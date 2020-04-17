Heineken - A Business You Can Retire With

Heineken is also the best positioned global brewery to win in the largest beer market - China while also competing successfully in all other high-growth emerging markets.

The Heineken brand is on track to dominate globally, complemented with a portfolio of strong local brands.

The business model is outstanding and with two significant and nearly impossible to replicate competitive advantages.

Heineken is trading for 25% less than its February 2020 highs on the back of short-term headwinds brought by Covid-19 pandemic.

Investment Thesis

The story of HEINEKEN really began on February 15, 1864, when Gerard Adriaan Heineken took over the Haystack brewery in Amsterdam. Just 22 years old, Gerard had little brewing experience, but he had plenty of courage, self-confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

Heineken (OTCQX:HKHHF) is one of the oldest beer brands that is also among the top selling brands today. In the stable consumer staples categories, such as premium lager, having a strong global brand is key competitive advantage that is almost impossible to replicate. In addition to the most international lager brand - Heineken, the company also owns a number of other strong names such as Amstel, Dos Equis, Tiger, Strongbow, Sol, Birra Moretti and Red Stripe.

Source: theheinekencompany.com

Size is another very important competitive advantage, which combined with the right brand names and placed under competent and long-term oriented management makes for one of the best businesses there is.

Such businesses rarely come at a discount to their long-term value. Therefore current short-term disruptions in the global economy present a unique opportunity for long-term oriented investors.

Source: theheinekencompany.com

Heineken is already selling 25% below its February 2020 highs as disruptions to global supply chains and a temporary lower demand has pushed the management to withdraw its 2020 guidance. Although the impact would most likely be significant in 2020, the effects of the pandemic are likely to be transitional.

For me personally, this represents a good opportunity to open a small position in the company and gradually accumulate more shares as things unfold through the rest of the year.

In the spotlight - Return on Equity

In assessing the industry standing of a brewing company I focus on Return on Equity and its main drivers.

The reason for that is Return on Equity is an important driver of both P/B and Free Cash Flow Yield valuations on a cross-sectional basis.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings and Yahoo!Finance

On a time-series basis, however, ROE is a poor indicator of future valuations, primarily due to the fact that the market has become much more expensive over the past decade while at the same time yield-starved institutional investors have been preferring more stable and less risky businesses in the consumer staples category. This has driven valuations upwards, while ROE has failed to catch up.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports and Yahoo!Finance

The inverse relationship between S&P 500 P/E ratio and Heineken's free cash flow yield supports that.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports, Yahoo!Finance and multpl.com

What this means is that the higher Return on Equity of a brewing company the higher its valuation would be relative to peers, but necessarily higher than its historical valuations. In other words this analysis aims to show why I believe Heineken will outperform its peers and is not aimed at showing how beer brewing category would perform overall relative to the rest of the market. Even though I firmly believe in the long-term success of the category, this is a topic for an entire analysis on itself.

Dissecting the Return on Equity

Of the five drivers of ROE, I will focus on asset turnover and operating margin as these are directly impacted by the two competitive advantages that I will describe later on. For the purpose of the analysis AB InBev (BUD) and Molson Coors (TAP) ROE has been adjusted for non-recurring items, such as goodwill impairment and other material one-time expenses/income.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

Heineken and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) have the highest return on equity in the sample on the back of their higher asset turnover and lower interest expense.

AB InBev, although having the industry leading operating margin, has achieved that through the acquisition of the SABMiller where integration questions remain. On the other hand the company has resorted to a significant cost-cutting campaign which resulted in the lowest admin expenses as a percentage of sales. Such practices are also dangerous in my opinion as we saw recently with Kraft-Heinz.

As we could see below, Heineken has gross margin on par with the industry leader - AB InBev. The reason why Heineken is lagging behind in terms of operating profitability is the company's high administrative/personnel expenses.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

Heineken's sales per employee is in line with that of AB InBev and even higher than that of its most comparable European peer - Carlsberg, which suggests that Heineken is spending much more on its employees in terms of remuneration, salaries and other benefits.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings and Yahoo!Finance

This conclusion is also supported by Heineken's higher employee ratings on glassdoor.

Source: glassdoor.com

Therefore, even though higher personnel expenses are impacting the company's return on equity, I do not consider them to be a drawback. Quite the opposite, in this case retaining highly skilled employees and keeping them happy and motivated is key for the long-term success of the company.

