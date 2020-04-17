VC Deals: PayPal Competitor Stripe Raises $600M

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) helped payments startup Stripe raise $600M in a Series G extension at a $36B valuation. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) competitor Stripe will use the money for product development, further global expansion, and strategic initiatives. The startup says it has $2B on its balance sheet. The Series G was confirmed last fall with a $250M investment, and the extension also included Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Sequoia.

Robinhood, a popular competitor to Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and other commission-free online brokerages, is raising $250M at an $8B valuation, according to Bloomberg sources. Sequoia Capital would lead the round at a roughly $8B pre-money valuation. The recent market swings have dinged Robinhood’s service, which was down all day on March 2 due to technical issues. But revenue roughly tripled that month to $60M.

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group co-led and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) joined the $160M Series D for Australian cross-border payments provider Airwallex at a $1.8B valuation. Airwallex will use the funds for acquisitions, furthering its global expansion, and launching new products like payment acceptance tools. Current customers include Tencent’s WeChat and JD.com.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) joined the $145M Series C for BioCatch, a developer of biometrics security technology. BioCatch’s tech uses website behavior to determine if a user is real or programmed. The company says the tech is used by more than 40 large global financial institutions. Bain Capital led the round.

Dell Technologies Capital (NYSE:DELL), Mellanox Capital (NASDAQ:MLNX), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) participated in the $100M Series C for VAST Data at a $1.2B valuation. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) investment arm Next47 led the round. VAST offers a cost-efficient way to deliver flash storage, which still comes with a large average deal size with its customers.

