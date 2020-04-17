HYG: I'm Staying Away From High-Yield Bonds

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have been cautious on HYG for a while, my outlook has turned even more negative in the short term. Simply, I feel this is a fund that investors would be wise to avoid, at least until the COVID-19 crisis has improved dramatically. Specifically, I anticipate high-yield defaults to tick up markedly in the months ahead, as corporations struggle with their debt obligations in a declining revenue (and profit) environment. Further, bearish bets on the sector have been rising steadily, reaching a level last seen in late February. At that time, HYG fell sharply, so I would be cautious of a similar outcome now. Finally, the Fed has expanded its support beyond investment-grade corporate debt. However, this support has so far been limited mostly to "fallen angels", which are bonds recently downgraded from investment grade. The limited scope of this expansion will cap any potential gains to a broad fund like HYG.

Background

First, a little about HYG. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds". Currently, the fund is trading at $80.76/share and has a current yield of 5.38%. I reiterated a neutral outlook on HYG back in February, and, in hindsight, that turned out to be appropriate. The fund did provide a reasonable hedge against equities in the interim, although it has dropped markedly since that review:

Given the fast-moving market over the past few months, I wanted to take another look at HYG to see if I should change my outlook. After review, I see many headwinds for the high yield bond market and believe it is appropriate to lower my outlook to "bearish" at this time, and I will explain why below.

Short Interest Has Surged, An Ominous Sign

To start, I want to take a look at a micro development that is specifically impacting HYG. As investors continue to digest poor economic data and a serious COVID-19 outbreak, fixed-income markets have been increasingly volatile. While funds like HYG have rebounded sharply off their lows from last month, markets seem reluctant to move higher now until we get more clarity on the virus. The result has been a shift from the risk-on mode that dominated the markets just a few weeks ago.

While HYG has been in a holding pattern over the past week, the market has been sending a clear signal that it expects the next major move to be to the downside. Specifically, bearish bets on the fund have soared over the last few sessions, with short interest nearing its previous all-time high set back in February, as shown below:

Clearly, investors are banking on HYG moving lower in the short term. Of course, this is no guarantee that it will happen, it is simply a metric we can look at to see what other investors are anticipating.

In fairness, some investors may view this as a contrarian, and therefore bullish, signal. When short interest reaches an extreme level, that can sometimes be indicative of a bottoming out. Investors may look to actually purchase funds or stocks that have a high level of short interest because an upswing in the share price could spark what is known as a "short squeeze". Under this scenario, once the share price begins to move higher, shorts are forced out of their losing position, compounding the buying activity. While this is a scenario that certainly could play out, I am not so sure it will. The primary reason I view this reality cautiously, and not opportunistically, is because of HYG's price action the last time short interest reached this extreme of a level. As the graph above illustrated, bearish bets on HYG had reached a prior peak back in late February. After that peak was reached, HYG saw a sharp move to the downside, which didn't abate until mid-March, as shown below:

My takeaway here is investors may be wise to sit this one out for the time being. HYG's recovery has been swift, and I find it unlikely the fund is going to re-test annual highs in our current environment. Without much upside potential, the next move could very likely be to the downside, and I do not see the point of taking on additional credit risk right now. While short interest can sometimes be a contrarian buy signal, the last time it reached this level, investors in HYG saw massive losses. Given that history often repeats itself, this is a risk I am unwilling to take at the current moment.

Fed Is Supporting High Yield Corporates, Sort Of

My next point concerns actions taken by the Fed, which has obviously had a broad impact on the markets over the past few months. As volatility spiked and investors fled assets of all types, the Fed stepped in to announce stimulus measures aimed at investment-grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and treasuries. When this action failed to stem market losses, the Fed expanded its program to include below-investment-grade credit, which was quite an unprecedented move. The result was an immediate gain to high-yield bonds of all stripes, which extended to funds like HYG. In fact, the market saw junk bond spreads tighten the most in over twenty years, as seen below:

Given this data, investors may be saying, "great news, I want to own high-yield bonds". While the market's initial reaction was positive across the board, I have to point out why this probably was not appropriate given the Fed's actual announcement.

