Strong Order Growth Seems To Be Shielding VAT Group From The Worst Of Covid-19

VAT shares aren't particularly cheap on cash flow, but the relative valuation argument is stronger and the company is a leading provider of critical components for next-gen chip production.

This is a good time to sell mission-critical equipment and components for the semiconductor industry, as semiconductor companies continue to order equipment for both logic and memory chip production. Swiss VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) (VACN.S), a leading manufacturer of customized control, transfer, and gate valves has seen some impact from Covid-19, but orders remain very strong and management continues to expect growth in 2020 relative to 2019.

Like ASML (ASML), VAT Group swooned in the March panic selling, but has come back strong with a roughly 50% recovery. Healthy double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the next few years and strong high single-digit long-term growth isn’t really enough to drive a compelling fair value today, but I can at least say that the company’s relative valuation (relative to other leading suppliers of essential components) isn’t unreasonable today.

Strong Trends In The First Quarter

Several sell-side analysts basically scoffed at management’s cautious guidance for the first quarter (given back in early March), but sales came in pretty much exactly as management expected. Orders were strong, though, and it looks like healthy data center spending is a real tailwind for the company now.

Revenue rose 14% from the prior year, but did fall about 14% sequentially versus management’s guide to a 15% drop. Within the revenue figure, valves were particularly strong, growing 22% yoy and falling about 16% sequentially – more or less following the trajectory at ASML (even though their products are very different). Service was weak, falling 9% yoy and about 7% qoq, and I’m a little disappointing that this high-margin business hasn’t held up better, but the Covid-19 outbreak has certainly had an impact. Industry sales fell 12% yoy and were basically flat sequentially, but this is a trivial business for VAT.

Unfortunately, management doesn’t provide any profit information on a quarterly basis. Based on historical information and my own assumptions, profits should have been up on a yoy basis.

Arguably more important was the strong order information. Orders grew 42% yoy, led by 50% growth in valve orders (flat sequentially), while service order growth came in at 14%.

Data Center, Via Memory, Seems To Be Leading The Way

Listening to management’s comments, and considering other reports and guidance calls from the industry, VAT seems to be getting a strong tailwind from the ongoing strength of the data center end-market. Management indicated that its valve orders were propelled by stronger orders for more advanced NAND production, which is largely being driven by demand for 3D NAND for flash storage. By comparison, DRAM-related business was weaker, presumably on weaker underlying trends for consumer products.

VAT management also noted healthy demand for valves from OLED producers, but solar demand (largely driven by China) remains soft.

Strong demand from NAND memory customers is interesting to me as the health of memory capex orders is still a key unknown for semiconductor equipment companies in 2020. ASML reported strong growth for lithography systems for memory applications (up 300% yoy, and making up about a third of orders) and several producers of logic chips for data center applications have been reporting healthy orders, leading me to assume that data center demand for memory will also be healthy this year.

Management is still somewhat cautious on the potential ramifications of Covid-19, but noted that semiconductor companies have consistently been designated essential industries. Demand for consumer devices like smartphones could be vulnerable, but data center investment looks healthy at this point. The company’s facility in Malaysia operated at significantly lower rates in March but is now ramping back up, while facilities in Switzerland and Romania are running more or less at full capacity.

The Outlook

VAT’s results bode well for Atlas Copco’s (OTCPK:ATLKY) Vacuum Technique segment, and it looks as though chip producers are continuing to move ahead with their capex plans more or less irrespective of Covid-19. While there is still a risk of order delays/push-outs, and a full-blown recession would certainly have negative implications for overall demand, VAT’s leverage to miniaturization and more advanced architectures (as well as leading-edge demand in applications like hyperscale data centers) remains a positive driver.

While I do still see some risk to 2020 financials, largely due to the high levels of uncertainty about the global economy in the third and fourth quarter), I believe VAT is looking at multiple years of double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, as well as improving FCF margins Longer term, I still expect high single-digit revenue growth (annualized) and strong free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

As demand and valuations have held up in this sector, it’s hard to make a valuation case for VAT right now. The shares are priced for a fairly middling return on a discounted cash flow basis, though I would note that the shares have some appeal on a relative valuation basis. I’m not a huge fan of relative valuation, but it is something. I wouldn’t be an enthusiastic buyer after this big recovery, but this is a name to watch if the market sees another round of panic selling.

