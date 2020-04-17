Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended April 12, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: opaxe)

1) Pen Gold project in Canada

On April 4, GFG Resources (OTCQB:GFGSF) announced that it intersected 8.5m @ 71.27g/t Au from 52m in hole PEN-20-47 at the Nib prospect at its Pen Gold project. This is equal to 606(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 1.15m @ 511.00 g/t Au.

(Source: GFG Resources)

Pen Gold covers an area of around 500 square kilometers and is located in Ontario, some 40km west of the prolific Timmins Gold District:

(Source: GFG Resources)

As you can see, there are several significant gold mines nearby, and infrastructure is excellent.

GFG Resources started drilling the Nib prospect in 2018 and identified three distinct northeast-trending, mineralized zones returning 7m @ 0.89g/t Au, including 1.7m @ 21.26g/t Au.

Drilling so far has mainly intersected low grades, but there's been visible gold in several zones of highly-altered rocks. Also, the regional structural setting includes sheared polymictic conglomerates similar to those in the vicinity of Newmont's (NEM) Dome mine.

GFG plans to follow up on the Nib, HGM and Slate Rock prospects in a new drill program in the third quarter of 2020.

The company is led by Brian Skanderbeg, who was president and CEO of Claude Resources, which was acquired by SSR Mining (SSRM) for C$337 million in 2016.

2) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On April 7, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) released another batch of results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its Windfall Lake project, and the best interception was 2m @ 143g/t Au from 1,062m in hole OSK-W-19-2197-W1. This is equal to 286(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Osisko Mining)

Windfall Lake is located near the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In February 2020, Osisko released an updated mineral resource estimate for Windfall, which added 452,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and another 1.57 million ounces of gold in the inferred category.

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The new resource estimate should significantly improve the key financial figures from the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Windfall, which was released in 2018.

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The company plans to release the results of a feasibility study for the project in 2020.

3) Val-d'Or gold project in Canada

On April 8, QMX Gold (OTCPK:QMXGF) put out a new batch of assay results from the infill drilling program at the Bonnefond deposit at its Val-d'Or gold project. The best interception was 101m @ 2.31g/t Au from 133.4m in hole DDH 17315-19-098, which is equal to 233(AuEq.)m. This hole was drilled across the tonalitic intrusion in an east-west direction, and it crosses the trend of most drill holes completed so far.

(Source: QMX Gold)

QMX's strategy involves targeting the auriferous shears and contacts and has been successful so far.

The company's Val-d'Or gold project is located in the heart of the prolific Val-d'Or mining camp, and it includes 479 mining claims across an area of around 200 square kilometers.

(Source: QMX Gold)

Since 2017, QMX has drilled over 50,000 meters on the property, and it released a maiden resource estimate for the Bonnefond South deposit in July 2018.

(Source: QMX Gold)

The aim of the current drilling program is to move inferred resources in the intrusive into the indicated resource category. QMX plans to release an updated resource estimate for Bonnefond around the middle of 2020.

The company also owns the 650tpd Aurbel mill, which is located around 15km east of Val-d'Or. The mill was refurbished in 2016, and its capacity can be boosted to 1,200tpd.

Conclusion

GFG Resources is a very small company, but results from its flagship Pen Gold project have been impressive. The company seems to have good management as it's led by the same team that was at the helm of Claude Resources. It also has around C$3.5 million in the bank, so dilution should be limited in the short term. Overall, I think this one is a speculative buy.

Osisko Mining released another batch of good drill results from Windfall and is fast developing into a Tier 1 asset. Overall, I think that Windfall is a compelling project and that Osisko Mining is undervalued.

QMX Gold has a relatively small project in the heart of a great gold district and is growing fast. I think resources should expand significantly with the next resource estimate. The company also owns a mill, which should reduce the capex needed to put Val-d'Or into production. I see this one also as a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.