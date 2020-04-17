Mohawk Group Contends With Demand And Supply Challenges

My bias on the stock is Neutral.

MWK grew impressively in 2019 but faces the twin challenges of consumer demand destruction and supply constraints in 2020.

The firm uses its machine learning-based software system to optimize its decision-making processes on consumer packaged goods.

Mohawk Group went public in the U.S. in June 2019.

Quick Take

Mohawk Group (MWK) went public in June 2019, raising $36 million from the sale of its common stock at $10.00 per share.

The firm is developing a family of consumer products and electronics utilizing a proprietary machine learning platform.

MWK management sees strong revenue growth in 2020, although I’m skeptical of its estimates due to consumer demand destruction and supply constraints.

While the stock has been beaten down pretty severely and may present an opportunity as we move through the year and learn more about revenue growth and supply impacts, my bias on MWK is Neutral at this time.

Company

New York-based Mohawk was founded in 2014 to utilize AI and machine learning technology for the identification, incubation and autonomous marketing of brands in the consumer packaged goods [CPG] sector.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Yaniv Sarig, who was previously Lead Engineer - Financial Services at Coverity.

Mohawk has developed the Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine [AIMEE], a proprietary software technology platform that utilizes AI, big data and machine learning algorithms to identify market opportunities as well as autonomously market and sell products.

Below is an overview image of some of the company’s products:

Source: Company registration statement

Mohawk has developed the brands hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6 whose products span across the home, kitchen and environmental appliances, kitchenware, beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics product categories.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global consumer IoT market was valued at $46.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $143.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 17.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increase in the number of IoT-based consumer applications, including smart homes, security systems, wearable tech, and personal assistants.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as China and India.

Major competitive vendors that provide automation and ideation services for e-commerce platforms or CPG include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Helen of Troy (HELE)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Frigidaire (OTCPK:ELUXY)

Trademark Global

Jungle Scout

Helium 10

Recent Performance

MWK’s topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over the past five quarters, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has performed similarly over the same period:

Operating losses by quarter have increased sharply:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been trending increasingly negatively during the five-quarter period:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, MWK’s stock price has fallen 61.5 percent vs. the U.S. Consumer Durables index’ fall of 24.1 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 5.5 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $36,230,000 Enterprise Value $41,000,000 Price / Sales 0.28 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.36 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -0.79 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$2,660,000 Revenue Growth Rate 56.19% Earnings Per Share -$4.35

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to MWK would be Helen of Troy (HELE); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Helen of Troy (HELE) Mohawk Group (MWK) Variance Price / Sales 2.03 0.28 -86.2% Enterprise Value / Sales 2.20 0.36 -83.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 13.98 -0.79 -105.7% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $96,000,000 -$2,660,000 -102.8% Revenue Growth Rate 5.3% 56.2% 960.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted its impressive new product launch numbers in 2019, 32 new products versus 11 in 2018.

The firm said its machine learning based software system, AIMEE, received a number of improvements.

AIMEE is MWK’s proprietary system that it believes will improve the way that CPG products are ideated, designed, manufactured and marketed.

Management admitted that observers are doubting the firm’s ability to use its technology platform to gain an edge in the consumer marketplaces in which it launches products by using.

The firm believes that it is well-positioned to take advantage of what it sees as the profound shift to a marketplace model for CPG products which will favor its technology-driven approach.

As to its financial results, of note was the firm announcing its need to refile its Q2 and Q3 2019 financials due to improper stock-based compensation expense policy leading up to the IPO.

For 2019, net revenue grew an impressive 56% versus 2018, while gross margin ended the year at 39.4%, up from 2018 as well.

Management says that its path to profitability is a ‘function of more products being launched and reaching the sustain phase, margin expansion of our sustain products and continuing to keep our fixed costs stable.’

80% of its new product launches in 2019 have reached the ‘sustain’ phase.

Adjusted EBITDA improved markedly from a negative ($28.6 million) in 2018 to a negative ($19.5 million) in 2019.

Finally, the firm ended the calendar year with $30.4 million in cash, having burned $5.3 million in 2019, so it appears to have ample cash for dealing with a challenging 2020 year.

Management expects the effects of the Covid19 pandemic as possibly materially impacting the schedule of product launches in 2020, although at the time of the earnings call in early March the firm expected to launch 20 new products in 2020.

Given supply chain challenges, MWK will likely see inventory supply disruptions starting in Q3 2020.

Obviously, the firm will need to work harder to diversify away from China to the extent it can do so.

Management thinks it will generate a midpoint of $165 million in 2020 revenue, an increase of roughly 44% over 2019 and taking into account expected Covid19-related constraints.

I see MWK’s short-term headwinds as a combination of reduced consumer demand and inventory challenges creating both a demand and supply reduction throughout the rest of 2020.

I’m skeptical of its ability to launch many new products in the second half of 2020 as well as consumer demand driving pull-through.

Accordingly, my bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.