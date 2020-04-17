Rubicon Minerals: From Hero To Zero And Back

Rubicon Minerals' (OTCQX:RBYCF) story is relatively well known in the gold mining industry. Rubicon used to be a darling of investors during the first half of the previous decade. The company discovered a big high-grade gold deposit in the famous Red Lake camp and hurried to put it into production. It hurried so much that it skipped the PFS as well as the FS and started building the mine based only on the PEA results. This decision was intended to save time and money, however, as turned out later, it had catastrophic impacts on the company. Rubicon expended more than C$400 million to build the mine. The first gold was poured in June of 2015. According to the August 2015 report, everything was great. And then, suddenly, on October 5, 2015, Rubicon announced the departure of its CEO, and more importantly, also a temporary suspension of the mill. On November 3, also the underground mining activities were temporarily suspended.

We have April 2020 now, and the temporary suspensions still last. It turned out that the geology of the deposit is much more complex than originally expected. As Rubicon decided to skip the PFS and the FS, it also skipped a lot of infill drilling. As a result, the true nature of the deposit was discovered only after the production started. But the true extent of the problem was revealed only in January 2016, when a new resource estimate was released. The volume of indicated resources declined from 1.129 million toz gold at a gold grade of 8.52 g/t to 106,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 6.73 g/t. And the volume of inferred resources declined from 2.219 million toz gold at a gold grade of 9.26 g/t to 307,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 6.28 g/t. The overall estimate of contained gold declined from 3.348 million toz to 413,000 toz, or by 88%.

Rubicon's share price tanked, huge share dilution and debt restructuralization followed. But the company survived, and under new management, started preparing a new development plan for its mine. Significant progress was experienced since my last article about Rubicon. First of all, a new resource estimate and a PEA for the Phoenix project and its F2 deposit were prepared, and the feasibility study was initiated.

Nowadays, the measured and indicated resources contain 811,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 6.45 g/t. The inferred resources include further 464,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 6.97 g/t. Although the resources are much lower compared to the original 2013 estimates, they are much more reliable. Moreover, the deposit is still open and there is potential to expand the resources further.

A new PEA was released last August. It envisions a 6.2-year mine life (including one year of pre-commercial production) with an average annual production of 79,610 toz gold (over 89,000 toz, taking into account only the five-year period of commercial production) at an AISC of $882/toz. As the facilities, including a mill, a 730-meter deep shaft or over 14 kilometers of underground workings, are already in place, the initial CAPEX was estimated at C$101.2 million ($76 million). Moreover, the pre-commercial production of 44,047 toz gold should generate a net cash flow of around C$28.8 million ($21.6 million), pushing the initial CAPEX requirements down to the $55 million area. It is also important to note that the base-case gold price used in the PEA was $1,325/toz, which is well below the current gold price that is above $1,700/toz right now. At the gold price as of writing this article, the net pre-production cash flows should be around $38 million, pushing the initial CAPEX needs down to the $40 million level.

At a base-case gold price of $1,325/toz and the CAD-USD exchange rate of 0.7519, the after-tax NPV(5%) was estimated at $102 million and the after-tax IRR at 40.2%. But every $100 increase in the gold price adds approximately $37.5 million to the after-tax NPV(5%). At a gold price of $1,725, it equals to $252 million. Moreover, the CAD depreciation (the current CAD-USD exchange rate is around 0.72 instead of 0.75) should add around $20 million, which leads to $272 million. Just for comparison, Rubicon's current market capitalization is $75 million and its enterprise value is $71 million.

At the current gold price at the time of writing, the project looks very good, and Rubicon should be able to obtain the approximately $40 million financing relatively easily, especially given its strong institutional backing, when the institutional shareholders control almost 80% of outstanding shares. Given the economics of the project, the significant value of assets that are already in place (estimated at around C$300 million), and the low CAPEX need, there is a good potential that the mine will be restarted with a very limited share dilution.

More good news is that the deposit is still open in several directions. Moreover, in close proximity, several additional exploration targets were identified. For example, the McFinley and Pen Zone are located only 500 meters from the F2 deposit. And, of course, the volume of gold production outlined by the PEA is lower than 1/2 of the current resources. In other words, there is a high probability that the mine life will be expanded significantly. Moreover, there is also the potential to expand the mill throughput rates. The mill has a capacity of 1,800 tpd, but the PEA projects an average throughput of only 1,530 tpd during the commercial production phase. It leaves a lot of space for further mine plan optimization. However, it is important to note that the permitted mill capacity is only 1,250 tpd, which means that the permits will have to be amended.

Although today's Rubicon Minerals looks good, it is obviously not risk-free. As can be seen in the chart above, it was hit by the corona crisis hard. Only over the last several days, it started to recover quickly, along with the growing gold prices. But further negative price volatility cannot be excluded in the near future. Especially if the share price doesn't break through the resistance in the $0.9 area.

Another, this time more longer-term problem, is the fact that a big part of potential investors will be probably reluctant to initiate a position in Rubicon sooner than the new geology model proves to be correct. Financing the project shouldn't be a major issue, and it is possible that it will be relatively painless for the shareholders, as I explained above. However, it is not warranted that the feasibility study results will be as good as the PEA results. Moreover, some non-construction-related share dilution should be expected. According to the latest corporate presentation, as of the end of April 1, Rubicon held cash of C$17 million ($12.25 million). It should be enough to finance the 2020 exploration program and the feasibility study works. However, there is a C$12 million ($8.64 million) debt that matures on December 31. If Rubicon doesn't refinance the debt, it will have to raise money to repay it.

But even if Rubicon manages to refinance the debt, it will still need more money to finance its common operations. The construction and ramp-up period should take around 20 months (including the pre-commercial production period). As the cash flows generated during the pre-commercial production period will be used to finance the initial CAPEX, Rubicon will need some other source of money to finance its common activities, including exploration. The feasibility study should be completed in H2 2020, and even if everything goes well, the commercial production will hardly start before H2 2022. It means that Rubicon will have to raise some money to fund its 2021 and 2022 activities.

A minor obstacle may also be present in the permitting process. Although the major permits are still in place, some amendments need to be made. This should be a relatively easy process; however, some delays cannot be excluded.

Conclusion

Rubicon Minerals is trying to revive the Phoenix project in a more responsible way. The project is located in a safe jurisdiction, it is partially permitted, it should be pretty profitable at the current gold prices and the mine restart should be relatively inexpensive. What is important, the company seems to have a much better understanding of the complex geology of the deposit. At the current gold price at the time of writing and CAD-USD exchange rate, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals approximately $270 million and the initial CAPEX need is around $40 million. Although the numbers must be confirmed by the feasibility study that is expected in H2 2020, the project looks very attractive. Especially given that Rubicon's current market capitalization is only around $75 million.

However, shareholders need to be patient. Given Rubicon's dramatic history, it is possible to expect that its upside potential will be realized only slowly. It will probably take at least several quarters of smooth commercial production before the market starts to attribute Rubicon valuation multiples comparable to its peers. And commercial production shouldn't be expected sooner than in H2 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RBYCF-OLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.