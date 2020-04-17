Cracker Barrel, Sales Might Crack Under The Quarantine Pressure

I would like to begin this article by first informing you that the Cracker Barrel is one of my favorite restaurants. The food and service are both a little better than most chain sitdown restaurants, in my opinion. I am also from the American South (translation the Southern United States), and a country store atmosphere makes me feel right at home. When I go there, I always go with several members of my family. When I leave Cracker Barrel, a relative and I will always stop to play checkers on the front porch where the rocking-chairs are located. This conflict of interest is being disclosed to you now, but rest assured that I will do my best to let the numbers and research do more of the talking.

I started this research with the following hypothesis based on my probably skewed observations while at Cracker Barrel. First is that Cracker Barrel caters to the elderly and that this age group would be the age group least likely to use the only option available during this pandemic, which is the Cracker Barrel to-go. After answer this hypothesis, I will use this data to create projections for this year.

Does Cracker Barrel cater to the elderly?

When I began this research, I had a little voice in my head telling me that I already read an article that stated that Cracker Barrel's strategy is to target the elderly as their primary customer. Sure enough, I found a New York Times article from 2002, suggesting that their target customer was seniors. When I was in college, I used to read the New York Times and Wallstreet Journal because they were free for us. More than likely, this was the article that I had read.

I will not get into the details of the New York Times article because it is from 2002, and this information is to out of date to use, in my opinion. But there are a couple of points that I would like to elaborate on further that are from the article.

1. Ms. Julie Davis, a Cracker Barrel spokeswoman, stated: "we didn't start out to appeal particularly to seniors, but it has certainly evolved that way." She also said that CBRL "had no data on what percent of its customers were seniors, but the number was clearly significant." Also, Ms. Davis mentioned that "the older customers especially liked the restaurants' large-print menus." So in 2002, CBRL recognized that seniors were an important customer for them and that they had no problem with this demographic being their primary customer. Is there more recent data to confirm that this strategy is still being applied at Cracker Barrel?

2. In the article, Mr. Onks, who is an author focused on targeting seniors as a business strategy, states that the following aspects of Cracker Barrel are clear signs that they are marketing to seniors. 2.a. The buildings are designed to look like old country stores. 2.b. The wide front porches with rocking chairs. 2.c. The food is "down-home, country-style cooking." I feel that all three of these points are good signs that they may target seniors, but I do not feel that they are targeting them exclusively with these items. I feel this way cause these points also attract me to Cracker Barrel, and I am a long way from being a senior.

The next article that seemed promising to answer my first question is from FSR Magazine published in 2016; "Cracker Barrel Expands Reach with Target-Driven Marketing Campaign." This article gave me the feeling that up until this point, CBRL had been targeting other age groups that did not include the younger age group, AKA Millenials. Phrases like "they took inventory of the brand's base before identifying some creative whitespace," "we saw some stuff that other agencies hadn't seen," and "humor could lure in a younger audience." So if the marketing company saw an area that other marketing agencies hired by Cracker Barrel had not seen and this area was the youth, then I can reasonably conclude that CBRL had been focusing on all of the other age groups but the youth.

The next article that I discovered during my search was from Business Insider published in 2016 with the title; This old-fashioned chain just won the title of the best family restaurant in America". There are two parts of this article that caught my attention. Chris Ciavarra, which was the Cracker Barrel's Senior Vice President of Marketing, stated that Cracker Barrel is "a place for people to stop, take a break, have a real meal, maybe shop for a little bit," In this article, he also said that "Cracker Barrel attracts customers from every generation, the company is working hard to appeal to millennials." What I understand from this article is this: the company is not targeting just one specific demographic. What they are trying to do is target people wanting to have an experience while they eat a good meal. They want a more extensive customer base between all age groups.

Answer: I feel that Cracker Barrel does not specifically cater to seniors, but because of their company culture and history, it seems as if they do. As long as I can remember, CBRL has been the same on the inside and the outside, which is the experience part of how they attract customers. Their menu frequently changes with different gimmicks to attract a new customer, but at the end of the day, the menu is based upon the southern country cooking style. Keeping the cooking style and food quality the same allows them to earn customer loyalty. Below are two charts that demonstrate why I put experience and customer loyalty in bold.

SOURCE: FSR MAGAZINE

SOURCE: FSR MAGAZINEAs you can see, Cracker Barrel is the leader in customer experience and loyalty, which I feel is the metrics they used to determine if their marketing strategy is working or not. I worry that loyalty is a product of customer experience, and without the experience; there will be no loyalty.

Are the elderly the least likely to use online food delivery services like Cracker Barrel to-go?

The below graph from emarketer.com answered this question for us without a bunch of research. Yes, undoubtedly, the elderly are the least likely to use online food ordering platforms.

Since this survey is two years old, I feel that it is safe to assume that the 65 plus category is probably a little higher now. First, I think this way because the 63 and 64-year-olds that went from their group to the 65 plus group had a higher probability of continuing to order online. Lastly, because of the quarantine, people are forced to explore other ways to make life as usual as possible. Though it is probably a little higher now, the percentage of elderly using online delivery services is still the lowest.

CONCLUSION:

What is the point behind the two questions that I asked? I hoped that the answers would help me estimate their sales during the quarantine, and I feel that it did. Casual dining customers want friendly service, clean establishments, good menu variety, inviting atmosphere, good value for money, high-quality food, and fast service. Most of what a casual dining customer wants requires them to be physically present at the restaurant, and this leads me to my premise of how I will estimate CBRL's next quarter sales. I can assume their restaurant sales will be less than 26.5%, which was the average restaurant and bar retail sales for March 2020, cause this average includes fast-food restaurants that have a well-established delivery and drive-thru history. And these fast-food restaurants probably helped the average significantly. I can also assume that CBRL's sales during the quarantine will be better than most of its direct competitors since they have higher customer loyalty in the casual dining space.

The possible downside to my conclusion is based upon CBRL not having the technical capabilities to keep up with the To-Go demand and as a result will sell less than their peers that are more experienced in off-premise sales, like Chili's Bar and Grill, for example.

