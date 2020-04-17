Zoom: Security Concerns And Valuation Make Investors Cautious

Undoubtedly, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has been one of the more popular stocks and companies amid the COVID-19 fears. However, while the stock has handily outperformed the market over the past month, I believe there is more downside risk to the name than upside potential. The company remains a leading software player in the market, who saw 2019 revenue grow 88% combined with operating margins of ~14%.

Momentum was very strong in Q4 with revenue growth of 78% and this has likely meaningfully accelerated as companies have shifted to a working-from-home model. Zoom has quickly become one of the more popular video conference players as companies look for ways to maintain communication with their employees and clients. It would not shock me at all if Zoom were able to easily double their revenue in 2020, with a high likelihood of more than doubling.

Security vulnerabilities have increased recently which have increased concerns over the safety of using Zoom, which could ultimately cause customers to move away from the free trial over time. However, there currently seems to be no signs pointing to lower usage. This could be a potential trend to look out for in coming weeks and quarters.

Year to date, the stock has been a clear beneficiary of companies transitioning to the work-from-home model, with the stock up over 100%, compared to the broader market down ~15%. The company will likely report very strong Q1 revenue, margins, and EPS with trends likely already continuing into Q2. However, my bigger concern revolves around converting users from the free model to a paid version, increased security concerns, and valuation.

One report noted that Zoom's daily users increased to over 200 million in the month of March, significantly greater than the previous high of 10 million (link to source page). The popularity of Zoom will likely continue to rise, but as long as the stock's valuation remains this high, I am cautious around this name.

Longer-term, I think Zoom will become one of the biggest benefactors from COVID-19 as the work-from-home model and trend will likely become more sustained. However, investors should still be cautious around highly valued stocks that seem to be a consensus favorite.

Zoom helps integrate cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging, and a conference room offering into one platform. It currently operates as a freemium model, offering basic meeting solutions for one-to-one meetings free of charge. In addition, the company offers paid plans for a monthly subscription fee. The paid plans give users the ability to host online meets and provide features such as longer meeting time limit, increased number of participants, custom IDs for meetings, recording solutions, and customer support.

Q4 Earnings And Guidance Review

Zoom previously reported a very strong quarter with Q4 revenue growing 78% to $188 million, well above expectations at the time for $178 million. Even though revenue growth slowed from 85% last quarter, this is more than reasonable given the company is quickly approaching a $1 billion run-rate. In addition, combined with operating margin ~20%, this results in a near Rule of 100, significantly above the software industry norm of Rule of 40.

Even though the company remains in hyper-growth mode, they have the unique quality of also being highly profitable. During the quarter, operating margin expanded to 20.4%, which was well above the ~9.3% in the year ago period. Gross margin continues to remain very impressive at 84%, which makes sense given the company's software services naturally come at higher and recurring margins.

For Q1, the company is expecting revenue of $199-201 million and non-GAAP operating income of $25-27 million, representing ~13% margin at the midpoint. Given the significant increase in Zoom's services over the past month or so, I think it has become inevitable that they will handily beat their Q1 guidance expectations.

For the full year, management provided revenue guidance of $905-915 million, which represents 46% growth for the year, which compares to ~88% growth seen last year. However, I believe the early strength seen so far in Q1 will put the company well above expectations and we could see another year of revenue nearly doubling. In fact, I think there is a greater chance of revenue growth coming in at 100%+ than it coming in below.

Security Concerns

When a younger technology company quickly rises to fame, there tends to be an influx of questions regarding their security and privacy concerns. Nobody could have reasonably predicted Zoom's daily active users were going to increase from 10 million to 200+ million in March, so the company was likely overwhelmed with access and security issues. Some of the more common issues include Zoom meetings not being password protected and not offering full end-to-end encryption (among others), which Zoom has reacted to reasonably well.

However, it becomes a big concern when some market players start to not use Zoom due to privacy concerns and could shift to alternate solutions, such Microsoft Teams (MSFT), LogMeIn (LOGM), and Cisco (CSCO). Larger customers that are worried about security concerns will likely look for alternatives rather than continuing to pay for Zoom's premium services.

Even when looking at recent "News" from SeekingAlpha, headlines include:

"Senators told to avoid using Zoom"

"Zoom banned at Google"

"German foreign ministry restricts Zoom use"

"Zoom faces new suit, hires former Facebook CSO"

Seeing some bigger names such as Google, senators, and foreign ministries banning or restricting the use of Zoom likely puts increased scrutiny on the company's security concerns. Larger companies who are looking to formalize a video conferencing host will likely increase their due diligence around Zoom and potentially look at other competitors.

I believe over the long-term, these security issues will just be bumps in the road for an otherwise successful journey, however, it does place a negative overhang on the company until the security concerns subdue.

Valuation

Zoom has historically traded at a high premium when looking at revenue multiples given their unique combination of hyper-growth and solid profitability. However, valuation has ramped excessively in recent weeks as investors are starting to assume this hyper-growth to accelerate. I agree that revenue will likely remain solid for the next few quarters given the rapid transition of companies working-from-home, however, valuation should always be looked at when making an investment decision.

The reliance on telecommunications may actually accelerate even after a post-COVID-10 world, as companies further adapt for working-from-home and rely less on the necessity of face-to-face meetings to conduct business. I believe Zoom has a great long-term business model and will likely remain the leader for quite some time. Though security concerns have increased in recent weeks given the rapid surge in user usage, I believe the stock could face issues going up as market volatility comes down and investors start to take a deeper look at valuation.

With a current market cap of ~$42.0 billion, cash/investments of ~$850 million and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$41.15 billion. Using management's 2020 revenue guidance of $905-915 million, which represents 46% growth, this implies a 2020 revenue multiple of ~45x. However, management's previous 2020 revenue guidance is likely understated significantly, given the rapid increase in Zoom's services over the past few weeks.

If we were to assume revenue growth doubles this year, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$1.25 billion, which would still result in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~33x. We can extrapolate this another year forward, and assuming Zoom grows revenue 75% in 2021, after doubling revenue in 2020, we could see 2021 revenue of ~$2.2 billion, giving us a 2021 revenue multiple of ~18.7x.

While the stock's current revenue multiple is inflated due to management's guidance being understated for the significant increase in Zoom's services, even when using bullish case growth scenarios for the next two years results in a high revenue multiple premium. Not many companies will grow revenue 86%, 100%, and then 75% (which would represent 2019, 2020, and 2021 in my analysis) and still trade at ~18.7x the year-out revenue.

The company remains a long-term winner with a unique combination of fast-growth and profitability, something very few software companies can label themselves as. Over the next few years, the company is poised to benefit from the strong transition to online meetings and communication compared to legacy methods.

In the meantime, I have become somewhat neutral to the name as valuation raises some concerns, though fundamentals remain strong and healthy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.