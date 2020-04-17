CEFs: 2 Utility Funds That Survived Through The Last Crisis Without Cuts

This is an update from a prior piece looking at two funds from the "These 5 Names Never Cut Distributions With Inception Pre-2008."

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

An update on two of the five funds I had highlighted several months ago in our piece looking at five funds without distribution cuts. The other criteria for those funds were that they had to have an inception pre-2008. Two of the funds were utility-focused funds, and I believe are ready to handle this latest COVID-19 triggered struggle as well. These two funds are the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP).

A distribution cut isn't necessarily a bad thing or a reason to panic. The fact that most closed-end funds pay out the majority of their capital gains and net income means there is little room to grow. That's another important consideration for the fact of why we see so many funds that don't have a share price over time. Most CEF investors are happy with a flat or slightly lower share price over time, as long as distributions can push them in acceptable total return territory. In fact, all of this is due to their structure as a registered investment company. This means they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings or face tax penalties. Generally, the RIC structure allows for the fund to pass tax obligations onto shareholders by distributing out the appropriate amount of the earnings to said shareholders.

With that out of the way, many funds were able to raise distributions since the GFC. UTG and DNP just happen to have been able to outperform on that metric due to keeping a flat distribution, in the case of DNP. UTG has actually been able to raise its distribution since inception in 2004. Today we will look at these two funds and get an update on where they stand during this latest downturn.

It's also important to consider that both funds are actually overvalued at this time. This might be surprised by the fact of how many good "sales" are out there. However, this could be because their long-term track record is rewarding the current valuations. Attributing to this overvaluation is that both of these funds also operate in the utility space. Utilities provide strong cash flow, even in a downturn, based upon their ability to generate revenue predictably.

In addition to this, it is quite clear that volatility is more than likely going to continue as we navigate the current environment. My strong belief is that we will continue large moves up and down until a vaccine or treatment is found for COVID-19. Only then can we begin to get an "end date" for the latest struggle.

(Source)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

One of my favorite CEFs, as most readers know by now. This fund has been able to raise its distribution 11 times since its inception!

(Source - CEFConnect)

With an inception date of February 24th, 2004, this means the fund was able to do this even in the face of the GFC. The fund has an investment objective to "provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation." They intend to meet this objective by "investing 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry." The remaining portion will be "up to 20% of the fund being invested in securities of other industries."

The bulk of their portfolio is composed of multi-utilities and electric utilities, which make up 40% of their portfolio. Those are the top two sectors. However, their third-largest exposure comes in the form of oil, gas and consumable fuels. This portion made up 15.33% of their portfolio as of their last reporting. As we know, during the COVID-19 crisis, there is another crisis going on too. This is the oil war that Russia and Saudi Arabia have kicked off.

So while they reported 15%+ in the energy space, this has likely diminished significantly since. Either they may have sold off some portion of the exposure or just based purely on the significant pressure those securities were under.

(Source - Fund Website)

As of their holdings list at the end of February, it does seem like they haven't shifted their portfolio too much since their December reporting. With that being said, we see that ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) was still among their top holdings, coming in at number 8. One name that we see has fallen off is Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) (RDS.B). It is likely that they still hold RDS in some capacity, but the fact that energy was being destroyed this year means it has fallen out of their top 10.

As we can see though, UTG is much more than just their energy exposure. They hold many utility names and telecommunication companies as well. These are companies that can generate strong cash flow. In fact, their energy names can also provide attractive cash flow but are likely to be significantly hampered going forward as cuts to dividends are likely to follow.

UTG was able to make it through the GFC with a healthy distribution, they didn't need to rely on any ROC to fund their distribution through those years.

(Source - Annual Reports, compiled by author)

This was a chart we laid out from the prior article to help visualize on a chart what the distributions were comprised of through that period.

At current pricing, the NAV per share stands at $27.08, with a market price of $28.06. Making the fund good for trading at a premium of 3.62%. Certainly not a great deal to be picking up shares at this time. In addition to that, its 5-year average trading range sits at a discount of 3.76%. Even on a shorter-term basis, over the last 1-year, the fund has a z-score of 1.47. As I mentioned previously, the fund isn't a tremendous bargain right now. However, I believe it is being rewarded appropriately based on its track record and utility exposure.

