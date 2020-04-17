Raytheon Technologies Is A Decent Addition To Any Dividend Growth Portfolio

I was wrong, and I am not afraid to admit it and fix it. The article will explain the case for Raytheon Technologies.

I made a mistake and sold my shares in United Technologies after the announcement as I felt there was too much uncertainty.

Introduction

Last year, United Technologies and Raytheon announced that they are going to merge their operations. The merger included the spin-off of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) and Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). The merged company is called Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and in this article, I will analyze it.

There is plenty of research that shows that spin-off companies outperform, so investors who look for short-to-medium-term high total returns should investigate Carrier and Otis. Personally, I usually look for more diversified companies, so I focus on Raytheon Technologies. I lack exposure to the industrial sector, and this company can help me fill the gap.

I sold my shares in the company in the past, and it was a mistake. I will now correct it while taking advantage of the market pullback. I will analyze the company for its fundamentals, valuation, opportunities, and risks. I will use the graph below for my analysis, as I try to show the case for Raytheon Technologies.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

(Source: Raytheon Technologies)

Fundamentals

The fundamentals are tricky. Usually, we rely on past trends and growth prospects to analyze future growth. However, this is a new company, so our assumptions may not be based on past trends. Moreover, the current business environment is not very comfortable for companies in the sector, especially those that rely on civil aviation. The pro-forma revenues for 2019 were $74 billion, and the company expects to show medium-single digits growth rate. I think this is achievable in the medium and long term, but I'm a little bit more sceptic about the short term.

The earnings per share will decline in 2020 due to the spin-off of Otis and Carrier. In addition, expectations should be lower due to the challenges of the coronavirus. The EPS of United Technologies was close to $5, and the forecast for Raytheon Technologies for 2020 is around $4, and it should account for the crisis. I will be even more conservative at $3.8 per share as I think additional revisions will follow as companies publish quarterly reports.

The dividend is still unknown. The new company hasn't declared dividend payment, yet. However, Raytheon and United Technologies paid a growing dividend for decades. My assumption here is that we can rely on a dividend in this case as well. If the company pays 50% of its earnings, the dividend will be $1.9, and with a 25% payout ratio, it will be $0.95. The implied dividend yield will be 1.5-3%. I believe that the entry yield will be closer to the 3% mark, and if the company keeps executing in the long term, it will offer a 5-8% dividend growth.

In addition, United Technologies and Raytheon both had aggressive buyback programs. I believe that right now, we won't see significant buybacks as companies will preserve cash. However, in the long term, investors should expect buybacks, and looking at the history of the two companies, I believe there will be buybacks authorization.

Valuation

The current P/E ratio for my 2020 forecast is 17. I think my estimate is on the conservative side as other forecasts see EPS at around $4+. Even at this estimate, the valuation is decent, and investors should consider it. I believe that the first two years after the merger will see a mix of pressure from the business environment and gains from synergies.

The graph below from FAST Graphs tells a similar story. They give a less conservative estimate for the EPS based on analysts' actions. In their model, the shares are not only decently valued but they are also undervalued. On average, using my model and theirs, the current P/E is roughly at 15, which implies a good entry point, in my opinion. We will have a better understanding when the company announces its own outlook for 2020 after revisions.

(Source: Secure Your Future - FAST Graphs)

The combination of a decent valuation with strong potential fundamentals seems attractive to me. I believe in the two companies that formed this giant, and I think they will keep supporting investors with dividend payments. The combination of strong fundamentals and decent valuation makes it interesting.

Opportunities

The company is a market leader in every segment. It combined two strong businesses by Raytheon and United Technologies to create a leading giant. The company enjoys a massive backlog in defense contracts and civilian contracts. When the business environment is harsh, I prefer to invest in solid companies that proved to be leaders and survivors. The weaker competitors will be hurt, and it will allow RTX to grow even faster in the long term.

In addition, as mentioned before, companies that execute spin-off tend to outperform the broader market. According to studies, the smaller companies will offer the best returns and so will RTX. The reason for that is that the level of uncertainty is higher due to the change and investors are unsure about how to evaluate the value of the company, so they tend to be more conservative.

The company offers us as potential investors a very decent margin of safety. The current valuation and the massive backlog will allow the company to survive the storm and come back stronger. The company also enjoys low leverage compared to the situation before the merger, and altogether, there is more than enough margin here, and once the economy continues to grow, there will be a significant room for expansion.

Risks

The three big risks are not in the fundamentals and don't have much to do with the company itself. First, there is a level of uncertainty. While we knew United Technologies and Raytheon, we are still not familiar with Raytheon Technologies. We still don't have a clear dividend policy or a buyback policy, and we don't have a track record for revenues and earnings, so we understand the synergies.

In addition, we see a decline in demand for aviation especially civilians due to the coronavirus. Even after the world gets back to its feet, it may take several years until companies who may be battered and leveraged decide to start with additional massive investments, and this is a risk for the company.

Another risk is defense spending. Countries all around the globe are spending trillions on healthcare and on mitigating the costs of lockdowns. After the crisis, countries will have to cut their discretionary spending, and many countries may decide to lower defense spending in order to lower the deficits in the short term, so it may affect new projects.

Conclusions

Raytheon Technologies is a solid company. I believe that the fundamentals are strong, and the short-term effect of the coronavirus is manageable. In addition, the current valuation seems attractive. I am on the conservative side and still believe it is decently valued. In addition, the company enjoys a great position in the market which will allow it to grow in the future. The risks are mostly in the short term, as the current business environment is challenging.

I am going to buy shares in RTX in my dividend growth portfolio, and my Q2 summary will reflect it. I will start with a small position and try to add over time. I believe that due to the reasons mentioned, RTX will be a solid income-producing stock in the long term, and I find it attractive right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.