LGI Homes: Targeting An Over 25% Return On This Fast Growing Home Builder

However, the company has little exposure to the worst hit parts of the country and should benefit as the economy starts to restart.

The market held up pretty well in trading this week despite a spate of absolutely dismal economic reports (I, II, III, IV) that came out on Wednesday. One of these was around the plunge in home builder sentiment which plunged to a 30 level, compared to 72 the month before and below the consensus of 55.

I have used the weakness in the sector to establish a stake once again in one of my favorite home builders, LGI Homes (LGIH). I do so using my favorite investment strategy in this uncertain environment, covered calls using near the money long dated call strikes.

The spike in volatility in the market over the past two months thanks to COVID-19 has increased option premiums to levels not seen since the financial crisis ended. This means more downside protection in addition to greater potential returns. An investor not using simple option strategies in the market is akin to a boxer unable to use a solid jab in a fight in my opinion.

Below we take a look at LGI Homes and outline this lucrative option strategy that provides solid downside risk mitigation as well.

Company Overview

LGI Homes is now the tenth largest home builder in the United States and is based just outside of Houston. The company offers both entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company currently operates approximately 110 communities nationwide. The stock has nearly been cut in half during this COVID-19 meltdown and now sports a market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion with the shares right at $45.00 a piece.

All Systems Go Prior To Outbreak

Home closings in February were up 54% from the same month a year ago. For the first two months of 2020, home closings were up 57% from the same period a year ago. On February 25th, the company reported fourth quarter results that easily beat expectations. EPS came in at $2.52, 14 cents a share above the consensus. Revenues rose more than 40% from a year ago to some $605 million, almost $10 million over the consensus.

Hidden Positives

Obviously every sector of the economy is impacted by most of the nation being in virtual 'lock down'. However, when the economy starts to restart, the housing market should benefit from 30 year mortgage rates being at historic lows. The drop in rates has triggered a massive surge in refinancing activity, which should bolster consumer balance sheets and hopefully consumer spending once businesses start to reopen.

No one I have seen has made this correlation, but these 'shelter in place' decrees might help single family housing. I, for one, plan to buy a house as I don't want to be trapped with 500 people in my condo tower next time a pandemic rolls in. A standalone town house with a decent size yard for my Golden and huge BBQ setup looks better to me than it ever has. Something I will action when my lease is up in 2021. I am sure I am not alone with this perspective.

In addition, while the company has done a great job of expanding its geographic footprint over the years; it has little exposure to the Northeast. This is where the vast majority of the COVID-19 impacts (NY, NJ, CT, etc.) have been to this point. It has approximately 45% exposure in the Southwest which has seen the fewest COVID-19 deaths of any region in the country. It also has 12% to Florida which has suffered fewer casualties in total to this point than New York has seen almost every day over the past ten days. Most of the states LGI Homes operates should be in the vanguard as we reopen the economy. It also targets the entry level market with an average sales price of approximately $235,000.

Verdict

LGI Homes has been one of the fastest growing home builders in the country over the past half decade. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the States, the median analyst estimate was calling for $8.00 a share in FY2020 earnings. That consensus has come down a buck a share, and will certainly fall further. Analysts are not that sanguine on LGI Homes or much else in the home building sector at the moment. The median analyst price target on LGIH right now is just over $50 a share. However, Wedbush did upgrade this name from Neutral to Outperform on April 6th in the last analyst firm commentary on the stock.

However, with the stock down nearly 50% from highs earlier this year, more than a little bad news seems fully priced into the shares. I have started to build a position in LGIH again using simple covered call strategies like the one described below.

Option Strategy

To establish a small buy-write position in LGIH, an option strategy like the one below seems prudent. Using the November $50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $39.00 to $39.50 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is decent at this strike price. This strategy provides a decent downside risk and also a potential return of over 25% even if the stock does not move from its current $50 level by Thanksgiving Day.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGIH via covered call positions outlined in article