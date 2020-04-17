Altair: Tremendous Risks Emerging

Shares of Altair have held up relatively well among small-cap stocks this year, down only -20% vs. nearly -30% for the Russell 2000.

Small-caps have been pummeled dramatically this year, with the Russell 2000 having fallen nearly 30% since the start of the year, widely underperforming the S&P 500. Within the small-cap space, however, several stocks have seen relatively smaller losses, despite huge risks emerging in their fundamentals.

Altair Engineering (ALTR), in my view, falls into this bucket. It's true that Altair's nearly 40-year history (the company was founded in 1985) means that the company has seen several cycles and the market may be giving it credit for that, but I believe the coronavirus has heavily impacted the specific industries that make up Altair's biggest end-markets. In spite of this, shares are down only ~20% year-to-date, outperforming other small-cap stocks by a factor of 1.5x.

In my view, Altair is a value trap at current levels. The stock has been buoyed by its recent trend of >20% y/y revenue growth, accelerating over the growth levels that Altair managed to achieve at the time of its IPO in 2017. However, that growth streak may come to an abrupt end once investors see quarterly results that are impacted by the coronavirus.

Disproportionate exposure to cyclical industries harmed by the spread of the virus

For investors who are unfamiliar or need a refresher on Altair, the company's principal product is a software program called HyperWorks. It's one of the leading computer-aided engineering (NYSE:CAE) programs in the market, helping engineers and architects simulate their ideas before starting real-world builds. Aside from larger projects, Hyperworks is also capable of helping manufacturers and product designers test the physics of their products in a simulation environment as well.

Figure 1. Altair Hyperworks Source: Altair.com

Naturally, a product like this lends itself specifically to a handful of industries. Altair's description of its customers, taken from its latest 10-K filing, notes that 50% of its billings comes from automotive and aerospace companies.

Figure 2. Altair customer description Source: Altair 10-K

Recent headlines contain nothing but bad news for both of these sectors. Earlier this week, investors heard that Boeing (BA) received cancellations for roughly 150 jetliner orders. On the automobile side, another article describes U.S. vehicle production as having come to a "screeching halt", with the virus taking 93% of production offline. Needless to say, it's not exactly a convenient time to have half of your revenues exposed to these heavily impacted industries.

Several other end-markets in Altair's portfolio are dealing with their own issues as well: the energy sector is dealing with record-low oil prices and are taking rigs and drilling wells offline to adjust to the lack of demand, while heavy equipment manufacturers like Caterpillar (CAT) have also slowed down their supply chain.

Exiting Q4, Altair was growing software product revenues at an impressive 20% y/y growth rate (which, as previously mentioned, is substantially higher than the single-digit growth rates at which Altair was running during its 2017 IPO, and likely the biggest driver for Altair's share price growth over 2019). Altair has already taken a more moderate stance for growth in 2020, guiding in late February (before the full impacts of the coronavirus were truly felt) to $395-$399 million in software product revenues, representing 8-9% y/y growth.

While the company is already baking in a slowdown for 2020, we now wonder if Alteryx has been conservative enough, given how its biggest end-markets are in disastrous straits with no current end in sight.

Figure 3. Altair 2020 guidance Source: Altair Q4 earnings release

Unique unit-based licensing model will hurt Altair in 2020

Of course, the weakness in Altair's end-markets raises an important question: what exactly is the impact to Altair and its billings?

Many software companies face the prospect of a slowdown in billings, but not to the same extent as Altair - thanks to Altair's unique revenue model. Unlike many modern software companies, Altair isn't a pure subscription-based SaaS company. These companies will enjoy the ability of still collecting revenue even as their underlying customers' businesses go under, barring extraordinary circumstances. CAD software company Autodesk (ADSK), for example, is similarly positioned as Altair and many of its end-customers reside in the same troubled end-markets, but its recent decision to switch to a SaaS billings model will protect it from some of this cyclical downside.

Altair two principal billings methods, as it describes in its 10-K:

Figure 4. Altair license revenue model Source: Altair 10-K

The more prominent of these billings model, however, is its patented units-based licensing model. Under this type of license, customers purchase a certain amount of units that they can share across their team. Customers spend their "units" by consuming a specific amount of usage on the Altair platform, and when they run low on units, they can re-load their license the same way a person might load up on a gift card.

A simple visual of how this model works, taken from Altair's IPO documents, is shown below:

Figure 5. Altair units-based licensing model Source: Altair S-1

Altair has credited this units-based model with providing its customers a flexible, low entry-barrier way of purchasing its software. But with usage expected to drop as Altair's clients halt production and delay projects, and in many cases lay off or furlough their own workers, Altair's customer base will likely end up sitting with a pile of unused credits - reducing their need to buy additional units from Altair in 2020.

Unlike seat-based or time-based subscription software models, Altair's ability to retain and grow revenue depends on the volume of engagement its software gets with customers. Altair faces the same problem that storage/memory, consumer products, and wholesale retail companies face - in order to sell in more units, customer inventory has to drain first.

Net cash position doesn't provide much room for comfort

It's also worth pointing out that amid this expected revenue drop, Altair has a fairly thin liquidity position to support it. The company's most recent balance sheet holds $223.1 million in cash, alongside $178.2 million of debt - making for a net cash position of just $44.9 million, which is less than a quarter's worth of operating expenses.

Figure 6. Altair balance sheet Source: Altair Q4 earnings release

Despite my overall bearishness on Altair, I don't think Altair's liquidity picture is overall too concerning for three principal reasons:

To date, Altair is still cash-flow positive. In FY19, Altair generated $31.4 million in operating cash flows and spent another $9.7 million on capex, tallying up to $21.7 million in positive FCF

As of the end of Q4, Altair still has $150 million available to borrow under its currently unused line of credit (which it has likely drawn down on in the months since December ended). While drawing down on debt doesn't help Altair's thin net cash position, it helps to inject overall liquidity into the company in a time that sales are expected to slow down

Altair's debt is long-dated. Its debt repayment schedule shows that the balance of the debt isn't due until 3-5 years from now (specifically, in 2024)

Figure 7. Altair debt repayment schedule Source: Altair 10-K

However, it remains to be seen if Altair can continue to keep up its positive FCF status with end-customer demand likely to dampen significantly this year. Its <$50 million net cash position for a company that has an annual total revenue run rate of ~$500 million is a bit tight for comfort.

Key takeaways

To me, the risk-reward profile in Altair isn't favorable. We're looking at massive uncertainty as to how the coronavirus will impact Altair's revenue (read-through from news reports on Altair's main end-markets suggest the impact will be severe), especially with a consumption-based model that puts Altair at a greater risk of loss than SaaS companies. Stay on the sidelines here until Altair's fundamental picture becomes more clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.