The Long Time-Out In Sports Gaming: Winners And Losers

Issuers that specialize in local markets and sports gaming such as micro-caps Century Casinos and Score Media & Gaming, though highly speculative, have attractive upside potential.

(Visitors are turned away from the entrance to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which was closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak's orders on March 17.)

COVID-19 has virtually shut down the gaming businesses across the globe. It's an unparalleled situation on par with hits taken in airlines, leisure, and energy stocks.

Few industries have been hit harder than gaming, which took a two-fisted slam from closures of casinos and suspended sports seasons and cancelled sporting events.

Operators that focus on local markets such as Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Penn Gaming (PENN), and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are likely to spring back sooner than their larger global counterparts on the Strip, such as MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The local crowd is more homogeneous and easier to screen for COVID-19. Also, they won't have to endure the added risk of air travel since they only have a short drive to their local venue. Due to their small-cap size, Boyd Gaming, Penn Gaming, and Century Casinos all have underperformed the index but are trading at compelling valuations based on price to book value and EV/EBITDA. Century Casinos, for example, is priced to die at .23 P/BV and .83 EV/EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Despair begets hope, and with it comes opportunity. In states that have seen tax revenue plummet as millions of Americans self-quarantine at home, spending only on necessities, legislators may be open to fast-track approval of legalized sports gambling. Thus, we would not be shocked to see an acceleration of adoptions on the state level.

Interest in legalized sports betting began ramping up following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 landmark decision in Christie v. NCAA, which struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.

Michigan and Illinois launched regulated sports betting in early March, then had to suspend operations due to the virus, losing out on the NCAA tournament, the Masters, and NBA Playoffs.

Pure plays, with high online exposure, may lead the pack into recovery; less burdened by debt and well-positioned for the new social distancing paradigm, they may receive a further boost if MLB, Hockey, and NBA resume play sans live fans. Canadian traded Score Media (OTC:TSCRF) (SCR.V) is leveraging its online gaming presence with a strategic partnership with PENN to help expand its reach into the US market.

Data by YCharts

Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts (ERI), which had agreed to a merger prior to the virus outbreak, are poised to benefit from legalized sports betting. They had good positioning with sports betting partners before the virus hit, and the new company will become a national player in the space, he said. This deal is set to close by June 30. Eldorado Resorts faces a toxic cancellation fee that may be fatal if it walks away. We believe that there is a better than odds on chance that this deal will close.

However, the $17.3 billion merger could be jeopardized by the coronavirus fallout. Caesars stock has dropped 52 percent from a year ago to $6.46 as of April 2, while Eldorado is down 82 percent to $10.67 over the same period.

Caesars furloughed 90 percent of its domestic workers in the wake of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shutting down the Strip on March 17. For the first time in Nevada history, casinos went dark.

With all casinos and hotels in Las Vegas and many other regions on lockdown at least through April 30, industry stocks have been slammed, down 50 percent to 80 percent. Many of the players are resorts or hotels that are highly leveraged, although many have slashed variable costs.

Following conversations with casino industry executives at MGM, South Point, and Century Casinos, we estimate that total operating expenses are down to 25 percent to 30 percent of pre-coronavirus levels.

The operators with the highest leverage have suffered the most and many may be part of the list of beneficiaries of the $21 billion relief package requested by the industry. Meanwhile, they are on the hook for massive debt payments.

While sports gamblers desperate for action occupy themselves with nontraditional activity - betting on Turkish soccer, virtual horse racing, table tennis, esports, and even weather conditions - the estimated $150 billion global market opportunity awaits the "green light" and could be a major rebound play for investors to benefit from pent-up demand.

In our call directly with South Point Hotel and Casino owner Michael Gaughan, he isn't so sure about the impetus of the economic downturn on legalized sports betting.

Only God knows what other states will do," he said. "I don't think this will speed sports gaming up."

South Point was handicapping sports for six Indian casinos for a fee, and the sports book has implemented betting from mobile devices and in-game wagering, Gaughan noted.

The longtime Las Vegas casino owner is not bullish on the gaming industry, which has seen stocks drop across the board.

"But there are some gaming stocks that are undervalued at this moment that might be worth buying," he added. "Sands? Boyd? Nobody really knows where we are going."

However, with many small-and-micro cap stocks trading at bargain levels not seen since the great recession of 2008-09, we are taking the bet to go long. We favor Century Casinos, Score Media & Gaming, and Caesars Entertainment at current valuations.

Data by YCharts

No Surprise: Correlation between liquidity, leverage, and YTD stock price returns.

Sports Gaming Alpha Portfolio (12/31/2019 - 4/6/2020) Issue Name Total Debt-to-Equity IBES Ticker YTD Return Sports Gaming Alpha Portfolio 3.79 -56.69 Trans-Siberian Gold Ord Shs 0.20 TSG -25.25 Flutter Entertainment Ord Shs 0.14 FLTR -27.27 Bragg Gaming Group Ord Shs 0.02 BRAG.V -28.62 Churchill Downs Ord Shs 2.90 CHDN -36.22 GVC Holdings Ord Shs 0.88 GVC -38.18 Caesars Entertainment Ord Shs 8.74 CZR -48.46 Pointsbet Holdings Ord Shs 0.01 PBH.AX -50.72 Score Media & Gaming Sub Vot Ord Shs Class A 0.00 SCR.V -52.06 Penn National Gaming Ord Shs 3.65 PENN -56.85 Boyd Gaming Ord Shs 2.98 BOYD -58.58 William Hill ADR na WIMHY -60.26 MGM Resorts International Ord Shs 1.46 MGM -60.87 International Game Technology Ord Shs 4.89 IGT -63.76 Golden Entertainment Ord Shs 3.93 GDEN -67.53 Century Casinos Ord Shs 2.79 CNTY -68.18 Scientific Games Ord Shs SGMS -72.03 Eldorado Resorts Ord Shs 3.17 ERI -76.48

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNTY, SCR.V, CNTY, CZR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.