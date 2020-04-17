Walgreens Post-Earnings: 13% Free-Cash Yield Tempting, But Margin Pressure Continues

Despite the attractive valuation, WBA is being avoided. Retail turnarounds are tough, and WBA is no exception.

The margin pressure continues unabated as gross margin has fallen from 25% to the 22% area while the operating margin is now under 5%.

WBA's EPS and revenue estimates still declining despite the Covid-19 rush for essential goods.

Once again, investors have to think "cyclical" vs. "secular"

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q2 '20 financial results a few weeks ago, and despite the 10% bump in the stock since, the EPS and revenue estimates for the retail drug giant continue to decline, not a novelty for brick-and-mortar these days.

Here is a long-term chart of the stock, which continues to hold important long-term support:

Readers that are technically inclined can see their long-term support line has come into play in the low $40s.

A trade below the line and a higher-volume break below the upward-sloping trend line can be readers' loss limit.

The positive on this chart is that WBA is very oversold (see the third panel at the bottom showing the company as oversold as its nadir in 2008).

The trend in EPS and revenue estimates for WBA:

2/20 q2 12/19 q1 8/19 q4 5/19 q3 2022 est EPS $6.23 $6.22 $6.37 $6.59 2021 est EPS $5.96 $6.03 $6.15 $6.39 2020 est EPS $5.53 $5.84 $5.93 $6.00 2022 est EPS gro rt 5% 3% 4% 3% 2021 est EPS gro rt 8% 3% 4% 6% 2020 est EPS gro rt -8% -3% -1% 0% 2022 PE 6x 8x 9x 8x 2021 PE 7x 8x 9x 8x 2020 PE 7x 9x 9x 8x 2022 est rev's ($ bl's) $148.4 $148.6 $148.1 $149.2 2021 est rev's $143.6 $144.4 $143.8 $144.6 2020 est rev's $139.4 $140.1 $139.9 $140.2 2022 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 3% 2021 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 3% 2020 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 2% 2%

Source: IBES by refinitiv is source of current estimates after reporting periods

Growth rates and PE calculations are my own

valuation metric 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 1% 3-yr avg rev gro rt 3% 3-yr avg PE 7x Price-to-sales 0.25x Price-to-book 1.25x Price-to-tang book negative Price-to-cash-flow 5x price-to-free-cash-flow 8x FCF yield 13% Dividend yield 4.25% Div as % of FCF 36% Morningstar fair value est $55

Source: Valuation spreadsheet and Mstar data

Summary/conclusion: Walgreens is tempting here in the low $40s given the fundamentals and technicals, and particularly for an investor that has followed the company since the 1990s when Dan Jorndt was CEO and the business model was simpler and easier to execute.

However, every retail turnaround for clients (brick and mortar) that has been invested in in the last five years, the position has dramatically under-performed despite what looked to be attractive valuation and improving technicals, and the three that come to mind are Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), Bed Bath (NASDAQ:BBBY) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) five years ago when Marvin Ellison was CEO.

Cash flow improved in the fiscal second quarter, and free cash flow improved in the second quarter and as a percentage of net income jumped to 90% which was a good sign. (Here is our earnings preview on WBA's fiscal Q2 '20 quarter).

The dividend yield on WBA at present is very healthy for investors that prefer income over capital gains, but I see little benefit to buying a stock for income for yield when the risk of capital loss is high.

In the '70s, '80s and '90s, WBA was the best operator in a crowded field, and then beginning in mid-2000s, the role and business model of the typical retail drug store began to change.

The declining EPS and revenue estimates are still a bog area of worry for me, so clients presently have no position in the stock despite the attractive valuation.

The built-in foot traffic around scrip traffic is a huge plus for the retailer, but the front-end of Walgreens has been struggling for a while, and that was the "margin" side of the business.

Part of Walgreen's struggles are part cyclical and part secular and that's what worries me most.

The stock is being avoided for now, but it will continue to be updated when appropriate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.