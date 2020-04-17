3 Signs Of Strength In Coffee

There are not many assets that are trading at higher prices as of April 16 compared to the price one year ago in mid-April 2019. Crude oil was trading at over $63 per barrel at this time in 2019, on April 13, 2020, the price of the energy commodity was below $20 per barrel. Copper was at over $2.90 per pound last year at this time and was below the $2.35 level at last glance. In the agricultural markets, many prices are lower this year compared to last. Soybean futures were at the $8.40 per bushel level on April 16 compared to over the $8.80 level last year. Sugar futures at 10.17 cents were above 12.30 last year.

Meanwhile, coffee futures have bucked the trend during the deflationary spiral caused by the global pandemic. The price of coffee was trading appreciably higher on Thursday, April 16, compared to its price the previous year at this time when it fell to the lowest level since 2005. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) replicated the price action in the nearby Arabica coffee futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange.

I last wrote about coffee futures and the JO product on Seeking Alpha on March 12. The price action over the past month has only served to strengthen my conviction that coffee is one of a few commodities that have “immunity to Coronavirus.”

Coffee fell to multiyear lows in 2019 then a bullish pattern emerged

During this week last year, the price of coffee futures on ICE fell to the lowest level in fourteen years.

The weekly chart highlights the drop to 86.35 cents per pound in the Arabica coffee futures market during the week of April 15, 2019. Since then, the price has made a series of higher lows and higher highs, reaching a peak of $1.3840 per pound in December 2019. The continuous futures contract has traded between 97.40 cents and $1.3065 per pound in 2020. While many commodity prices fell to multiyear lows over the past weeks, coffee exhibited price strength during the global pandemic. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were trending higher on April 16, with both metrics above neutral readings. Weekly historical volatility at around the 35.5% level has been steady throughout 2020, with weekly trading ranges at an elevated level since late 2019. The total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures arena dropped from 317,712 contracts on February 5, 2020, to 227,744 contracts on April 15, a decline of 28.3%. During that period, coffee futures posted gains. Falling open interest and rising price is not typically a validation of a bullish price trend in a futures market, but these are anything but ordinary times. When it comes to coffee, the decline in the metric likely reflects a lower level of speculative activity as risk-off conditions gripped markets across all asset classes.

Meanwhile, coffee’s price action has been impressive during the past weeks, which is a sign that the soft commodity may head higher in the coming weeks and months.

Sign one- Coffee rejected the bottom of a pricing cycle- Demand continues to rise

In April 2019, coffee fell to a price that was likely at the bottom end of its pricing cycle. In the world of commodities, prices tend to decline to levels where production slows, inventories begin to fall, and demand increases at lower price levels.

The quarterly chart shows that coffee had not traded below the $1 per pound level from mid-2006 through mid-2018, for a dozen years. The decline below likely sent the price of Arabica beans to an unsustainable level. The growing demand for coffee around the world is a supportive factor. According to the US Census Bureau, the global population increases by approximately 20 million each quarter. The growing population increases the addressable market for coffee consumption. At the same time, Asian demand has been expanding. Starbucks opened over 5,000 outlets in China over recent years, in a sign of the shift from tea to coffee consumption in Asia. Additionally, many other copycat coffee shops have popped up across the Asian continent.

The price decline to the lowest level in almost a decade and a half in 2018 and 2019 came on the back of a glut of Arabica beans. However, demand continued to rise. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and each year is always a new adventure when it comes to supplies. According to the International Coffee Organization in its report late last year, global output fell in 2019/2020.

Sign two- Coffee ignored the falling Brazilian currency

The world’s leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans is Brazil. Local production costs are a function of the level of Brazil’s currency, the real. Since the futures market uses the US dollar as the international pricing benchmark for the beans, and output costs are in Brazilian real terms, the price of coffee tends to be highly sensitive to price fluctuations between the US dollar and Brazilian real currency pair.

Coffee futures traded to a high of $3.0625 per pound in 2011 at a time when the Brazilian real was at $0.65095 against the US dollar.

The monthly chart of the dollar versus the real currency pair shows that the Brazilian currency fell steadily over the past nine years. The most recent low came in April 2020 at $0.18625 against the dollar as risk-off conditions weighed on emerging markets, and Brazil was no exception. Since the 2011 high in the Brazilian real and coffee futures market, the real fell by 70.67% while coffee futures at $1.1955 on April 16 was 60.96% lower.

The price of coffee in Brazilian real terms was 9.71% higher on April 16, 2020, compared to the peak at $3.0625 in dollar terms in 2011.

While the low level of the Brazilian currency can be a weight on the price of coffee futures, the price action over the past months has displayed resiliency and a sign of strength in the coffee market. The critical takeaway here is that the dollar-based price of coffee has moved higher despite the new lows in the Brazilian currency, which translates to falling production costs for coffee producers. The move higher in the coffee futures market is a sign of underlying strength as output costs are in Brazilian real and the global pricing mechanism for coffee is the US dollar. A rebound in the dollar price is a sign of lower supplies, higher demand, or a combination of the two.

Sign three- Price strength through a challenging risk-off period in the soft commodity

When a market has a myriad of reasons to move lower, and it does not, it can be a sign of strength. The falling Brazilian currency and deflationary spiral on the back of the global pandemic were more than enough reasons for coffee to display significant price weakness over the past week. However, the price action remained bullish.

As the daily chart of May coffee futures illustrates, the soft commodity rose to its most recent high of $1.3065 on March 26 when risk-off conditions were gripping most markets. May futures did not trade below $1.1240 since then, and the price was around the $1.19 per pound level on April 16.

Coffee has had more than a few reasons to decline, but the price action displays underlying strength that could lead to further gains once the world puts Coronavirus behind. On the continuous futures contract, the target on the upside above the late 2019 high of $1.3840 is at the November 2014 peak at $1.76 per pound.

From a fundamental perspective, the current economic environment poses a threat to the recent price action. The International Coffee Organization recently said that "Our model predicts that a 1% drop in GDP leads to a 0.95% fall in coffee consumption." The price of ICE coffee futures for delivery in May has remained above the $1 per pound level since early February before the impact of Coronavirus hit markets. The coffee market may have experienced some panic buying over the past weeks that supported prices. However, the soft commodity emerged from a prolonged period where it was "it was below production levels for most producing countries, and despite recent rises, still is," according to Angus King a consultant at Coffee AG.

JO is the coffee ETN product

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those looking to participate in the coffee market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary for JO states:

JO has net assets of $54.36 million, trades an average of 99,375 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The price of May coffee futures rose from $1.0140 per pound on March 17 to $1.3065 on March 26 or 28.8%.

Over the same period, the JO ETN appreciated from $30.66 to $40.93 per share or 33.5%. The ETN outperformed the price action in the nearby May futures contract during the most recent rally.

When the price of an asset has every reason to move lower, and it does not, it is a sign of underlying strength. Coffee remains well below the November 14 high at $1.76 per pound, and the 2011 peak at over $3 per pound. Growing world demand for coffee beans could send the price of the agricultural product significantly higher over the coming months. At the same time, the potential for supply disruptions from Brazil as the South American nation battles Coronavirus could cause price spikes to the upside. I remain bullish on coffee, but in this environment, all risk positions require attention to risk-reward dynamics.

Coffee is a commodity that experiences wide price variance. I would use tight stops on any risk positions. A return to the $1 level or below would be another opportunity for scale-down buying at levels that have proved unsustainable in 2018 and 2019.

