Bank Of New York Mellon: Low Risk, High Reward

Investment Thesis

Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had a sound first-quarter 2020, with net income of $944 million, up 4% on first-quarter 2019. Due to the impact of share repurchases, EPS came in at 12% up on first-quarter 2019. From the CEO's commentary in 8-K filing of April 16, 2020, on the impact of the Coronavirus:

Despite the unprecedented global market disruption, we have stayed fully operational, demonstrating our resiliency and our commitment and capacity to support our clients when they need us most. Our fee revenue increased 10 percent as we experienced elevated transaction volumes and heightened volatility in March. Looking ahead, we and our clients face continued market and economic uncertainty. While it is too early to predict the impact, our business model is financially resilient. We plan to maintain our conservative risk profile, strong capital and high-quality, liquid balance sheet, which will position us to withstand severe stress and to support our clients.

On the Q1-20 earnings conference call of April 16, the CEO made the following points on how the bank is coping with COVID-19:

Majority people working from home, fewer than 5% remain in the office.

Controls and security oversight in full effect when we are working remotely.

To support our people will not do any additional layoffs during 2020.

Focused on maintaining strength, liquidity and lower risk profile of our balance sheet, while using it to support our clients and markets.

Federal Reserve activated a primary dealer credit facility to provide funding to primary dealers through our tri-party repo services - something we are uniquely positioned to do and it's been a privilege to help.

Strong capital and liquidity position - used our balance sheet to support our clients - accommodating their elevated deposits and funding about $3 billion incremental draws on committed facilities. In March, purchased more than $3 billion in assets from money market funds including our own to help create liquidity for fund holders and continued to do so in April.

Suspended further buybacks so that we can use our significant capital and liquidity to provide maximum support to our clients.

We have a highly diversified business model, with a conservative risk profile and fees in general are skewed towards recurring revenue streams.

Have the capital and liquidity to withstand a multiple of scenarios, pay our dividends and continue to support our clients.

The key test I am looking at in reviewing investment opportunities at present is the ability of corporations to survive through this COVID-19 and recover to former levels of earnings. The next test is will the dividend likely be maintained and will a return of the share price to pre COVID-19 levels provide superior returns? On both these tests, BNY Mellon performs well, and I see potential total return of 30% over the next year from buying at current share price and holding through the end of second-quarter 2021.

Source: BNY Mellon website

Support For Investment Thesis

I initially identified BNY Mellon from Analysts' Corner database of 119 dividend-paying companies, including all of the dividend aristocrats. Table 1 is a snapshot of the line item data for BNY Mellon.

Table 1

To make easier to read, I break Table 1 into two parts.

Table 1.1

Table 1.2

From Table 1.1, I can see BNY Mellon has a five year dividend growth rate of 12.32%, current yield of 3.76%, a payout ratio under 40% and a conservative P/E ratio of ~10. Turning to Table 1.2, this shows the expected rate of return from buying shares of the three companies at Apr. 16 closing share prices and selling at end of Q2-2021, at the equivalent of actual share prices at close on Feb. 21, 2020. Buy BNY Mellon at Apr. 16 closing price and wait for it to recover to Feb. 21, 2020, share price level, and the rate of return is 29.9% per Table 1.2. For those who notice both Franklin Resources (BEN) and T. Rowe Price (TROW) offer even higher potential returns, I have a preference for BNY Mellon at this stage based on the disclosures in the Q1-2020 earnings report and conference call. I might look more closely at the other two, but I will probably wait to see what they have to say on their earnings calls due towards end of April. Table 2 below shows the database detail for BNY Mellon in greater detail.

Table 2

Note I am allowing a $0.03 per share dividend increase in Q3-20 in line with recent history.

Taking A Longer-Term View

So far I have looked at an investment in BNY Mellon based on an exit in Q2-2021 when it is assumed the share price will have recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels. Below I explore the possibility of holding onto the shares out to the end of FY 2022. Table 3 below shows analysts' estimates for BNY Mellon per Seeking Alpha Premium:

Table 3

Share price can be viewed as a function of EPS and P/E ratio. Table 4 below shows historical P/E ratios for BNY Mellon.

Table 4

I am now in a position to develop scenarios projecting rates of return for BNY Mellon through end of 2022 utilizing 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard.

Table 5.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The scenario in Table 5.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of 10% to 12% for FY 2020 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates and an adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio increasing from the present 8.73 to 11.0 at end of 2022. A P/E ratio of 11.0 is conservative when compared to BNY Mellon's historical P/E ratios of 13.73 median and 14.07 average per Table 4 above. These projected returns are below the 29.90% return per Table 3 which assumes a much quicker recovery in the share price to Feb. 21, 2020, levels. The next scenario considered is for a faster share price recovery with P/E ratio increasing to the historical median by end of 2022.

Table 5.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 5.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 5.1 above, except for the P/E ratio progressively increasing to 13.73 by end of 2022. At the higher P/E ratio, potential returns increase to ~17% to 20% compared to ~10% to 12% at the lower P/E ratios per Table 5.1 above.

Table 5.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Stress Testing

Table 5.3 assumes the P/E multiple increases only slightly from the current 8.73 to 10.00, well below the historical median of 13.73. This results in negative return in 2021 for analysts' low EPS estimate. All other returns are positive, assisted by the dividend yield. Due to projected EPS growth and receipt of dividends, by 2022 all scenarios show positive returns in the range of 4.77% to 9.53%.

Summary and Conclusions

My view of BNY Mellon is it would have to be one of the companies less affected by COVID-19. Its primarily fee-based earnings can be expected to shrink as share market values shrink, causing the value of assets under management to shrink. But it is not so much affected by switching of shares to other asset classes because the funds remain under management. Lower interest rates will also cause a loss of earnings. But the impact of any shrinkage in earnings as a result of COVID-19 is likely to be far less than the shrinkage that has occurred in share price since pre-COVID-19. With the potential for double-digit returns, BNY Mellon is a buy at present. Notwithstanding that, I believe any investment in shares at this point in time should be staged. The market bounce we are seeing appears to reflect a view by the market the COVID-19 interruption to business and daily lives will soon be behind us. I do not share that view as discussed in previous articles (see here and here). There could be lower share prices ahead for the great majority of stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.