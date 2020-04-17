Stocks To Buy Now, Part I - Maxar Technologies

We expect the stock to continue to be volatile, but we think the company has a solid future standalone and could well be acquired within 2-3 years.

The balance sheet is stronger than at any time in the last 2-3 years, but the stock is back at the level when default was a possibility.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We've written about Maxar Technologies (MAXR) extensively here on SeekingAlpha - you can read our prior work here. Our most recent piece, on March 10, noted the difference between the markedly improved fundamentals and the pain the market had inflicted on the stock. We were at Neutral at the time, mainly because we thought there was more market downside still to come. And so it turned out to be.

The stock is currently trading in the $10 zip code, and with a critical asset sale completed since our March 10 note, we're now back at Buy.

We'll walk you through our logic.

A Very Quick Summary Of Maxar Technologies

The company as it is today, following the sale of the MDA division which completed last week, operates in three broad areas.

Firstly, "Earth Intelligence Data" (31% of 2019 revenue) - it sells remote-sensing services ie. it sells images of the Earth to government and civilian customers, using an older, third-party-manufactured fleet of satellites.

Secondly, "Earth Intelligence Analytics" (29% of 2019 revenue) - ie. analysis of the data they obtain from the remote-sensing fleet.

Finally, "Space Infrastructure" (40% of 2019 revenue) - it builds large form factor satellites - both commsats and, now, remote-sensing sats for future internal use in the imaging services business, together with other space hardware components.

Rather than rehash it all here, you can read the company's latest investor presentation, from March, here.

In short this is a vertically integrated space business that builds hardware, pays other people to launch it and put it on orbit, then uses that hardware to operate services which can be sold. The services lines of business are the better quality revenue - low capex, high margin, high growth markets.

Hardware is, in space as everywhere, a tough play. Low margin, high capex, slow market.

It's important to note that the management team now running the show at MAXR was in essence the team that built Digital Globe, a services company that MAXR acquired. This team is now restructuring the conglomerate that bought their business - the team that lead the rollup which created MAXR has now departed. That's important to note because (1) the problems at MAXR aren't of the current team's making, so there are few sacred cows and (2) the DNA of the management team lies in high growth, high margin, recurring revenue services. And that, of course, is the direction in which all shareholders ought to want to see MAXR move.

Valuation

We turn to valuation now, because this is the compelling reason to buy MAXR stock now. Let's take a quick look at the stock chart.

If you read no further in our note, take note of this chart.

The initial decline is well documented and we won't repeat it here. Overleverage and a third-party satellite failure are behind that drop.

Now, turning to the more recent part of the chart.

We like balance sheets and cashflow stuff here at Cestrian Capital Research. We think about it and fret about it more than most. When others are saying "EPS is great!" we'll be the grinch saying, that company is chewing up money and spitting it out, urgh. (We have Netflix (NFLX) in mind). When others say "heck that company makes huge EPS losses", we're the ones saying "it's generating cash every single quarter and it will be paying a dividend soon" (we have Iridium (IRDM) in mind). We run on the basis that earnings is not a real thing, but cash is a real thing.

When MAXR was trading in that red zone below, you'll find notes from us in all sorts of places saying, this company is in trouble, no cashflow, default risk, etc. When the stock was in the yellow zone, we were saying, look, just because the company refinanced some near-term liabilities away with a hugely expensive high yield bond, don't let's get all excited. All that time, legions of folks we saying, that's wrong, the stock is headed to the stratosphere, etc.

So, what's kind of funny now is that the fanboi army has receded, the stock is back in the doldrums, but the balance sheet is in the best shape of the last 3-4 years.

And that, in short, is why we're at Buy.

The fundamental valuation right now is as follows:

So the market is asking you to pay $10-ish/share for the equity, and the market cap is lower than the cash currently sat on the balance sheet from the CAD$1bn sale of the MDA division, which just completed. (You can't see that cash on the 31 December balance sheet, and you won't see it on the Q1 balance sheet when available. It won't show up until the Q2 earnings as it just arrived in April).

There is still a lot of debt, of course. And the company likely is still running with negative pretax free cashflow, mainly because of that hardware business and the leverage pertaining to the rollup under previous management. But we now believe this is a temporary situation and that within say 2-3 years the company can be a substantial net cash generator. It now has the time needed to get there, from the cash inflow achieved in that MDA sale.

So for sub 2x revenue you can now buy the leading company offering remote-sensing data and analytics, with its main customers being various wings of the US government - the best customers to have right now, since they certainly have money. You have to put up with owning a satellite manufacturing business, but nothing in life is perfect and we wouldn't be surprised to see that sold in the future. Remember the DNA of the management team. It isn't manufacturing DNA.

This stock is likely to be volatile, but we don't think the company is going to default. Our strategy for the stock is as follows:

1 - Buy a new, long term position for our long term account, and

2 - Trade in and out of the stock in our short term account.

We think both approaches can yield good reward.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 17 April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MAXR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We intend to open a long-term long position in MAXR following publication of this article. In addition we may open and close a short-term long position in MAXR following the publication of this article. All the above on a personal account basis.