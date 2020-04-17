Monarch Casino & Resort: The Most Astutely-Managed Operator

The Farahi family who controls MCRI's destiny are whip-smart operators, the slow and steady turtles who have won the race against many hares.

We have long been fans of this company's track record and have guided a buy on it since it traded at $19.65.

“Slow and steady winds the race..” - Aesop: from the tale of the turtle and the hare

Pre virus, investors who bought into my enthusiastic guidance on Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) were rewarded. Here’s a history of my calls on Seeking Alpha:

Date of article Price that day: Our PT:

5/2016 $19.65 $24/$26

11/22/16 $24 $30

4/8/17 29 we still guided up

8/24/17 45 we still guided up

2019 52 wk

pre virus high $57 we saw a $65 stock

The run: From $19.65 to $57.57, the stock nearly tripled over four years, mostly financing expansion with FCF.

Data by YCharts

A virus-infected trade will be devastating but far from fatal for MCRI. As a matter of fact, this look at a post-virus Monarch suggests to us that its ramp back north will be speedy, energized by the opening of its Black Hawk, Colorado, nine-story, 516-room suite/hotel tower in a market severely underserved to date with room inventory. Its property, The Monarch, sits 25 miles from Denver, first off the highway. The expansion will include an already upscaled 1,350 space garage, nearly double of what was originally planned. The garage was originally scaled smaller but demand dictated a scale up.

First quarter results from analysts expect earnings to nose dive to $0.28, off 26.3% year-over-year. Revenue is expected to crater to $53M, down 9%, and probably headed even lower by Q2. The virus devastation could get worse, but likely will begin to ease by summer.

All this has contributed to a price at writing of ~$25, or a decline of over 50%, pretty much within the general collapse of the entire gaming sector since COVID-19 took the US economy hostage. MCRI has recovered from its 52-week low this year of $12.83. Its market cap today has fallen to $468M, showing a beta (five-year monthly) of 1.41, which we believe continues to show a scintilla of confidence among those investors who understand the stock’s post virus potential.

Analysts have awarded a forward PT estimate of $41.25, which can be seen as somewhat bullish. From our perspective that does not begin to grasp just what this company can ramp to by 4Q20 to more likely 2Q21. This by any measure now is a buy, sleep tight and forget you own it stock. You will awaken in nine months from now and blow yourself a big kiss in the mirror for proving how astute you were in recognizing a bargain when firmly others did not.

The MCRI story post virus is primarily a tale of two cities: Reno and Black Hawk, Colorado. Both have common characteristics in terms of the ebullience of their economic prospects and the quality demos of their growing populace. Both states have been recipients of higher than average income and education refugees from states like California. Note the little alluded-to statistic that show this gross gaming revenue comparison in Black Hawk as an example:

The average GGR per occupied room by gaming market*

Macau: $931

Black Hawk: $621

Atlantic City: $230

Reno: $49

Las Vegas: $44

*Source: MCRI 2019 investor presentation

This comparison reflects many variables without question, including for Vegas, the critical non-gaming revenue flow. But the point is clear: Both Reno and Black Hawk where MCRI management has chosen to plant its flag both show that the average occupant per room in the property is simply wagering more money. And that reflects the composition of the customer profiles attracted in these two gaming areas.

Monarch management

Like many of the smartest long-term asset allocators in the business, MCRI grew out of a core family business. In their case, a motel acquired by the family patriarch in the 1970s.

So the Farahis are like the Boyds (NYSE:BYD), who founded the regional giant of the same name, and the Carranos of El Dorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), who are about to transform with the Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) merger under savvy gunslinger CEO Tom Reeg, into the nation’s biggest casino company. The signposts of the Farahis are impressive: Build or expand when the market signals are strong, pick markets where you don’t encounter fierce price battles against giants, keep cash reserves strong, keep long-term debt low, watch costs, and always take one step at a time. Don’t use debt exclusively to expand. The result of this in our view is a compact, skillfully-run company that blends old-fashioned gaming smarts with enlightened asset allocation decisions guiding the way toward growth. Pre-virus, the market recognized this giving the company a 52-week trading range that reached $57 a share.

The stock, along with the sector dived at the virus breakout, was as low as $12.83 and has since rallied off that low to $25.

Here’s the track record numbers in brief:

10-year revenue growth averaged 5.3% and operating revenue grew in the period 15.20%

Net revenue 2019: $249.2M throwing off an adjusted EBITDA of $61M. The company had $0.5M in cash against $211m in long-term debt as of 12/19.

EV/EBITDA: 12.05. (The S&P consumer discretionary ratio sat at 15.07). Using a traditional metric for what investors consider healthy, we get 10. The sector’s virus collapse has hammered down the ratios in general.

Net leverage 2.2X

MCRI has a market cap at writing ~$455M with a beta (five-year monthly) of 1.4 falling into a comfortable range given the current chaos.

1Q20E earnings per analysts range around $0.28 showing a 26.3% y/y decline. With revenue coming in at $53.4M, down 9%. 4Q19 showed $0.57 on $62M in revenue, an upside surprise of 42%.

So MCRI was, like many of its peers, rolling ahead strongly when the virus hit. Right now its Reno flagship Atlantis is closed due to the statewide edict for at least 30 days. We suspect it could be longer though Nevada’s COVID-19 case load is dramatically lower than high population concentrated states.

Reno has registered 264 cases, 29 recovered and four deaths as of this writing. Colorado at writing shows 8,250 cases with 35 deaths. Against big population centers this is small, but does not in our view necessarily project to an earlier reopening for the two key MCR properties. Our guidance here assumes a post-virus potential for an upside based on where the stock is trading today. One death is too many, of course, but the relationship between high population and case load is unmistakable.

