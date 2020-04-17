Quest Diagnostics: COVID-19 Testing Not Enough To Overcome Negative Effects

Value investors may find the shares attractive, but those looking for fast growth will likely want to look elsewhere.

Quest Diagnostics recently announced a series of cost-saving actions to try and shore up the company's financial situation ahead of the coming recession.

The CEO of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced a number of cost-cutting measures on April 13. The CEO and board of directors are taking a 25% pay cut for the next 12 weeks, 401(k) matches are suspended through the end of the year, hours are being reduced, and contractor positions are being eliminated. Further details on COVID-19's impact on the business will be forthcoming during the Q1 earnings release before the market open on April 22, but the recent cost-cutting measures indicate that 2020 will be a challenging year for the company.

COVID-19 Revenue Impact

Quest has been testing for COVID-19 since March 9, and it uses both an internally developed SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR test as well as tests from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). Quest had already carried out 800,000 tests through April 13 and has enough capacity to perform 45,000 tests per day. Quest estimates that it has carried out ~40% of all COVID-19 tests performed in commercial labs. To get an idea of what that means in terms of revenue, rival Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) announced that it will accept reimbursement of $51.31 for its COVID-19 testing.

Assuming Quest performs 45,000 tests per day throughout the year at $51.31, that would equate to $845MM. Despite the impressive revenue potential, it has not been enough to offset the 40% decline in the rest of its testing business that was observed during the last two weeks of March. Annualized, that would equate to a loss of over $3B in revenue. COVID-19 testing revenue will likely decline before a return to more normal conditions and overall demand might be weak given high unemployment rates, so Quest might be facing a slow recovery.

COVID-19 Impact on Earnings

Only 12 of Quest's locations are capable of carrying out COVID-19 testing, which means the company's fleet of 25 planes and 3,750 cars will likely be busy. Unfortunately, the fleet comes along with a lot of fixed cost for the business. Quest's SG&A costs as a percent of revenue have consistently run more than 4% higher than rival LabCorp.

Data by YCharts

An earnings model is needed to better understand how the COVID-19 crisis might impact Quest earnings in 2020. Assuming the 40% decline in baseline business lasts for 13 weeks and that Quest operates COVID-19 testing at full capacity, the company could be facing an ~11% earnings shortfall (see table). This assumes that cost of testing remains constant as a percent of revenue, an effective tax rate of 20%, and 5% savings on SG&A expenses.

Projected 2020 earnings based on 13 week COVID-19 model Source: Author's projection of 2020 income

I would consider this to be a middle of the road scenario. Earnings could be significantly lower if the current outbreak lasts past Q2 or a second wave occurs later in the year.

Near-Term Funding is Sufficient

The company had $1,506MM in short-term obligations as of December 31, 2019; however, $800MM of this was senior notes that the company redeemed in January 2020 using $798MM that it raised from a debt offering in December (10-K, page 72). This leaves $706MM in obligations for the rest of the year, most of which is likely spread out fairly evenly throughout the year.

From page 72 of 10-K

Not included in the above table is an obligation to purchase an 18.9% non-controlling interest in a subsidiary from UMass Memorial Medical Center, a right that UMass can exercise beginning on July 1, 2020 (10-K, page 72). The fair market value of the share was determined to be $76MM as of December 31, 2020. Many hospitals are hemorrhaging cash as patients are forgoing appointments and postponing elective procedures, so there is a distinct possibility that Quest would have to come up with ~$76MM in the second half of the year.

Cash and cash equivalents along with accounts receivable totaled $2,255MM at the end of 2019, and the company reported $1,990MM in current liabilities. Historically, 20% of the company's receivables have been due from patients (10-K, F-11). Quest had $1,063MM in receivables as of December 31, so we can assume approximately $210MM is consumer liabilities. Quest appears to have enough of a cushion even in the event that a large percentage of consumers default on their payments.

From 10-K, F-3

Quest also has a $600MM secured receivables credit facility and a $750MM senior, unsecured revolving line of credit that had not been borrowed against as of December 31, 2019. It will be interesting to see if the company draws down any of this money as a precautionary measure in the coming weeks, but Quest should have enough liquidity in the near term.

Slow Growth

The biggest underlying issue with Quest might be that growth has been slow. LabCorp has more than doubled revenue over the last decade, and it will likely continue to grow through its partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). LabCorp has increased free cash flow generation, whereas Quest's free cash flow appears to have plateaued.

Data by YCharts

The company spent $1.06B, net of cash acquired, on acquisitions from the beginning of 2017 through the end of 2019. The acquisitions helped to increase revenue from $7,214MM in 2016 to $7,726MM at the end of 2019. Financial strain on smaller laboratory service providers might provide Quest with more acquisition opportunities in the near future.

Quest estimates that it already provides reference testing to ~50% of hospitals in the U.S., so there is some room for growth. The company was able to generate 3.1% of organic growth in 2019.

Quest's slow growth relative to LabCorp may be explained in part by pricing discipline. While both companies have seen their operating margins decline over the last decade, Quest now has a 4% advantage in the metric. Quest might have to sacrifice some of this margin advantage if it wants to grow its bottom line through higher revenue.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Quest has averaged $861MM in free cash flow generation over the last three years. With a current market cap of $11.9B, shares are trading at 13.8x the trailing three-year average free cash flow. Modeling to account for lower cash flows in the near-term shows that the company is still fairly priced.

In the bearish scenario, we assume that free cash flow declines to 60% of the trailing three-year average for 2020, and there is a two-year sales decline, followed by moderate growth.

In a more neutral scenario, free cash flow declines to 75% of the three-year average for 2020, with two years of flat growth, followed by moderate growth.

The bullish scenario sees 2020 free cash flows decline to 90% of the three-average with two years of low moderate growth, followed by a three-year period of above-average growth.

2020 FCF Growth Rate Years 0 to 2 Growth Rate Years 2 to 5 Growth Rate Years +5 Discounted FCF Share Value Bearish $517MM -2% 3% 2% $82 Neutral $646MM 0% 3% 2% $106 Bullish $775MM 2% 5% 3% $168

The above value estimations use a 6.5% WACC for the discount rate, calculated using a CAPM approach. At $90, shares currently appear to be trading at a slight discount. While the bearish case might not account for the worst possible scenario, the recent low of $73/share would seem to offer a margin of safety for value investors.

I am slightly less bullish on the company due to the relatively moderate return on invested capital rate, which has averaged 9.6% over the last five years. The other concern that I would have is the continual downward pressure on pricing that will likely occur in the coming years as there continues to be consolidation in the healthcare space.

Data by YCharts

Take Home Message

Quest appears to be a solid company trading at a fair value, but I will probably hold out for a company with a higher ROIC and more growth potential. In the vein of Charlie Munger, I am looking for a great company at a fair price instead of a fair company at a great price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion, and is not intended as investment advice. Please perform your own research and take your own situation into account before making an investment.