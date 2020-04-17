Nike: Outrunning The Market

Thesis Summary

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has shown its power to grow and take market share over the last decade. With one of its main growth segments, China, almost back to normal, I expect Nike to stage a swift recovery. In the long run, Nike will continue to grow and increase profitability through Nike Direct.

Company Overview

Nike has been a household name for decades and the brand is known worldwide for its sneakers and other sporting apparel. Despite its size, Nike has continued to deliver high growth rates (8.27% revenue CAGR) and maintained above-average sector profitability (48% gross margin).

The company continues to thrive both nationally and abroad as shown by the latest income statement:

Source: 10-Q

Looking at the last nine months of FY2020 and FY2019, we can see that overall revenues have grown at 7.46%, with all geographical areas showing positive growth. Total income increased 3.4% from $3,588 million to $3,691 million. If we breakdown revenues by the segments within Nike, Apparel, Footwear and Equipment growth has been close to 9-10% in every segment.

As far as the balance sheet goes, we can see the evolution in the last year below:

Source: 10-Q

As we can see, Nike has reduced its cash position significantly, over $1.5 billion. Long-term debt has remained the same and the balance sheet overall has grown by around 12%. Financially, the company is healthy with a D/E of 0.69 and a 1.90 current ratio.

With the COVID outbreak putting a strain on many companies, these measures of financial health have become increasingly important to look at, and in this regard, it is clear Nike won't have a problem for the foreseeable future.

Dealing with COVID

The outbreak has affected Nike as well as any other company. Most notably, and since the outbreak started in China, the company has seen a big fall in sales in China. This can be seen in the latest quarterly report, which goes from Dec-Feb 2020.

Source: 10-Q

We can see how the last three months in Greater China have produced fewer sales than the previous year. This is an anomaly, spurred no doubt by the lockdown which started as early as January in China. Revenues still grew in the remaining geographical areas.

However, this can be seen as a positive, as I, and the company, expect the Chinese revenues to be back to normal very soon. Nike has already stated that over 80% of its stores are back open. On top of this, Nike mentions how it has leveraged technology through its apps to keep customers engaged and active and is positive about successfully recreating these techniques in other areas. So what can we expect of Nike moving forward?

Growth Outlook

Nike has proven time and time again that it can command high prices and maintain its products relevant and fresh. Now, much like many other companies, Nike is leveraging not just its brand, but also technology.

Nike is changing with the times, and this can be proven with the increased sales of Nike Direct, which is the company's e-commerce channel.

Source: 10-Q

Nike Direct is leading the charge in terms of sales channel with a whopping 16% growth in the nine months ended February 29th. The beauty of the Nike Direct channel is two-fold. Firstly, it offers the customer the convenience of shopping from anywhere. Secondly, it allows Nike to avoid intermediary costs and achieve higher margins by selling directly to the consumer. Direct is a catalyst for growth and profitability.

Finally, we couldn't end a discussion about growth without talking about China. Nike's popularity in the region is unparalleled, and this can be proven by the growth it has achieved in the area in the last 10 years. It is no secret to know that China will soon become the consumers of the world, and companies that cater to their people will thrive. Nike is one of these.

Risks and Challenges

Of course, one big and reasonable fear is that Nike could be especially hard hit in the event of a recession. Nike is a premium brand, and expensive shoes will likely be one of the things that consumers will cut out. This depends on the global outlook you have. Many investors are waiting for the other shoe to drop, but I think a bottom has been reached in stocks. The bad news coming out did not move markets, and now the balance is shifting as more countries return to work and deaths peak. Even in a COVID aftermath of lower mobility and spending, Nike has the channel and the brand value to come out on top.

And in terms of challenges, the only real one for Nike is staying as fresh as it has. So far, the strategy is working. A survey by Piper Sandler showed Nike to be considered the most popular brand amongst teens.

Takeaway

There are many quality companies out there, and Nike is one of them. It is, in my view, a traditional value company that is close to irreplaceable and has a moat around it. Nike has done a great job of marketing itself as much more than a sneaker manufacturer. It's a way of life, and you can't put a price on that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.