Activision Blizzard Well-Positioned To Ride Out The Storm

Image Source: Activision Blizzard Inc - Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

One of the greatest strengths of videogame and entertainment giant Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) is its pristine balance sheet, a product of the firm retaining a lot of cash-like holdings on the books while steadily reducing its total debt load over the years. Additionally, Activision Blizzard was clearly far ahead of its peers as it relates to the transition from physical videogame sales to digital videogame sales (and the related subscriptions) over the past ~15 years. This trend greatly enhanced the videogame maker's margins, and better allowed for free cash flow generation (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) which in turn enabled Activision Blizzard to build up the fortress-like balance sheet required to withstand Black Swan events, like the ongoing coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic. Shares of ATVI yield ~0.6% as of this writing.

Historical Financials Commentary

Back at the end of 2016, Activision Blizzard carried $3.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand versus $4.9 billion in total debt (the firm didn't carry any short-term debt at the end of 2016). A lot of that debt had to do with Activision Blizzard buying the maker of the popular mobile game Candy Crush, King Digital Entertainment, through an all-cash deal worth $5.9 billion by equity value (the deal closed in February 2016). Since then, Activision Blizzard directed its free cash flows towards paring down debt taken on as part of that deal. By the end of 2019, Activision Blizzard carried $2.7 billion in total debt (the firm didn't have any short-term debt on the books at the end of this period) while its cash hoard grew to $5.8 billion (defined as cash and cash equivalents).

This was made possible by Activision Blizzard's quality cash flow profile. Activision Blizzard has relatively low capital expenditure requirements, meaning the firm doesn't need to invest a lot to generate sizable net operating cash flows (that's largely a function of the creativity and success of its video game developers, the popularity of its games, and the efficacy of its marketing teams allowing the firm to generate large revenue streams). In 2019, Activision Blizzard generated $1.8 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $0.1 billion in capital expenditures, allowing for $1.7 billion in free cash flow. That fully covered $0.3 billion in dividend obligations with ease, and Activision Blizzard didn't spend a significant amount on share repurchases. Those "excess" free cash flows (free cash flow less dividend obligations) largely flowed down to its balance sheet.

We strongly appreciate Activision Blizzard's commitment to maintaining a pristine balance sheet, and its financial strength appears to have been rewarded by the market. Shares of ATVI are up ~39% over the past year, as of this writing on April 15, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is down ~2% during this period. Over the past five years, shares of ATVI are up ~188% while the S&P 500 is up ~36% as of this writing. In our view, part of this outperformance is due to management's fiscal discipline.

Valuation Analysis

In order to obtain the intrinsic value (or fair value) of a firm's equity, we model out the company's future expected free cash flows into perpetuity. Equity analysts need to look towards the future, not the past, to gauge the intrinsic value of a firm's equity. Historical performance is only useful as a benchmark for what to expect going forward, but isn't the source of the key valuation assumptions used to derive the intrinsic value per se.

Our discounted free cash flow model assesses a firm's forecasted future enterprise free cash flows, discounted at the appropriate rate (the weighted-average cost of capital), and the takes the company's balance-sheet considerations into account (a net cash position adds to the sum of those discounted forecasted future free cash flows and a net debt position is subtracted from that figure, keeping pension liabilities and other tangible long-term liabilities into account). To learn more about intrinsic value estimation, please consider reading Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Under our base case scenario, as depicted in the upcoming graphic down below, our fair value estimate for Activision Blizzard sits at $56 per share; however, please note we include an optimistic case scenario in our models. Under our optimistic case scenario, the top end of Activision Blizzard's fair value range estimate sits at $70 per share. Furthermore, when we roll forward our discounted free cash flow models to reflect Activision Blizzard's performance in its latest fiscal year (we only roll forward our models once every firm in our industry coverage universe publishes their relevant 10-K filing), there's a decent chance its fair value estimate and the top end of its fair value estimate range will be revised upwards given its strong financial and operational performance of late.

Image Shown: Activision Blizzard is trading in the top half of its fair value estimate range as of this writing, however, please note that when we roll forward our models for Activision Blizzard's latest fiscal year, the top end of that range may shift higher given its strong performance of late. Image Source: Valuentum

As it relates to Activision Blizzard's relatively small dividend obligations, that payout could be considered strong given the firm's quality cash flow profile and net cash position. There's ample room for payout growth on a per share basis going forward.

Concluding Thoughts

We really appreciate Activision Blizzard's management team focusing on fiscal discipline and that discipline has apparently been rewarded by the market. Shares of ATVI have performed quite well during the ongoing pandemic, potentially in part due to the ability of consumers/households to continue purchasing its products/offerings online via digital channels (it's possible there's a lot of demand for various at-home entertainment offerings given households have been "cocooning" to ride out the storm).

Additionally, Activision Blizzard launched the subscription-based World of Warcraft: Classic videogame offering last year which has proven to be quite popular, and allows for the firm to wring out additional revenues from existing intellectual property (largely by getting ex-WoW subscribers to sign up again). Going forward, Activision Blizzard should be able to emerge on the other side of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with its financials intact and a combination of its fortress-like balance sheet and ample free cash flows could allow for meaningful dividend increases on a per share basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.