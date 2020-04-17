Cimarex Energy Is Worth Closely Following

Cimarex Energy has $2Bn of debt, which translates into a D/E ratio of 55%, and has $1.3 billion of liquidity which mainly consist of funds available under the revolver.

Cimrex Energy (XEC), which was previously targeting double-digit growth in oil production, has now significantly curtailed drilling activity as it concentrates on preserving its financial health. The company benefits from having meaningful downside protection, with a large part of its oil production for this year backed by hedges. That's going to help the company in balancing cash flows. It could, however, face a cash flow deficit if oil continues to trade under $25 per barrel in 2020. But with a decent balance sheet marked by low levels of debt, I think Cimarex Energy can sustain low prices longer than other producers.

The oil prices have seen no dramatic improvement after the OPEC+ alliance, which includes the OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia as well as non-OPEC producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia, recently agreed to cut production by 9.7 million bpd in May and June. The output from non-OPEC+ countries, particularly the United States, is also expected to fall in the coming quarters. The WTI futures, however, were little changed at $20 a barrel on Thursday. I think the production cuts, if they are delivered, might give some support to oil prices and reduce the risk of oil falling to single-digits. But the market's reaction shows that it believes the promised production cuts won't be enough to ward off oversupply as the COVID-19 hammers demand.

We've already seen a significant reduction in oil demand in the US where refinery utilization has dropped considerably. The demand for refined products, particularly jet fuel and gasoline, has cratered due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. Valero Energy (VLO), Phillips 66 (PSX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and other refiners have slashed processing rates as consumption of petroleum products weakens. Valero, the largest independent refiner, has reportedly reduced operations at half of its 12 facilities in the US. In this environment, I believe the oil market will continue experiencing difficult times as we go forward.

Nearly all US shale oil drillers have slashed capital expenditures as they focus on conserving cash flows during the downturn. Cimarex Energy has also recently announced plans to reduce CapEx by around 55% to 60% from its original guidance of $1.25-$1.35 billion. This implies that the company will cut the capital to around $552.5 million this year, down 58% from $1.315 billion spent in 2019, as it plans for low oil prices. The company was working with 10 rigs and two completion crews at the start of the year in the Permian Basin, which accounts for a vast majority of Cimarex Energy's production. But it says it "will drop all but one drilling rig in early May" as it slows drilling activity. The company will curtail 30% of the output in May as it faces weak realized prices. The company was originally targeting a 9% increase in daily oil production in 2020 to the range of 91,000-97,000 bpd, led by a 14% increase in output from the Permian Basin. But its production will likely drop this year. Cimarex Energy will provide more details when it releases its first quarter results on May 6th.

In my view, Cimarex Energy did a commendable job of cutting costs, realizing capital efficiency gains, and growing oil production in 2019. In the Permian Basin region, in particular, it reduced well costs by 24% from $1,468 per lateral foot in 2018 to $1,118 in 2019. It also lowered its production expenses and cash operating costs. I think its cost structure will get even better in 2020 as the company realizes additional efficiency gains and benefits from a decline in service costs. These measures will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices.

That being said, no shale oil driller, including Cimarex Energy, can make money with oil trading in the low-$20s a barrel. Cimarex Energy realized oil prices of almost $53 per barrel in 2019 which, combined with a 26% increase in production and cost-cutting efforts, enabled the company to post adjusted net profit of $448.8 million. But the plunge in oil prices and declining levels of production threatens to push the company's earnings into the red in 2020.

The good thing, however, is that Cimarex Energy has downside protection with hedges. As per the latest update, which shows an expanded hedge coverage as compared to YE-2019, the company has now hedged around 39,000 bpd of oil production for the last nine months of 2020 using two-way collars with an average floor price of around $48 per barrel for Q2-2020 and $41 for H2-2020, as per my calculation. Its hedges also go well in 2021. For the next year, the company has covered around 21,000 bpd of oil output using two-way collars at floor prices ranging from $30-39 per barrel. These hedges will protect the company's cash flows during the low oil price environment.

Cimarex Energy has been burning cash flows but gradually got better and generated more than $130 million of free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditures and dividends) in Q4-2019. This year, however, the company's cash flow from operations will plunge, primarily due to the drop in oil prices. However, it will receive a lot of support from the crude oil hedges, as indicated earlier. Its cash outflows, on the other hand, will also decline as the company cuts capital investments. This should help the company in balancing cash inflows with outflows. I expect Cimarex Energy to generate enough cash flows to support its capital expenditures and dividends in an oil price environment of high-$20s to $30 per barrel.

Like any oil producer, Cimarex Energy's ability to generate cash flows is underpinned by oil prices. If oil ends up averaging around $30 per barrel or higher in 2020, then Cimarex Energy might report free cash flows. But if WTI fails to recover and continues to hover below $25 per barrel, then the company could face a cash-flow deficit. If Cimarex Energy sees oil remaining well below $25 per barrel throughout the remainder of the year, then I expect the company to further reduce drilling activity. This could push its oil production even lower but it will allow Cimarex Energy to cut its CapEx budget which will help it in balancing cash flows.

In my view, one of Cimarex Energy's biggest strengths is that it has a rock-solid balance sheet which puts the company in a great position to withstand the downturn for an extended period. At the end of last year, Cimarex Energy had around $2 billion of debt which translates into a decent debt-to-equity ratio of 55%. That's lower than the mid-to-small-cap peer median of almost 70%, as per my calculation based on Q4-2019 data, which shows that the company has an under-levered balance sheet. The company also doesn't have any significant near-term debt maturities. Its earliest maturity is $750 million of notes due in 2024. Cimarex Energy, therefore, has the capacity to borrow additional funds without damaging its balance sheet to finance a potential shortfall in cash flows.

Cimarex Energy also has robust liquidity of $1.3 billion which consists of $95 million of cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. The company can use this liquidity to finance a cash flow deficit, although it could preserve its liquidity if oil prices average around $30 throughout the rest of the year and the company generates free cash flows. This preserved liquidity and an under-levered balance sheet can come in handy next year if oil prices stay low for an extended period.

Shares of Cimarex Energy have tumbled by 64% this year and I think the stock could remain subdued due to continued weakness and volatility in oil prices. Although I think investors should step back for the moment, Cimarex Energy is a great company that can withstand this downturn and therefore worth closely following.

