place greater emphasis on clinicians as they're essential to integrate T2 testing into sepsis protocols, which will drive adoption and increase test utilization. ... [T2] will continue to expand access to hospital accounts through group purchasing organization agreements in U.S. market.

Reshuffling deck chairs or effective strategy? That is the question, but first let me move to operations. Here Sperzel frames his words beautifully. He notes that T2 must govern its cost structure not by aspirations but by reality. His meaning is brought home by T2's horrifying financial metrics, as follows:

In 2019, T2 Biosystems incurred annual operating expenses of $43.6 million, and cost of product revenue of $16.8 million. ...We will aggressively attack our cost structure, including operating expenses and cost of product revenue, and we anticipate significant change during 2020. We plan to be bold in reducing our cost structure and believe T2 Biosystems will be a stronger company as a result.

Bravo! I will review T2's potential avenues to tighten up its cost structure after I review its third priority, its pipeline.

Slide 18 from T2's Q4 2019 earnings call presentation includes the following pipeline slide:

Sperzel's pipeline related remarks during the call described how T2 plans on building its portfolio to build on its technical superiority. Key to this effort is advancing programs which enjoy potential funding from T2's $69 million milestone based BARDA contract (p. 21).

Per its pipeline slide above, these include its Biothreat and Expanded panels. CEO Sperzel indicates in his earnings call that T2 is working on a next generation instrument that would also be funded in part from the BARDA contract, as follows:

We're excited about the next generation instrument and comprehensive panels designed to cover greater than 99% of all blood-borne bacterial infections including pan gram-positive and pan gram-negative results for greater than 250 species, in addition to all blood-borne antibiotic resistance threats identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This would be another transformative development in the management of sepsis with the potential to replace most blood cultures performed for species identification and susceptibility results.

Just a few weeks after CEO Sperzel set game plans for 2020, the WHO declared a COVID-19 pandemic and everything changed

Presented on 2/24/20, T2's Q4 2019 earnings call was poorly timed. The excerpt below from the Business Insider gives a timeline of important COVID -19 events that were gradually unfolding around this time:

On 2/24/20, "COVID-19" had just newly entered the world's lexicon. The fearsome threat that it would soon pose was only just beginning to be understood; suffice it to say that it played no part in T2's Q4 2019 earnings call.

Now that the United States has been on COVID-19 lockdown for what seems like forever at a huge cost to treasure and psyche, the question for the moment is how will it impact T2? On 4/13/20, I ran a search on T2's website for "Covid". The search returned press releases as set out below:

Both releases are dated 3/24/20. The Hackensack diagnostic release can be found here, and the suspended guidance release here. These releases reflect two potential paths for T2 in a COVID-19 saturated world.

COVID-19 will devastate T2

One potential path seems to be a dire one. Hospitals around the world are currently consumed with COVID-19. In the United States those in COVID-19 hotspots are under extreme operational pressures for concerns over PPE, ICU capacity and ventilator availability.

On 3/18/20 the CMS issued a directive to hospitals recommending a ban on elective procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under such circumstances, it is impossible to imagine how CEO Sperzel's carefully planned strategy to target hospital sales can find any traction whatsoever.

Indeed if there is any doubt of T2's challenges, consider T2's 8-K advising both that it had received a notice of potential NASDAQ delisting for failure to maintain a closing share price above $1.00 for 30 consecutive days and of a change to risk factors based upon COVID-19.

Wow, when it rains, it pours. T2's closing share price woes predate COVID-19; just miserable luck that they are hitting with renewed force at the moment. As for its new COVID-19 warning set out in its 8-K, it warns of disruption hitting T2's business from multiple angles including ongoing customer use of its instruments and panels, delays in T2's marketing efforts, shortages of resources needed for research, and interruptions in manufacturing and financing.

COVID-19 could present a path for T2's resurrection

T2's shares rose 105% premarket when it announced that it was in-licensing Hackensack Meridian's COVID-19 test for adoptive use on T2's testing instrument. Indeed T2 closed at $0.39 on 3/24/20 and shot to an interday high of $0.99 on 3/25/20 for an intraday move of >150%.

Share volume for the day was over 155 million, vast multiples more than its normal share count, and >triple its volume for any other day in 2020. Sounds like the mother of all short squeezes. It bespeaks of not only volatility but also excitement at the prospect of a T2 test for COVID-19.

So what are the prospects looking back on the situation nearly a month further on from today 4/15/20? First and foremost I checked out T2's website again for updated press releases. There were none dated beyond 3/24/20.

On rereading, the 3/24/20 release is quite informative. It provides:

I was encouraged that it anticipates a role for T2 testing in both primary coronavirus infections and secondary. At the moment, T2's role in testing for direct infections with coronavirus is a work in progress at best. Neither T2 nor Hackensack Meridian is listed on the latest (as of 4/14/20) list of test protocols granted EUA for COVID-19 testing.

T2 has an immediate role to play in the area of secondary infection. Insofar as COVID-19 is an unwelcome harbinger of sepsis, it may, as noted by CEO Sperzel in the press release above, play a key role in a COVID-19 treatment regimen.

Conclusion

With a market cap of <$50 million on 4/14/20, one might argue persuasively that T2 is a ridiculous bargain. Its preliminary Q1 2020 results saw it pegging expected cash and equivalents at $30 million as of 3/30/20. And so it might turn out to be.

T2 does not tempt me even a little bit. With the world swirling around as it is, there is an endless line of potential bargains in equity land. I will look for ones who have fewer futility marks than does T2. As documented by my previous T2 articles, the company has worked to market its FDA approved instrument since 2014 with little to show.

It first saw its share price close below $1.00 during the summer of 2019. It has closed below that mark for the bulk of 2020 to date. If COVID-19 never happened, it would be a marginal turnaround candidate if new CEO Sperzel could make good on his S.O.P. efforts. With COVID-19 in the picture, T2's prospects are entirely too conditional to interest me in the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTOO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.