Catalysts: Post virus

In Reno, the Atlantis is an 818-room property located in the southern part of the metro area, the most relatively affluent part of the entire metro area. It's an integrated resort offering all amenities in dining, entertainment, shopping, spa and MICE facilities. The vibrancy of its post-virus future in our view is connected like an umbilical cord to the rapidly-growing Reno economy. Low taxes, jobs, climate and lifestyle have attracted a higher average income, educated inflow of population. In 2018, the Milken Institute ranked Reno/Sparks as No. 1 in the nation for job growth. It reflects companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Zuilly moving to the area. The institute also noted that 19 corporate headquarters were likewise added to the growth curve.

The Atlantis share of the metro Reno/Sparks gaming market has grown from 3.6% in 1996 to 15.4% in 2019. The growth has been powered by two factors: Advanced player marketing and service application systems and a commitment to periodic upgrading and expanding the basic property — one step at a time. The Farahis don’t worry about the short game of competitive combat in a mature gaming market. Their concentration has always been on the long game: Outcomes on building customer experience with an improving product. (Below: Atlantis, expanded to meet demand to a strong Reno competitor. Source: MCRI archives.)

Black Hawk

In 2012, MCRI acquired the Riviera Black Hawk Colorado street casino, paying $76m in cash at a 6.7X multiple of EBITDA, which fell to 4.9X after one year under MCRI’s operation. It also purchased a contiguous parcel of 1.5 acres for $10m, anticipating the growth downstream in expects in the market. The property has been renamed Monarch.

The company’s plan was to expand the property into a full scale hotel casino after having concluded that the market was underserved with rooms. Again the turtle began to crawl. Initially it was building a 1,350-car garage to accommodate day trip business. Secondly, the addition of a nine-story, 516-room tower, spa, entertainment and shopping amenities. The total cost of the expansion will be $134m, financed from cash flow and some infusion from an existing revolver. The tower is expected to open sometime between late 1Q20 to early 2Q20, obviously complicated by the current crisis. So eight years by any industry measure in an existing legal venue is totally turtle speed. But MCRI had complications along the way, solved them, and continued crawling ahead eyes on the road. (Below: Monarch Black Hawk nearing completion. It will be a game changer for an already solid gaming stock. Source: MCRI archives.)

Key elements of the investment:

It's now nearly eight years since MCRI closed the deal on Black Hawk, a clear expression of management’s commitment to expansion as much as possible out of cash on hand and operating cash flows and not to succumb to quick fix, dominant debt financing. The Monarch will start life with low debt and a rapidly-growing consumer market from metro Denver to lubricate a steady transformation from debt to EBITDA production.

Central to the decision to invest in Black Hawk is its proximity to the greater Denver market which sits around 25 miles away. The 10-county population including the Denver core of 700,000 is touching 3 million. Its growth rate of 2.42% is the fastest in the state, adding nearly 20% since 2010. Like Reno, the inflow of new residents has a similar demo. Younger, more affluent, more professional people seeking lifestyle changes closer to their values and aspirations. The economic drivers are diversifying underlying the robust oil and gas industries which have long been foundational to the Colorado economy.

Sports Betting. Colorado has now legalized sports betting and its 40 properties in the three authorized venues, Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk, are all moving rapidly to implement live sports book and mobile wager marketing. The demographic profile of sports in the state skews younger than the nation as a whole with the average age of 34.3 vs. the US at 38.3. This zeros in on millennials who comprise the largest single population block in the state with 1.35m people or 23% of the total. The dominance of millennials as the core sports betting customer target already has been proven in states already legalized. With a team in all four major pro sports and high interest in the University of Colorado football and basketball games, fan interest will be high.

The takeaway

During the current crisis we try to focus on what we call sleep-tight stocks. They are solid, well-managed companies operating in strong gaming markets with the staying power in their cash positions to endure solvent post crisis. They are companies now selling at historic or near historic lows entirely related to the virus crisis. Clearly there are many unknowns at the moment as to just what kind of industry will re-emerge post crisis. How long will it take to re-ramp to pre-virus EBITDA levels no less advance beyond them?

Some of my industry colleagues in Las Vegas are forecasting that it will take up to two years before the town achieves around 60% of pre-virus revenues. That’s chilling without question. And the most penetrating question of all: Post virus, even assuming post arrival and mass inoculation of the population, will there still be a residual public fear of assembling in masses to participate in recreational or leisure activities?

Against these unknowns we have the ever-predictable appetite of human nature which as I always point out has something like a 2,000 year or more love affair with recreational gambling.

We might well see a recovery arc in a series of trickles that slowly gain speed and rather than dramatic earnings bursts. The cabin fever element will play its role. It will necessitate a marketing master stroke by the industry to build a perception of safety in the minds of consumers that will speed the recovery. The industry has done it before, and I believe, having spent 30 years in the business that, inventive heads will prevail. We will see a return to a vibrant gaming industry poised for strong growth between Q321 and 2022. What I particularly like about MCRI is their focus on two growing vibrant markets, with properties that have not burdened them down in excessive debt. Their tight concentration on customer experience, cost controls and low debt tells me they will be among the earliest companies to recover post virus.

With that in mind, I feel confident in projecting a price point of $61 for MCRI by 1Q21 at the latest. Bullish headlines post virus may well propel the stock higher, earlier. But I’m betting on the turtle here. The one who always wins the race.