(Source - CEFConnect)

UTG remains a fund that I continue to maintain a long-term position in. While the fund is definitely not cheap relative to its historical discount/premium range, I would be willing to add to the fund. In fact, pricing for a very brief period hit levels not seen since shortly after the GFC. This has now popped back up with the latest brief rally but still down significantly from its highs. Of course, so is most of the market.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

I remain more skeptical of DNP, I don't personally hold the name and have in the past but only briefly. I do believe they will and can maintain the current distribution rate, but it is hard to pull the trigger when it is consistently overvalued. Especially in this latest crisis. There are brief periods when it comes closer to par. Its distribution chart is very attractive though for an income investor. That's even though they have only raised once in the late '90s.

(Source - CEFConnect)

A fund that has maintained its current distribution for over 20+ years certainly seems like a viable candidate for those that are wanting stable income. However, the fund is extremely overvalued relative to just about anything. Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) does still lead the pack as far as absurd overvaluation with a 64.47% premium though. For DNP itself, it currently trades at an $8.05 NAV per share and a market price of $10.05. This puts DNP at a premium of 24.90%.

This is richly valued when compared to its 5-year average premium of 14.19%. Also, on a 1-year basis, it might not be so absurd either, with a 1-year z-score of 1.64. In relation to UTG above, it isn't that unbelievable either.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund has been around for a long while, with an inception date of January 21st, 1987. This may also bode well for investors that are just looking for longevity and consistency. They certainly have navigated many environments that challenged them. More so than many other funds that have an inception after the GFC, or between the dotcom bubble and the GFC.

The fund has an objective of "current income and long-term growth of income." They state a secondary objective of "capital appreciation." It is interesting that they define themselves as "a diversified, closed-end management investment company." It's interesting based on the fact that they will invest "in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utility industry." To me, having a focus on the utility space would mean it isn't very well-diversified, but I guess that isn't for me to decide!

They hold 70% of their portfolio in electric, gas and water. Similar to UTG, they also hold 15% in the energy space or oil and gas storage, transportation and production. 5% of this is in the MLP space. Which we highlighted previously as the fund distributed out portions of ROC in 2008. It is very likely that some of this was only related to their MLP exposure. However, since the fund's NAV fell in 2008 we still attribute this to destructive ROC.

(Source - Annual Reports, compiled by author)

DNP's holdings mirror some of UTG's.

(Source - Fund Website)

However, I believe that an investor in UTG can still get a sufficient differentiation if they also included DNP in their portfolio. DNP also holds more positions than UTG at most times, this also includes some exposure to fixed-income positions. Bonds were last reported as 15% of their asset types held, 80% common stocks and 5% MLPs.

DNP certainly has a long history that appears to be rewarded at this time with its still staggering premium. However, that premium keeps me skeptical about adding this fund to my holdings. The last time it appeared that DNP could be a "good value" was in 2014. Then before that, it appears that an investor could have picked up shares of DNP at a good value in the GFC. This latest crash hasn't pushed DNP to those attractive valuations, so I'm not so sure I would add here but I could understand an investor holding this position. That distribution stability (and generally pretty flat share price since inception) can be enough for some shareholders to add.

Conclusion

Both these funds are at least worth a look for consideration during this period of uncertainty. Both funds aren't showing a great value but stability in distribution may be more of an investor's focus, which both of these utility funds pass with flying colors.

It's also important to note that both funds do utilize leverage, this can cause prices to be even more volatile than their non-leveraged counterparts. DNP has an expense ratio of 1%, when leverage is included this goes to a total expense ratio of 2.29%. UTG is similar at charging an expense ratio of 1.17%, with leverage taking this to a total expense ratio of 2.06%. Not really giving an edge to one fund or the other on an expense ratio basis.

It might also be interesting to note that both funds are trading at almost identical distribution rates, UTG comes in at a 7.70% and DNP is at 7.76%. So on that basis, neither one gets an edge. However, an investor may want to look at the NAV distribution rate. In this case, UTG is at a NAV rate of 7.98% and DNP comes in much higher at 9.69%.

This would further indicate that UTG may be the better fund to pick up at these current levels. I don't believe DNP will cut based upon their historically long track record of $0.065 per month. However, DNP has to earn 9.69% to maintain its current rate without eroding its NAV. This is in contrast to UTG having to earn 7.98%. A quick recovery could easily mitigate these higher levels for both funds - but UTG may be better positioned to not need such a strong or sharp recovery. This should mean that UTG will be "damaged" less relative to DNP the longer recovery takes. Again, this could leave UTG to continue raising its distribution in the future where DNP is more than likely committed to its $0.065 for another 20+ years possibly! Which, wouldn't necessarily be a terrible thing!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 29th, 2020.