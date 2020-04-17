Qualys: Be Wary Of The Next Growth Phase

I will be wary of the uptake of its new offerings given the broad market freemium trend as its asset-tracking solution is yet to take off.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is the only vulnerability assessment platform with a perfect balance of growth and profitability. While its growth rate has declined and lagged top competitors, the company is restructuring its products to revive its growth factor. This focuses on growing average deal size and selling into the large enterprise space. A closer look at the product revamp doesn't give much confidence that Qualys has the capabilities to drive strong, double-digit growth. As a result, investors should be careful buying into the growth narrative.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Qualys has the kind of technology to let you know how viral platforms like Zoom (ZM) can be exploited by cybercriminals. While a lot of collaboration and online platforms have witnessed a spike in usage, it's only logical for attackers to ramp up the volume of malware and exploits built to test the security posture of these platforms. While these platforms serve as business continuity solutions for enterprises whose offline operations have been impacted by offline trade restrictions, simply shifting all business activities online isn't safe.

For enterprises that want to stay ahead of cybercriminals, a platform like Qualys provides most of the tools to perform regular vulnerability assessment, asset management, and security patch management to combat the latest cyber threats. Therefore, it is safe to say that Qualys is going to play an important role for enterprises that want to adopt remote work platforms.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Qualys is one of the rare SaaS platforms that has managed to be profitable while still in its growth phase. Even as its products continue to evolve, the company has been able to balance growth and profitability. The company has recorded positive ROE and ROA at attractive operating cash flow. Its cash ($299m) position is also attractive.

Source: Koyfin

Its recent partnerships with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will broaden the reach of its offerings. This comes after the introduction of a new vulnerability assessment platform to reaccelerate growth. Also, the growth of enterprise deals and the adoption of multiple products by existing customers have helped improve margins. At worst, if businesses curtail IT spend, Qualys will witness some revenue and margin dip in H1'20. Regardless, this should pick up as business activities return to normal. Also, if more collaboration platforms like Zoom are found to have security vulnerabilities, this could drive the adoption of platforms like Qualys.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Google Trends

The vulnerability assessment and compliance space is a three-horse race between Rapid7 (RPD), Qualys, and Tenable (TENB). While upsell and cross-sell will be easy, new deals will continue to be heavily contested. The dominant macro trend is a combination of lower growth forecast and prudent spend amongst enterprises struggling to meet previous guidance. This mostly impacts new growth opportunities.

Qualys lags only Tenable in Gartner's peer insight review of the vulnerability assessment space. However, investors should note that Qualys records the lowest revenue growth of its top peers. This means it will be heavily reliant on its new platform to prove its mettle in the coming quarters.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Qualys has already surpassed its average analysts' price target. Analysts have an average revenue growth forecast of 14% next year. This is fair given that the bulk of the recent value add to its product revamp is a lot more about optimizing average deal size by bundling its asset management and VM offering. Making a case for enterprises to upgrade largely on that will be tough as an asset management tool isn't much of an essential IT solution. Also, Qualys trades at roughly double the market cap of its peers due to its profitability and positive FCF.

Source: Author (assumes V-Shaped bear market recovery)

Valuation momentum will be caught between near-term weaknesses due to slow business activities impacting IT spend across enterprises and the need to protect online assets from cyber-attacks by deploying vulnerability assessment solutions to stay ahead of the latest cyber threats. Near term, if revenue isn't impacted, cash collection might take some hit.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Source: Author

Qualys' product ramp has been impressive. The adoption of these solutions will continue to strengthen its value proposition while ensuring more success with big cloud platforms like Google and Microsoft. However, it's not clear enterprises will be willing to spend a lot of money on security assessment given that detection and prevention platforms offer more value.

Given that it trades at double the market cap of its peers, Qualys offers little upside in light of the forward economic uncertainty. Investors should either gaze beyond the current bear market or wait for a correction.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.