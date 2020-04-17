The Coronavirus Will Create Headwinds For Canadian Pacific

I expect more declines in revenue and EBITDA by Q2 2020. This could make CP extremely volatile. Sell the stock.

CP's enterprise value is down over 25% compared to late December. I do not believe the fall in future rail traffic is fully priced in.

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel. Source: Globe And Mail

The coronavirus has practically brought the global economy to a hard stop. As business has ground to a halt, the transportation sector and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) could be particularly vulnerable. For the first 14 weeks of 2020 cumulative rail traffic for Canadian railroads was down 3.7%. This implies the company could face additional headwinds.

In its most-recent quarter Canadian Pacific reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Carloads fell 1%, while average selling price ("ASP") rose 4%.

Of the company's nine product categories, five experienced a decline in revenue. Grain revenue rose 4% Y/Y on a 3% rise in carloads and 1% rise in price. This was the largest quarter for Canadian Pacific in terms of grain deliveries. The company expects strong grain shipments in the first half of this year. Grain represented 23% of total revenue and could remain a catalyst.

Energy revenue rose over 30% on a 10% rise in volume and 21% rise in ASP. The railroad experienced record revenue from biofuels and heightened shipments of crude by rail. Energy represented 24% of revenue and will likely face headwinds due to the free fall in oil prices. Intermodal revenue was down 1% on flat volume and a 1% decline in ASP. Intermodal represented 20% of total revenue and should move in lockstep with overall rail traffic.

Canadian Pacific's carloads were flat. Four of its product lines experienced growth in rail traffic, while the rest were flat to declining.

Fertilizers and Metals, Minerals both experienced double digit declines in volume. Lower volumes of sulfur and dry fertilizer, hurt the Fertilizers segment. Lower volumes of frac and steel created headwinds for Metals, Minerals. This segment could face more headwinds as the global economy has ground to a halt. I expect lower volume to create headwinds for Canadian Pacific for the first half of 2020.

Railroads benefited greatly from rising prices for most of 2019. Canadian Pacific's ASP rose only 4% Y/Y. It was slightly higher than the 3% rise last quarter. Pricing power could wane amid a fall in the global economy. That likely portends falling revenue for the next few quarters.

Record Low Operating Ratio

Canadian railroads have consistently delivered operating ratios of sub-60%. Their U.S. counterparts are trying to catch up by becoming more efficient and cutting costs. Last quarter the company reported an operating ratio of 57%. This was stellar in my opinion, yet 60 basis points higher than that of the year earlier period. Its total operating expenses were $1.2 billion, up 4% Y/Y. Growth in operating expenses outstripped the 3% growth in revenue, which caused the operating ratio to deteriorate.

Employee compensation expense was the largest expense item at 34% of total operating costs. It grew 5% Y/Y, primarily due to higher stock-based compensation from the rising share price. Fuel costs fell 8%, yet purchased services rose by double-digits. Purchased services was the second largest expense item at 25% of total operating expenses.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.1 billion rose 1% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 52% was about 100 basis point below that of the year earlier period. The operating ratio may be as low as it is going to get unless the company can add more scale. The days of high-single-digit percentage growth in revenue and double-digit percentage growth in EBITDA may be over.

CP Still Appears Overvalued

CP has an enterprise value of $39 billion, down over 25% versus its enterprise value in late December. The company's valuation has fallen due to declines in broader markets and a more dismal outlook for the global economy. CP now trades at 10x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. I would consider this robust. The full decline in rail traffic and the economy's vital signs may not be priced in. We will know more in a few months.

Conclusion

CP is down by double-digits year-to-date. I envision more declines in revenue and EBITDA, which could cause more volatility for the stock. Sell CP.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.