Heineken's operating profitability has actually been gradually improving for the past ten years as economies of scale have been improving. Asset turnover on the other hand has been falling due to acquisitions and lower inventory turnover as we'll see down below.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports

I will shed some light on these two metrics in the next two sections where I will cover in greater detail Heineken's two major competitive advantages - its brands and scale.

Brands as a competitive advantage

Brands are the most important competitive advantage in the industry due to the low switching costs and consumer's association with brands' identity and values.

Both volume and price premium are important features of any lager brand as shown by the Harvard Business Review study done in 2015, where brand perceptions of generality and distinctiveness are plotted on the x and y axis respectively.

Source: hbr.org

Even though the study was done in the U.S., the Heineken brand appears at the top right-hand corner, meaning that it could be used to drive both price and volume premium.

Heineken's main peer in the U.S. - Budweiser is shown to be less distinctive but scoring higher on generality, meaning it drives higher volume premiums but not as high price premium as Heineken.

Scoring high on distinctiveness is crucial in the current state of the industry, which is in its early stages of a premiumization trend.

Source: AB InBev Investor presentation

Heineken is also arguably the most international brand, being sold in large volumes in Europe, Americas and Asia, even though still lagging behind brands such as Budweiser and Corona in terms of total volume sales.

Source: Heineken Investor presentation

Heineken has also been the highest rated brand in the U.S. Although this ranking could be debated, it's an indication of perception of the Heineken brand outside of its core markets in Europe.

Source: yougov.com

Heineken is also the only company able to successfully compete in the Mexican beer space with AB InBev's Corona brand with its Dos Equis and Sol brands, with the former coming close on both generality and distinctiveness in the chart above.

Tiger on the other hand is very popular across Asia and through the recent partnership with China Resources, which I cover in more detail below, Heineken would be able to further strengthen the international presence of its master brand.

The price premium that theses strong brands command is evident from Heineken's exceptionally high gross margin which is at par with AB InBev.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

This is a sustainable competitive advantage that even well-established breweries such as Carlsberg and Molson Coors have a hard time replicating.

Size as a competitive advantage

Asset Turnover

Accounting standards regarding intangible assets are making comparisons in our case a bit more complicated as companies are allowed to record intangibles on their balance sheet mainly through acquisitions. Therefore companies that engage more heavily into M&A deals are bound to be assigned with lower asset turnover. To properly compare operating performance we should therefore adjust total assets by excluding book value of intangible assets and Goodwill.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

On a comparable adjusted basis, Heineken and AB InBev have significantly lower asset turnover, while smaller peers - Carlsberg and Molson Coors achieve almost 50% higher turnover due to their smaller size and more concentrated geographical exposure.

Naturally, inventory and fixed asset turnover ratios are higher for smaller breweries as distribution channels are more efficient.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

On the graph below we clearly see how size (as measured by revenue) is negatively related to inventory turnover.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

The reason why Heineken has a lower turnover than its larger peer AB InBev and Molson Coors has faster turnover than its equal size competitor Carlsberg is because the European beer market is much more fragmented than the U.S. one where AB InBev and Molson Coors have a considerable exposure.

There is an inherent disadvantage of operating in the more fragmented European market where local brands are much more abundant than in the U.S.

For example in just three small Eastern European countries - Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, Heineken brews a number of local lager brands in addition to its international ones.

In Romania Heineken also produces Silva and Ciuc which are sold mainly for the Romanian market.

Source: occrp.org

In Bulgaria, Heineken brews Zagorka and Ariana brands which are again sold only in the country where they are being produced.

Source: zagorkacompany.bg

And finally, in Greece Heineken brews and sells Alfa in large quantities for the local market in addition to its international brands.

Source: athenianbrewery.gr

This fragmentation puts European breweries at a disadvantage as far as inventory turnover is concerned as inventory levels are much harder to optimize as compared to the U.S. market.

However, all these local brands have rich heritage on their own and are highly regarded in their local markets which complements Heineken's international brands and makes it even harder for new competitors to enter the market.

Net Working Capital Effect

Perhaps more importantly, scale has an enormous effect on breweries cash flow generating ability.

