Wells Fargo: Q1 2020 Sets The Stage For Relative Underperformance Ahead

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) 1Q20 results were rather disappointing, with reported EPS coming in at $0.01. Even excluding the reserve build and the numerous other core items that typically cloud WFC's underlying EPS run-rate, "core" EPS stood at a rather disappointing $0.69, down sharply YoY. All signs point toward further challenges ahead - WFC has built up reserves by ~$3B this quarter, adding ~10bps to the reserve ratio based on an "L" shaped economic outlook over the next two years. Where Wells particularly suffers, however, is the asset cap and the likely delay in expense cuts, the latter of which has been central to the WFC bull case thus far. Given the significant hurdles WFC has in front of it, the stock offers a rather unfavorable risk/reward, in my view, particularly compared to better-capitalized, large-cap banks.

An Earnings Disappointment

WFC's headline 1Q20 earnings of $653mn (or $0.01 per share) did not make for good reading, particularly compared to the $5.9bn (or $1.20 per share) posted a year ago. As I've highlighted before, though, WFC's bottom line needs to be thoroughly scrubbed to ascertain earnings power - adjusted for ~$644m in one-time charges, the ~$3bn reserve build, and a $141m net discrete income tax adjustment, core EPS stood at ~$0.69, in my view. Including equity investment gains of ~$155m would have added ~$0.03 to the underlying EPS run-rate.

1Q20 Reported EPS $0.01 (+) Total one time charges 0.12 (+) Reserve build 0.53 (+) Net discrete income tax adjustment 0.03 Core EPS $0.69 (+) Equity investment gains 0.03 Core EPS including equity gains $0.72

Source: Author's Est

Meanwhile, "core" pre-provision income stood at ~$5.3bn after adjusting for one-offs in fees, expenses, and net interest income (e.g., hedge ineffectiveness and deferred comp) - an ~19% YoY decrease.

Source: Company Filings

Though revenue was a drag, WFC's net interest margin saw a 5bp sequential increase to 2.58%. Though asset yields were down on lower loan yields and security yields, the asset-side pressure was more than offset by liabilities, with IB liabilities down 29bps, as deposit costs fell 14bps, and long-term debt costs fell 85bps.

Source: Company Filings

Core expenses of $13.3bn (excluding deferred comp and elevated op. losses) rose YoY on lower commission & incentive compensation and employee benefits. Alongside the expense improvement, the weaker revenue environment resulted in a rather distorted efficiency ratio, which came in at 73.6% (vs. 64.4% in 1Q19) on a reported basis. By my estimates, the "core" efficiency ratio lies closer to ~69% (+110bps sequentially) after adjusting for intangibles and tax-equivalent interest income.

Source: Company Filings

Average earning assets were flattish on a sequential basis, while average loans were up ~90bp QoQ, along with average deposits, which rose ~1.2% QoQ. As a result, the loan/deposit ratio fell to ~72% for the quarter (vs. ~75% in 1Q19).

Source: Company Filings

What should concern investors, in my view, is that end-of-period assets reached $1.981tn, exceeding the asset cap of $1.952tn. Technically, WFC is still in compliance, given the metric is tracked on a two-quarter average basis (at $1.943bn), but it does highlight the pressing need to optimize the balance sheet. WFC has levers at its disposal, but I believe this will prove challenging to efficiently and prudently manage in the current environment.

Source: Quarterly Supplement

No Guidance For Now

Unlike JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), WFC opted not to update prior guidance (which no longer holds), leaving the expense run-rate a key unknown heading into the rest of FY20. There were no meaningful new updates on the regulatory front, either. That said, management did offer some insight into the likely path for charge-off levels, suggesting cumulative charge-offs would be half the level WFC estimates would occur in a severely adverse scenario (i.e., 2.75% based on the recent stress test). This would imply an ~1.4% cumulative loss over nine quarters.

"But I guess I would describe what we're currently imagining now to be, I'll call it, half-ish of an annualized loss rate of the severely adverse version of our own stress test. And so if things play out substantially worse, then there's certainly the possibility that we end up building more or experiencing more charge-offs or both." - 1Q20 Transcript

Divergence in Reserve Methodologies Skews Comparability

For context, I think it is worth noting that both JPM and WFC reported their largest loan loss provisions since 2008 - JPM reported an $8.3bn provision (~90bps of total loans) for the quarter with WFC at $4.0bn (~40bps of total loans).

The different approaches to provisioning largely reflect their differing economic assumptions and approaches to the new CECL reserving standard. Notably, JPM has modeled a quicker economic recovery, as well as potential government offsets from the stimulus package, while WFC is modeling a lower for longer economic scenario and no stimulus offset. This points toward a greater likelihood of further reserve build at JPM, with WFC inputting more of a buffer.

WFC JPM Loan Loss Provisions (USD Billions) 4.0 8.3 % of Total Loans ~40bps ~90bps GDP Assumption High-single-digit sustained

negative US GDP growth

Limited to no economic growth in FY21 -25% in 2Q20

Recovery in 2H20 Unemployment Assumption High-single-digit sustained unemployment % 10% in 2Q20 Stimulus Benefits? No Yes

Sources: Earnings Transcripts (JPM, WFC)

Dividend Appears Sustainable For Now

Though WFC's dividend appears well-covered for now, I am concerned about the latest standardized CET1 ratio, which continued to decline, reaching 10.7% (~49bps lower QoQ) for the quarter. That said, there is still come buffer as the CET1 ratio remains ~170bps above requirements and ~70bps above WFC's disclosed internal targets, with liquidity also strong at an LCR of ~121% (~21bps above the regulatory minimum).

Source: Quarterly Supplement

WFC seems confident, though, that dividends are sustainable based on its economic outlook, citing strong capital ratios and a resilient run-rate of steady-state earnings. While stressed earnings in FY20 may not impact the dividend payout, the timing and pace of the recovery will likely be the key factor determining WFC's earning capacity and ability to support its dividend. The company's outsized capital return is a key selling point - it still returned ~$5.0bn to shareholders during the quarter, including $2.9bn of repurchases despite the recent suspension of buybacks.

Source: Company Filings

Keep an Eye on the Asset Cap

In recent weeks, we've seen credit risk and regulatory capital concerns fade as the US government and Fed action takes center stage, yet WFC is a relative laggard in this regard due to its asset cap. With WFC dangerously close to the Fed-imposed asset cap, its participation will likely be limited - despite the Fed's latest move to temporarily allow balance sheet expansion to facilitate more coronavirus-related small business lending.

On paper, the Fed's announcement represents a modest positive as WFC will not have to reduce its balance sheet in other areas to free up capacity to participate in the PPP. Yet, WFC will have to be prudent (note it has limited its participation to ~$10bn), as the asset cap lift is temporary. A further deterioration in macro conditions could place further stress on the balance sheet, leaving it more challenged to comply with the asset cap responsibly.

Final Take

WFC's 1Q20 disappointment is likely the first of many to come, in my view. While the WFC bull case may eventually return when the bank gets back to driving further expense reductions, there is currently limited opportunity for management to outperform in this environment. Given continued headwinds from the asset cap and the likely delay in the timing of its efficiency initiatives, I would expect negative operating leverage to drive lower earnings in FY20, as slower macros pressure the top line. Though the stock screens cheaply at ~0.8x book, this seems warranted to me, given the depressed ROE outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.