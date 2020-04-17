Dynacor Gold Mines: Precious Metals Investors Are Not Interested In Dividends

It looks like the precious metals investors do not care about dividends.

Last year, Dynacor reached two strategic targets: secured the ore supply and increased throughput to 330 tonnes of ore per day.

Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK:DNGDF) is unique. Excluding Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF) and Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF), the company pays the highest dividend in the entire precious metals industry. For example, at a share price of $1.13, the current dividend yield stands at 3.75%. However, as the chart below shows, it seems that the precious metals investors are not particularly interested in dividends - since October 1, 2018 (on that day Dynacor paid out the first dividend) Dynacor shares have been underperforming the average junior mining stock represented by GDXJ, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs (the blue line):

Source: Stockcharts

Now, I guess that some investors can refrain from investing in Highland Gold or Centamin:

Highland Gold operates in Russia, a country perceived as a high-risk jurisdiction

In my opinion, due to slightly decreasing mineral reserves and rising costs of production at the Sukari mine, Centamin's long-term dividend plan could be under threat. What is more, similarly to Highland Gold, the company operates in another high-risk jurisdiction, Egypt.

As a result, investment in a gold processing company operating in Peru, an established mining jurisdiction, could be a much safer proposal for conservative investors looking for a regular income (dividend) and interested in large exposure to gold prices. What is more, the company's business model, focused on processing the gold ore purchased from a number of licensed artisanal miners across Peru (instead of developing the classic, high risk mining assets) could be of some interest to these investors. Finally, now we live in hard times so a stable, dividend paying company active in the precious metals sector looks like an oasis of calm…

Introduction - how this business works

Dynacor's business model is pretty simple - it purchases ore from small-scale miners (artisanal miners) across Peru, processes it at the Veta Dorada mill and sells the extracted gold and silver on the market. As a result, the profitability of this business depends on two pillars:

A margin between the price of ore purchased and the market price of gold - the higher the margin the better

Throughput (the amount of ore processed) - the higher throughput the better

Dividend program

As mentioned above, in October 2018 Dynacor paid out its first quarterly dividend of C$0.010 per share. Then, in November 2019, the company raised its dividend by 50% (to C$0.015 per share per quarter or C$0.06 a year). Since this declaration Dynacor has made two dividend payments of C$0.015 a share (on January 6 and April 2, 2020). I am pretty confident that in the not so distant future the company not only will continue paying a dividend but raise it once again. Why am I so optimistic? Well, look at the widening gap (two green arrows) between dividends paid by the company and a cash flow from operations delivered since Q4 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions

Definitely, the ongoing bull market in gold plus increasing throughput at the Veta Dorada processing facility (I discuss this issue below) are the main factors standing behind my optimism.

Note: working capital issues have been eliminated from the calculation of cash flow from operations presented in the chart above

Share buy-back program

Now, apart from paying regular dividends, in Q2 2018 Dynacor initiated a share buy-back program, another investor-friendly initiative. Here is the chart illustrating the way the company repurchases its own shares:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is easy to spot that the company is particularly active when share prices are trading between $1.28 and $1.31 (at these prices Dynacor has purchased 683 thousand shares so far or 52.8% of total shares repurchased). Please note that at the end of 2019 the book value of Dynacor shares was standing at $1.54 a share which means that the company had been purchasing its shares well below their book value. I am sure Warren Buffett would say a good word about this strategy…

2019 results and Q4 2019 meltdown

On March 30, 2020 Dynacor released its 2019 annual report. In my opinion, the company had a wonderful year but in the fourth quarter it faced two problems negatively impacting its final results:

The Peruvian authorities retained the shipment of 2,650 ounces of gold. According to the company: "Authorities have retained exports and requested from at least three gold exporting companies, including Dynacor, to submit supporting documents relating to their gold production". It looks like this gold is still held at the governmental vaults.

Due to that problem (the ongoing governmental survey), the company temporarily stopped gold exports. Fortunately, in January 2020 Dynacor renewed exports and sold the gold unsold in 4Q 2019 (so this problem is solved now).

