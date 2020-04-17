Federal Reserve Watch: Here Comes The Money

investors continue to support what the Fed is doing as is evidenced by the fact that the value of the US dollar remains strong in foreign-exchange markets.

In other words, the Federal Reserve has positioned itself so that lots and lots of money can soon be flowing into the US economy, money that can protect the downside.

The Federal Reserve continues to build up bank reserves within the banking system and supports that buildup of government deposits that the government will soon be writing checks on.

As described last week, the Federal Reserve is “Doing What Needs to be Done.”

This past week the Federal Reserve added almost $300.0 billion commercial bank reserve balances or excess reserves, bringing up the total amount of reserve balances up to $3.07 trillion.

Since the Fed turned on the spigot, the central bank has added $1.39 trillion to reserve balances since February 26, 2020. This is almost one and one-half times was the total assets on the balance sheet of the Fed just before the Great Recession.

The effective Federal Funds rate averaged 5 basis points during the week.

HERE COMES THE MONEY

Since February 26, the Federal Reserve has added $1.66 trillion to its securities portfolio.

One could argue that this acquisition of securities has basically prepared the financial system for the biggest injection of money into the United States economy ever.

The added $1.39 trillion in reserve balances to the banking system is, for all intents and purposes, equivalent to cash.

The US Treasury Department oversaw an increase in its General Account at the Fed of $0.47 billion. This is the account that the Treasury Department writes checks on. As the Treasury writes checks to individuals and businesses, these checks are primarily deposited in demand deposits at commercial banks. The demand deposits at commercial banks are the equivalent of cash.

In other words, the Federal Reserve has, basically, prepared the US banking system to assist in putting lots and lots of cash in the hands of the public to spend.

It is not dollar bills to be dropped from helicopters, but it is perhaps the next best thing to a helicopter drop.

INFLATIONARY?

Karen Ward, writing in the Financial Times is already raising the specter of inflationary forces being unleashed.

Ms. Ward writes:

“For much of the past decade economists and investors have debated whether inflation is dead, or merely sleeping. Within a year, it will be clear that it is very much alive and kicking.”

DISAPPOINTED INFLATIONISTS

It is interesting that, already, Ms. Ward is raising a concern expressed in the early years of the economic recovery following the Great Recession.

Mr. Bernanke, Fed Chair at the start of the recovery, pushed for the Fed, if anything, to err on the side of too much monetary ease. He did not want a repeat occurrence of the 1930’s case where the Fed inappropriately raised reserve requirements on bank deposits to sweep up the excess reserves the banks were carrying.

Unfortunately, the banks wanted those excess reserves and the Fed’s actions resulted in a contraction of bank deposits that produced the depression of 1937-38.

Mr. Bernanke, a student of the Great Depression, did not want to see a recurrence of this scene.

Consequently, through a very generous Federal Reserve, which included three rounds of quantitative easing, Mr. Bernanke and the Fed pumped substantial amounts of reserves and money into the economic system.

And, right from the start, many analysts argued that this behavior would create a period of excessive inflation.

But, the inflation never happened. Economists are still not sure why this inflation did not occur.

THE CURRENT PERIOD

Here we are in another period where the Federal Reserve is pumping lots and lots of reserves and cash into the economic system. And, as a consequence, we have Ms. Ward raising the old question again…won’t this create lots and lots of inflation?

And, so we have Ms. Ward’s look into the future:

“Markets are not priced for this (inflation). At the moment, investors are focused on the very near-term effects of Covid-19, which will undoubtedly be deflationary. In the coming months, headline rates of inflation will plummet, not least because the dramatic fall in oil prices will drag global indices of consumer prices lower. Annual inflation rates will, for a few months, turn negative.”

“But within a year, we will be looking at a very different picture.”

THE ARGUMENT FOR NOW

The future is for the future. Right now, the problem is that the Federal Reserve is facing the possibility of a very serious financial crisis. The world is covered in uncertainty. No one knows how deep the crisis might go and no one knows how deep the crisis might descent.

The evidence that we are working on at the present time is that created by Mr. Bernanke during the Great Recession and the subsequent economic recovery. And, I think that most people believe that under the leadership of Mr. Bernanke, the Fed acted about as well as it could during that time period.

Jerome Powell, current Federal Reserve Chair, has been proceeding along the lines set out by Mr. Bernanke, and in some cases he has far exceeded what Mr. Bernanke did. But, the effort is to limit any downside shocks that might make the current period of adjustment worse that it might otherwise be, and move forward in a way that would err on the side of monetary ease.

The response from the markets has been very positive. As readers of my posts know, I believe that the strength of the US dollar is evidence that investors believe in what Mr. Powell and the Fed are doing within the current environment. Right now, the US dollar is quite strong.

THE FUTURE

We just cannot worry about the problems that a future inflation might bring at the present time. As Mr. Bernanke showed, we need to get past the current dangers. Then we can deal with what we have left. The world is so uncertain now, one cannot really know what the situation will be at a later time. That is, we cannot really deal with unknown, unknowns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.