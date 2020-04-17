Whether It's Time For A Sea Change

Maybe it is time to look at stocks with lower, more stable dividends with higher potentials for total return?

A reliance on high yield income stocks is proving to be more risky in light of recent dividend cuts.

In recent weeks the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP) was hit with a few dividend cuts (surprisingly few), and as a result our income stream (after a few recent buys) is down about eight percent.

Unfortunately, I don't think the dividend reduction situation is over - additional cuts to stocks/funds with lower coverage and reduced cash flow could result in the process extending out over the coming few quarters.

I am starting to think about making a change to my PPRP strategy - not a huge one, but enough to afford more exposure to the concept of "total return". This would constitute a sea change for me - but perhaps a good, and much-needed one.

What Is A Sea Change?

We see a lot of the term "sea change" in the media's stuff, on TV etc. - it's become a real buzz word of late. I looked up its definition and this is what I found"

Sea Change - a profound or notable transformation

I believe that my thinking is mostly in line with a sea change - except that I do not have the intention of completely re-working my investment strategy - rather, I am thinking more about replacing stocks cutting dividends with those exhibiting greater dividend stability and providing the opportunity for price appreciation.

How I Define Total Return

Total return is defined as follows:

The combined return derived from the combination of dividend payments and stock price appreciation, usually expressed as a percentage

As an example, let's assume we own "Good Buy" stock on January 1. Its shares are priced at $10, and its annual dividend is $.50. We elect to hold it for the entire year, and on December 31 its price is $15. Our total return for the year can be calculated as follows:

Total Return = [(Closing Price + Dividends) - Opening Price]/ Opening Price

Total Return = [($15 + $.50) - $10]/ $10

Total Return = 55 percent

Many of us in retirement do not hold an abundance of total return stocks. I remember about five years ago I owned about 15 master limited partnerships ((MLPs)). At this time, MLPs were paying distributions in the range of five percent to nine or so percent. In addition, they were an investment favored by the market, and typically the unit prices of most would appreciate around 10 to 15 percent annually - hence a decent total return. NOT ANY MORE.

So, Here's My Idea

My thinking is predicated on the thesis that the recent coronavirus situation, combined with very high unemployment and the failure of many businesses is going to result in a recession. I have no idea for sure how long it will last, but the operating principle is that stocks do not do well in recessions (or depressions).

I am presently not in a buying period, so I have time to formulate my own sea change strategy. It goes something like this:

1. Stock prices (and the markets in general) have not bottomed, giving me time to effect a strategy.

2. I am going to review all of the stocks in the PPRP with the idea of determining which have the greatest chances for future dividend cuts. Basically, I will look into the type of business and how it could be impacted over the coming months, how earnings cover present dividends, and how future cash flow is going to trend.

3. Make decisions as to which stocks/funds have the greatest chance for future dividend cuts.

4. Identify potential replacement stocks having a higher probability for total returns.

How Do I Find Stocks Having Best Potential For Higher Total Returns?

Initially, I think there is no better place to look for stocks with high potential for total return than the Dividend Aristocrats, about 66 stocks that have paid, or increased dividends for at least 25 years. A link to that list is Here.

If you have any difficulty with the link use Google search and enter List of Dividend Aristocrats.

An additional assumption is that in the coming decline the share prices of these aristocrats will also decline (as they have over the past month), elevating their present yields somewhat.

I want to identify those aristocrats that offer a combination of a decent yield along with a favorable business type that will prosper in the coming recovery.

My initial list for the coming research effort includes the following (present yield in parenthesis):

People's United Financial (PBCT) (6.74%)

Franklin Resources (BEN) (7.12%)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) (5.74%)

Genuine Parts (GPC) (4.38%)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) (4.21%)

Amcor (AMCR) (5.48%)

You get the idea!

Conclusion

It is not my intent to replace a large proportion of the PPRP with these stocks, I only want to weed out the weak sisters. Also, please note that I do not recommend that anyone purchase stocks that I discuss in my articles. These are just my ideas - you can do some original research and probably come up with some that are equal, or even better.

Please do not hesitate to provide some of your ideas in the comments - we are all in this together!