Due to these issues, the Q4 2019 cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) was artificially lower than it would be if the company had operated in a normal way. I estimate this "loss" at $1.05M, which means that instead of showing the actual cash flow of $1.90M, the company would have presented a much higher figure of $2.95M.

What is more, the year-end inventory jumped significantly up, negatively impacting the 2019 free cash flow:

Source: Dynacor

Please note a $12.1M increase between "Gold in process" and "Finished goods" at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (the red arrow).

Summarizing - due to these temporary problems, the figures presented in the company's 2019 annual report are a bit tricky:

Sales figures are underestimated

Inventory is overestimated

Cash flow figures are underestimated

What is more, in 4Q 2019 the company had to take out a short-term loan of $3M, overshadowing its "no-debt-at-all" approach to financing. However, this loan was paid off in February 2020 and now Dynacor holds cash of $15M and no debt at all. In other words, it is well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic and the strict measures the Peruvian government had to impose last month (resulting in suspension of processing operations at the Veta Dorada mill).

Summarizing - in my opinion, Dynacor is in a good shape and a few issues the company had encountered in 4Q 2019 have been sold up to now.

Throughput

Since putting the Veta Dorada processing facility in operation (Q3 2016), the company tried to reach daily throughput of 300 tonnes. And, after many unsuccessful quarters, in Q3 2019 Dynacor not only reached this target but surpassed it next quarter:

Source: Simple Digressions

To remind my readers (refer to "Introduction"), throughput is a crucial measure for a processing company. If such a company has a stable supply of ore and processes as many ore as possible, it has nearly everything to become a successful operator. Dynacor definitely meets these conditions…

Summary

Last year Dynacor reached two very ambitious targets:

Secured supply of gold ore (for example, through including its Tumipampa deposit in the company's supply chain - I discuss this issue below) Increased throughput to 330 tonnes of ore per day

As a result, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the current bull market in gold. What is more, in my opinion, Dynacor has adopted a very interesting, investor-friendly approach to provide its investors with cash generated by the Veta Dorada processing facility. The share buy-back and dividend programs are the best examples of this strategy.

Interestingly, despite delivering one of the highest dividend yields in the precious metals industry, Dynacor shares still underperform their peers. As a result, I am confident that Dynacor shares constitute an interesting investment proposal for conservative investors looking for a solid (practically no debt), dividend paying company with significant exposure to gold prices.

Risk factors

The coronavirus pandemic

Although I am optimistic about Dynacor's dividend policy in the long term, I cannot rule out a case where the company temporarily suspends the dividend and share buy-back programs as long as the coronavirus epidemic spreads in Peru.

Tumipampa

Apart from operating a processing facility, for many years Dynacor has been developing a gold deposit called Tumipampa. As discussed in my previous articles on Dynacor, Tumipampa can be a risk factor and, at the same time, a catalyst:

Risk factor - last year Dynacor spent approximately $1.1M on Tumipampa exploration. And, as usually, the company did not publish the estimate of mineral resources for this deposit…

Catalyst - according to the company (2019 Management Discussion, page 25):"Dynacor signed a mining and mineral purchasing agreement with local artisanal miners to begin the extraction of mineralized material from high-grade portions of the Manto Dorado structure from the Tumipampa property. The first deliveries started in June 2019 and have been continuous to December 2019 totaling 1,121 tonnes at an average grade of 1.33 oz/TM Au". In other words, apart from continuous and unsuccessful development of Tumipampa, last year Dynacor made something totally different - in cooperation with artisanal miners it started to provide the Veta Dorada plant with Tumipampa gold ore grading 1.33 ounces of gold per tonne of ore or, using a more investor-friendly metric, 41.4 grams of gold per tonne of ore. Well, I am impressed to see such extremely high grades at this property (for better comparison, last year one of the world's highest grade gold mines, the Fosterville mine operated by Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), reported a head grade of 39.6 g/t).

Liquidity

The shares of Dynacor are primarily listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This year's average daily volume stands at 50.3 thousand shares, which makes Dynacor a pretty illiquid stock.

