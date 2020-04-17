Textron: Long-Term Opportunity For Investors Willing To Endure Short-Term Pain

I think Textron's business isn't affected as badly as the market selloff of the stock suggests as military profits still make up a sizable chunk of their total.

Investment Thesis

The COVID-19 epidemic has impacted almost all of the global economy so far in 2020. Most of Textron's (TXT) businesses have been negatively impacted due to the pandemic, but not in the long term in my opinion. I also believe that most of their commercial aircraft business will bounce back quicker than the other heavily affected industries. In this article, I want to focus on:

How much Textron has been affected by the global slowdown. How long will their business be impacted. What will drive long-term growth and shareholder value. Valuation and fair price of the company after accounting for 2020 & 2021 earnings impact.

Introduction

Textron is a business that designs and builds business jets, planes, helicopters, unmanned aircraft, golf carts and snowmobiles among other things. The company breaks down their segments as such:

Textron Aviation: This segment makes both larger business jets as well as smaller turbo prop planes. Some of their commercial aircraft include Citation jets, Beechcraft, and Cessna. They also make the T-6 military trainer aircraft. Their latest business jet that they launched is the Citation Longitude which they began delivering in late 2019:

(Source: Beam Aviation)

2. Bell Helicopter: This segment designs and makes helicopters for both commercial and military applications. Their helicopters include the V-280 Valor, the V-22 (Collaboration with Boeing (NYSE:BA)), 360 Invictus, 525 Relentless, 429 Global Ranger, and 505 Jet Ranger. The 360 Invictus is their new winged military helicopter prototype they are hoping to win the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program with:

(Source: bizjournals.com)

3. Textron Systems Segment: This segment is Textron's "catch-all" segment and it includes products such as unmanned aircraft, marine vehicles, armored vehicles, and training and simulation. Some of the main products from this segment include the Ship to Shore Connector, Ripsaw M5 robotic combat vehicle, the TRU simulation + Training Flight simulator, and the Aerosonde Unmanned Aircraft System:

(Source: Textron's 2019 Interactive Annual Report)

4. Industrial: This is Textron's last true segment. This segment includes Fuel Systems and Functional Components, and specialized vehicles. The Fuel Systems and Functional Components division of their industrial segment designs and manufactures a variety of fuel delivery components as well as a clear vision system for advanced driver assist systems. The specialized vehicle division includes a number of widely recognized brands such as Tracker, Arctic Cat, E-Z-Go, and Tug:

(Source: Textron's 2019 Interactive Annual Report)

5. Finance: Textron breaks this segment out in their financial releases, however the segment has little impact to the company's top and bottom lines. The segment mainly exists to help purchasers finance Textron Aviation and Bell Helicopter products.

Economic Slowdown Impacts

So the number one question most investors are asking right now is: How does the current COVID-19 pandemic impact the company? Let's start by first revealing what the pandemic likely doesn't impact: Textron's military programs. Textron derives about 25%(24% in 2019) of their revenue from military contracts. So we can probably assume roughly 25% of their revenue is safe.

So what about the rest of their business? I would assume almost all of Textron's commercial business (~75% of total revenues) is impacted at least some. Let's take a look at the breakdown of their 2019 revenues and profits by segment:

(Source: Textron's 2019 10K)

Also, here is the breakdown for each segment's military/commercial business concentration:

(Source: Textron's 2019 10K)

Most of Textron's military products are categorized in the Bell and Textron Systems segments. While combined revenue of these 2 segments represents only ~33% of the company's total revenue in 2019, they combined to be almost half (~46%) of the company's total segment profit.

That said, well over 50% of the company's profits still came from their commercially-focused segments in 2019. The next major question is how long will the effects of the current crisis last? While I don't think anyone realistically knows the answer to that question, I do think it's fair to say that the effects will linger with some industries longer than others. The commercial airline, large venue entertainment, and restaurants and hospitality businesses seem to me to be the most obvious industries that will take the longest to recover from the epidemic. The recession caused by the epidemic will still impact Textron's, but to an uncertain degree.

During the 2008 recession, TXT revenue decreased about 28%:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

While their operating income dropped close to 65%:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

Let's take a quick look at a couple of other chart breakdowns from the 10K:

(Source: Textron's 2019 10K)

The first chart is the company's backlog by segment. I suspect that the majority of the Bell and Textron Systems backlog is military orders, while the majority of Textron Aviation backlog is commercial. The company may, if possible, work through as much of the military backlog this year as they can to help offset the economic downturn effects. For Textron Aviation's backlog, I suspect many of their customers may delay or even cancel some of their orders, though it's hard to predict and will be very interesting to get more color during the 1st quarter earnings call.

(Source: Textron's 2019 10K)

I wanted to quickly point out, however, in the second chart that a significant amount of Textron Aviation and Bell's commercial revenue comes from aftermarket parts and services. This is important as even though the company's commercial orders may suffer in 2020, there should still be demand for their parts and services as older jets and helicopters stay in service longer.

Growth

Before I can start analyzing the company's valuation, I first need to address the company's growth and growth prospects. Here is the chart from above again that breaks down revenue and profit by sector:

Looking at the last 4 years by segment in the first chart above, revenue and profit growth were mixed. Total revenue has mainly suffered from the negative performance of the Textron Systems which shrank 24.5%. While Textron Aviation's revenue has grown ~5.4% (1.35% annual average) since 2014, Bell has only grown .4% (.1% annual average), and Industrial close to 0% with shrinking profits.

Future growth will clearly have to come from winning over new customers for their new aircraft such as the Citation Longitude, as well as Bell winning the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) government contract for their 360 Invictus helicopter and the hopeful future demand increase in their unmanned aircraft and vehicles.

Valuation

Determining the valuation for Textron right now is especially tricky given that 2020 revenue and profit will likely be significantly weaker than in 2019, and 2021 will likely be weaker as well. The best method I could think of to estimate the company's valuation with a highly uncertain 2020 and 2021 was to look at the highest analyst earnings estimate and the lowest to determine a range:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With the current TXT price per share trading at ~$25.8, the low analyst EPS estimate of 1.5 would give TXT a FWD P/E of 17.2. The high analyst EPS estimate would give TXT a FWD P/E of 11.5. That gives TXT a P/E ratio range of 11.5 to 17.2 and an average of 14.4.

Now analysts appear to believe, on average, TXT will return to EPS growth again in 2021, but to be conservative I'll use the low EPS estimate for 2020 & 2021 to try to determine a fair price for the stock.

I will assume a 2020 EPS of 1.5, that the EPS grows 40% on average over the next 2 years and 3% on average annually after that:

(Source: Moneychimp DCF calculator)

Now it seems like based on fairly conservative estimates that Textron is trading at a discount currently. I also wanted to point out that Textron is trading fairly cheaply compared to similar industry companies with regard to P/S and P/B ratios:

(Source: Finviz.com)

For extra conservative investors, buying the stock at or below $24.21/share would get them the stock at or below book value.

Conclusions

Just like the 2008 recession, this recession will have negative consequences on Textron's revenue and earnings. The current epidemic doesn't have as much direct impact to Textron as it does to other industries though, and I think Textron could bounce back quicker as a result. Textron still gets a significant amount of their earnings from military programs, which also should help offset the recession effects some. The company isn't growing much though, and can be cyclical especially depending on government contract wins/losses. I might look into buying a small position at or below their book value to be conservative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TXT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.