Days of payables outstanding (DPO) increase significantly with larger scale, while the other two elements of net working capital - inventories and receivables do not. As shown below, for the past 16 years for Heineken, the relationship between revenues (on the y axis) and DPO is significant with R-squared of 91%, compared to 27% and 5% for days of inventory outstanding and days of sales outstanding respectively.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports

That's due to the low bargaining power of suppliers in the industry and breweries ability to negotiate much better payment terms as scale increases.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports

Thus Heineken's cash conversion cycle have improved significantly over the past 16 years and allowing the company to improve its cash flow generation ability.

A back-of-the-envelope rule: companies that get upfront cash from customers and pay suppliers later will generally be able to wring out higher returns on capital than others. Source: valueresearchonline.com

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports

To put this into context, as revenue increases there is usually a positive cash flow impact due to changes in net working capital. As shown above three years stand out with high revenue increase but low cash flow impact - 2008, 2012 and 2019. That's because during these three years Heineken signed the S&N deal, acquired Tiger brand and signed a deal with China Resources.

On a cross-sectional basis, scale is also showing as an important competitive advantage of Heineken. AB InBev has the best cash conversion cycle in the peer group, driven by its much larger scale. The risk of successful integration, however, increases significantly when companies increase scale too fast and adopt extreme cost cutting measures

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K SEC Filings

Another positive effect related to size are economies of scale in fixed expenses, such as sales, general and administrative expenses. Over the course of the past 16 years administrative expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 4% for Heineken as it more than doubled in size. A trend that is likely to continue in the future as the company gradually increases its presence in numerous emerging markets.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports

The Battle for Emerging Markets

Apart from the premium segment, Emerging Markets are also at the cross-hairs of large global breweries. On top of the large population and increasing disposable income, beer consumption in these markets is still lagging behind developed markets by a wide margin.

Source: AB InBev Investor presentation

The largest one by far is obviously China, where local brands are well-established and competing successfully with their western peers.

Why Heineken's deal with China Resources Matters

China Resources and Tsingtao Brewery have the lion share of beer sales in the country. However both of these companies have a much lower share in the premium beer market which is expected to grow much faster and where AB InBev still holds the crown.

Source: bloomberg.com

AB InBev's problems in China however begun to surface even before the Covid-19 slowdown as it recorded a sharp decline in volumes during the last months of 2019.

This happened roughly 12 months after Heineken signed the $3bn deal with the country's largest brewer - China Resources and took 40% holding in CRH Beer. The deal gives the Chinese company exposure to premium beer market through the, you guessed it, Heineken brand.

Coincidence or not, CR Beer is already seeing progress with its high end offering of Heineken.

Source: China Resources Investor presentation

The deal would not only help Heineken brand grab a much higher market share in China, but would also cement its high brand awareness across the globe.

It would also help Heineken improve its Asia Pacific Return on Equity which is the lowest of the four reported geographical segments, while at the same time the region is having the highest margins.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Heineken Annual Reports

Apart from China, Heineken also has a strong presence across South-East Asia with its Tiger brand which is among the best-selling brands in the region.

Brazil, India and Mexico are also among the regions expected to have a period of large volume growth, and Heineken is having a strong presence in the premium segment in each one of them.

Source: Heineken Investor presentation

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Heineken is one of the oldest, strongest and well-established businesses in the beer brewery sector. The company's portfolio of strong brands, led by its master brand, is nearly impossible to be replicated. At the same time the large scale of the company is allowing it to operate with a negative net working capital and further improve return on capital.

There a couple of factor that are likely to set Heineken apart from its major global competitor - AB InBev. Firstly, the company has been relying more on organic growth and taken its time to properly integrate acquired businesses. While reducing the risks of successful integration this has also resulted in a much lower leverage which at present has merits on its own. Secondly, the Heineken brand appears to be much more international and widely-known across the globe than AB InBev's Budweiser. Finally, the deal with China Resources is significant. It would have a double whammy effect on Heineken brand by both giving it exposure to the largest beer market in the world and further cementing its international presence.

Although valuations of consumer staple companies remain elevated, the recent sell-off represents a good opportunity to acquire a solid business at a 25% discount to its February 2020 values. Beer consumption problems associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and the following recession are most likely temporary and in my opinion do not have a material impact on the long-term trajectory.

Strong businesses such as Heineken rarely trade at low price multiples. That's why I will be opening and gradually increasing a position in Heineken over the next 12-month period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HKHHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