What I mean by this is, while the Fed did announce support to the high-yield corporate bond market, this support was limited in scope. The Fed expanded its bond buying program to only include debt that was rated investment-grade as of March 22 but was subsequently downgraded to no lower than BB-. These are bonds known as "fallen angels", as they have "fallen" from investment-grade to junk. The verbiage from the Fed's press release is below:

The issuer was rated at least BBB-/Baa3 as of March 22, 2020, by a major nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"). If rated by multiple major NRSROs, the issuer must be rated at least BBB-/Baa3 by two or more NRSROs as of March 22, 2020

The Fed's statement went on to specify that, in addition to buying the bonds directly, the "Facility also may purchase U.S.-listed ETFs whose investment objective is to provide broad exposure to the market for U.S. corporate bonds". With the updated guidance, this now includes ETFs whose primary investment objective is "exposure to U.S. high-yield corporate bonds".

My point here is actual support to HYG may be limited, especially if markets begin to recover on their own before the Fed has even taken direct action. The Fed is primarily interested in bonds that were rated investment-grade, and only recently downgraded, which is a minority of bonds within the high yield market. It is true the Fed could directly buy funds like HYG because this is a fund that will, ultimately, hold some of these bonds, but I see the Fed taking this action after other options have been exhausted. What I mean by this is the Fed will most likely start buying the fallen angel bonds directly, then move on to ETFs such as the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL), which solely holds recently downgraded bonds. After these actions have been taken, I could then see the Fed moving into a broader fund like HYG. However, the recent upswing in HYG's share price tells me investors may have already priced in this future Fed buying, which leaves little upside potential from here if this buying does not occur for some time, or perhaps never occurs at all.

Defaults On The Rise, Expected To Increase

My final point is also one of concern and considers the credit environment in high-yield bonds. This is partly a look at the macro-environment and also how it relates specifically to HYG. As investors are aware, 2020 has been a challenging year for U.S. (and global) corporations. Revenue is down almost across the board, except in some unique areas like Consumer Staples. This is hurting net income and profits, which is leaving investors to question the likelihood of bond defaults rising in the short term. This is especially relevant for the high-yield space, as we would expect defaults to occur there first. Unfortunately, there have already been negative developments in this regard. One example is Frontier Communications (FTR), which filed from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 14th. While this was not shocking news, it does speak to the general deterioration of credit markets.

My overall takeaway here is negative, of course, but it is especially relevant to HYG for two reasons. One, the fund holds FTR bonds. While the holdings are not a large amount, they are not insignificant either, at .33% of total assets:

Further, this does not bode well for the Communications sector as a whole, that such a big name has recently declared bankruptcy. While this does not necessarily mean this trend will spread, if it does, the impact on HYG will be disproportionate. This is because Communications is the fund's largest sector by weighting, as shown in the chart below:

My takeaway here is the news out of the high-yield corporate bond market is trending negative right now. While this does create an opportunity, I believe the worst is yet to come. With bankruptcies just beginning, the headwinds for funds like HYG are substantial. While the credit markets could turn around with Fed support and an improvement in the fight against COVID-19, ratings agencies are not so optimistic. In fact, Fitch Ratings came out with a report last week stating it expects the U.S. high-yield default rate to surpass 4% by the end of April. This would mark the highest level of defaults in more than three years and represents an increase of more than 1% since the end of March. If this estimate becomes reality and worsens further going forward, it will be difficult to see HYG registering positive returns in the months ahead.

Bottom Line

HYG has come under some pressure, along with the broader market. While it has rebounded sharply off the lows, I see little chance of further upside. The broader high-yield bond market is deteriorating, with defaults expected to increase by a substantial amount by the end of the month. Further, recent bankruptcy announcements will weigh on the underlying value of HYG's holdings. This will inherently limit positive returns. Finally, short bets on HYG have soared. While this could be an opportunity, I view it negatively because the last time this happened, HYG's share price dropped very quickly. Therefore, I believe a "bearish" view on HYG is appropriate and would caution investors to think very carefully about any new positions at this time.

