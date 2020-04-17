The Strategic Value Of EUV Limits ASML's Downside

A serious global recession would threaten ASML's near-term performance, but the strategic value of lithography today puts the company in a better position relative to past recessions.

Lithography specialist ASML (ASML) reduced guidance on March 30 and did indeed see an impact to results in the first quarter, but I would argue that the results (including orders) reflect the underlying strategic value and necessity of the company’s lithography systems (especially the emerging EUV opportunity) – a reality that significantly mitigates the company’s downside risk in this period of significant economic upheaval.

The full-out panic back in March did take these shares back below $200, and I hope readers who had watch-list’ed this name stepped up and took advantage, as the shares have shot back up almost 60% and once again trade at a healthy premium. While another Covid-19/recession-related pullback is at least possible, investors are once again left dealing with a stock that offers “okay” potential from here.

A “Good Enough” Quarter In Trying Times

ASML’s reported first quarter results were more or less in line with the company’s late March revision, though revenue was about 25% lower than management’s prior guidance and gross margin was more than three points light.

Revenue rose 10% year over year, but fell a worse-than-normal (seasonal) 40%, with system sales down 6% and 49%, respectively. Lithography sales fell 6% and 52%, as the company saw a significant qoq decline in unit volume and ASP, with a mix shift impacting the ASP. While the company shipped 4 EUV systems (consistent with the year-ago and down from 8 in the fourth quarter), it only recognized revenue on two as it shipped before the final qualification steps were complete (at the customer’s request). Service revenue rose 59% yoy and declined 5% qoq.

Gross margin rose more than three points from the year-ago period, but fell about three points sequentially on mix and volume challenges. Operating income rose 28% yoy and fell 67% qoq, with a significant drop in operating margin as the company did not cut back on items like R&D spending.

Orders And Customer Behavior Reflect Underlying Strength

As I mentioned, ASML shipped two EUV systems ahead of final qualification on a customer’s request to expedite the order – when the final qualification is completed at the customer, it will be recognized as revenue (likely in the second quarter). That this happened tells me that customers still badly need those systems to keep up with customer demands at leading-edge logic nodes, and that speaks well to the underlying durability of the business – at this point, EUV lithography is really more strategic capex than tactical/volume capex.

ASML reported over 120% order growth in the first quarter, with orders up 28% on a sequential basis. Logic orders remained strong, rising almost 100% yoy and 7% qoq, while memory orders rose 300% and over 100%. Within those orders were 11 orders (out of 72 new system orders) for EUV systems.

Management did acknowledge revenue slippage in the quarter, including about EUR 700M of system revenue (EUR 500M or more in EUV). In addition to the aforementioned revenue recognition delay for two systems, management noted issues with operational and travel restrictions among its customers, as well as some challenges in its supply chain.

Given the importance of EUV lithography in leading-edge chip production, I don’t believe ASML is going to see much demand destruction, even if Covid-19 sparks a significant global recession (ASML has been loss-making in the troughs of prior recessions). Companies like Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA) have product timelines that require EUV systems, and the underlying high-end demand in areas like data centers continues to hold up well.

The bigger challenge I see is whether or not the company can fulfill orders in a timely fashion if too much business gets pushed into the second half – there aren’t unlimited numbers of engineers and technicians, and a certain point I think there is a chance of slippage into 2021.

That said, management mentioned an interesting development that I could see offering some potential after Covid-19 fades. In order to provide service to customers but comply with travel restrictions and avoid issues like quarantine, the company has been using more AR/VR and 3D imaging to provide service on a remote basis. If this works well, it may well lead to some more meaningful synergies down the road, allowing the company to more efficiently service its customer/installed base and reduce costs.

The Outlook

EUV lithography is essential to leading-edge chip production and ASML has no competition there, but that doesn’t not completely insulate the company. If the post-Covid-19 recession is bad enough, eventually the company’s customers will have to pause their capex plans, and that will hurt the company’s performance in the near-term. Likewise, while ASML seems to be working hard (and cooperatively/collaboratively) to deal with supply chain challenges, there’s a limit to what can be done – if a supplier is shut down or decimated by illness, there’s not a lot that can be done in the short term.

Longer term, though, I don’t think Covid-19 changes the story much other than, perhaps, creating some new possibilities in areas like remote servicing. The big long-term challenge, at least in my view, remains the company’s ability to scale up its EUV capacity in such a way that it can satisfying substantially higher unit volumes (60+ per year) at attractive gross margins.

While I am modeling some near-term negative impacts to earnings, the long-term picture doesn’t change much at all. I guess if there were a time for something like this to happen, it’s better that it happens at a time when demand is still relatively modest. I still expect annualized long-term revenue growth in the very high single-digits, with improving margins and asset utilization efficiency driving mid-teens FCF growth. I have boosted my long-term margin assumption slightly on the idea that remote servicing will be a margin-enhancing option/opportunity moreso than I appreciated in the past.

The Bottom Line

ASML isn’t cheap by conventional approaches, but this isn’t a conventional situation, as the company really has no competition for its highest-end products (EUV lithography). Prospective annualized returns look to me to be in the mid-to-high single-digits now, which isn’t bad, but is below my typical hurdle rate. Another pullback would certainly be an opportunity to consider, but I don’t see such compelling upside to make this a must-own now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.